Related
2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores for Playoffs Week 1
Week 1 of Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs is in the books and we’ve the final scores for you. The scores below feature the nine following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Cheatham County. Harpeth 0 at Bledsoe Co. 22. Davidson County. Gallatin...
Final Scores & Highlights: Week 12 high school football games
Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
WKRN
School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee
A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. 200 American flags to honor veterans. Wilson Warrior Group puts together display to honor veterans. Burial mix-up mystery.
wvlt.tv
Bringing the Boom to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the fireworks go off inside Neyland Stadium, you know something good has happened. Since 1987, Pyro Shows, Inc. has been the supplier of the gameday fireworks at the University of Tennessee. The company designs and builds these world class shows at their headquarters in LaFollette, Tennessee.
WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-051200- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0009.221105T0900Z-221105T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
kentuckytoday.com
Tennessee quarterback and brother use NIL money to produce children’s book on Scripture
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (BP) — Before he became the Heisman frontrunner leading the most feared offense in college football for the nation’s top-ranked team, Hendon Hooker thought it would be nice to write a children’s book. That sentence can give you whiplash, much like the Tennessee quarterback’s bombs...
WKRN
Tennessee community rallies around family of missing teen girl
A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Tennessee community rallies around family of missing …. A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Josh Heupel’s journey to SEC Country. Josh...
Six Tennessee State Parks to Offer Thanksgiving Meals
Tennessee has amazing state parks. This year, six will offer Thanksgiving meals for you to attend. After your meal, enjoy the outdoors by hiking, golfing, or fishing. Fall Creek Falls State Park, 2536 Lakeside Dr., Spencer, TN 38585. The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls. Noon-6 p.m.- November 24. $29 per...
WSMV
Alabama residents flood southern Tennessee for shot at Powerball jackpot
ARDMORE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A jackpot worth an estimated $1.2 billion is making dreamers out of Powerball players, and it’s made the Tennessee state line markets a desired destination for people from Alabama where there isn’t a lottery. In Ardmore, where some of the southern-most lottery shops are...
Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-4-10, 2022
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
fox17.com
Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday
Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
$150,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Murfreesboro
The drawing held Oct. 29, 2022, created thousands of winners in the state, including a $150,000 winner in Murfreesboro and four winners of $50,000 each in Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. All five of these lucky players matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. Details include:. $150,000...
WEATHER 11-2-3,2022 Spring Returns
Well, as you know here in Tennessee, if you don’t like the weather , just hang around it will change. It will feel pretty much like Spring the next few days, good time to finish raking leaves and preparing the home for Winter as it will eventually come. As...
spectrumnews1.com
At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
HARLAN, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
wvlt.tv
Experts weigh history, concerns of playing the $1.2 billion Powerball
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People from across East Tennessee and the country will wait until 11 p.m. Wednesday to see if there will be a winner of the $1.2 billion Powerball. The Tennessee Education Lottery said the last time it high over a billion was in 2016 when the grand prize was $1.5 billion.
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
