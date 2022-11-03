ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee

A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. 200 American flags to honor veterans. Wilson Warrior Group puts together display to honor veterans. Burial mix-up mystery.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Bringing the Boom to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the fireworks go off inside Neyland Stadium, you know something good has happened. Since 1987, Pyro Shows, Inc. has been the supplier of the gameday fireworks at the University of Tennessee. The company designs and builds these world class shows at their headquarters in LaFollette, Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-051200- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0009.221105T0900Z-221105T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee community rallies around family of missing teen girl

A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Tennessee community rallies around family of missing …. A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Josh Heupel’s journey to SEC Country. Josh...
TENNESSEE STATE
Robertson County Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-4-10, 2022

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday

Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
NEWPORT, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 11-2-3,2022 Spring Returns

Well, as you know here in Tennessee, if you don’t like the weather , just hang around it will change. It will feel pretty much like Spring the next few days, good time to finish raking leaves and preparing the home for Winter as it will eventually come. As...
TENNESSEE STATE
spectrumnews1.com

At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
WHAS11

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

HARLAN, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy