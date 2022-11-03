Read full article on original website
merrillfotonews.com
The future of Jefferson School
As residents consider Merrill Area Public Schools operational referendum request for $2.5 million per year for four years on the ballot for the second time in less than a year, some residents are wondering about the status and future of the Jefferson School building and property in Merrill’s Sixth Ward.
WJFW-TV
Merrill proposes cutting two public safety positions
MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW) - The city of Merrill is proposing cutting two public safety positions that will soon be vacant from retirements. On November first the Committee of the Whole drafted a proposal to keep a police department and fire department position vacant. They are proposing eliminating an administrative Battalion...
onfocus.news
New 4-Way Stop Implemented Near Marshfield Middle School
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – There is a new 4-way stop at 8th Street and Palmetto Avenue, near Marshfield Middle School. Previously, there were stop signs on 8th but not Palmetto. This intersection has been the subject of concern for drivers, especially during busy school pickup and drop-off times. Wisconsin...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Portage County Center For Aging Adults Looks For Funding Help
STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Portage County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center is pursuing help to keep its Adult Day Center running. The center is not included in the county’s 2023 budget, and officials are asking for community donations and funding from the county board. Around...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau River District Businesses to Hold Holiday Open House
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Downtown Wausau businesses will prepare for the gift-giving season this weekend with the Wausau River District’s Holiday Open House. Beginning Saturday residents are encouraged to visit stores located within the River District for specials and new holiday-themed items. Participating businesses will include Blackash Urban...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
New Administrator Hired in Rothschild
ROTHSCHILD, WI (WSAU) — There is a new Administrator on duty in the Village of Rothschild. Ryan VanDeWalle took over the office on October 17th. He replaces Gary Olsen, who left the Village in May for a new career opportunity. VanDeWalle comes to Rothschild after serving as the Administrator...
WSAW
Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been...
wisconsinlife.org
Wisconsin Life # 905: Hmong Wausau Festival
At the Hmong Wausau Festival Angela Fitzgerald catches up with the chairman of the festival Yee Leng Xiong to find out all there is to do, and eat, at the festival. Angela enjoys food, sport tournaments and dance competitions while discussing the importance of this festival to the Hmong community with Xiong. We also share a variety of stories from across Wisconsin.
NCHC’s Adult Day Service to move to former Clubhouse site in Wausau
A month after shutting down the Community Corner Clubhouse, North Central Health Care will move its Adult Day Service program to the facility in Wausau. The ADS program will move to its new location at 811 N. Third Ave. on Nov. 15, Mort McBain, the interim executive director of NCHC, told the Marathon County Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday.
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas
ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
cwbradio.com
Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids Welcomes New Family Medicine Physician
Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids welcomes Dr. Brittany Myszka, MD. As a family medicine physician, Dr. Myszka provides a full spectrum of care for patients of all ages. Dr. Myszka is board certified in family medicine and completed her residency with Aspirus Wausau Family Medicine. She earned her doctorate...
WSAW
Wausau police are working overtime to cover patrol
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state is experiencing the lowest level of law enforcement staffing this year compared to the last decade according to the Department of Justice. Wausau is no exception. Our staffing levels, even though on paper they look like they are good, we’re struggling,” said Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.
thecitypages.com
Wausau leaf collection hits snag, frustrating residents
Wausau leaf collection this year has hit some delays, city leaders say — but for some the delay wasn’t long enough. City workers are working their way through the second phase of leaf collection — trouble with equipment such as the leaf bailer delayed the schedule, city officials say. City crews have completed most of the east side.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Thursday High School Scoreboard & Friday Schedule
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here is the scoreboard and schedule for the state boys soccer tournament and the state boys & girls volleyball tournament and tonights playoff football schedule:. 2022 State Boys Soccer Tournament. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 3-5 KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, Wis. DIVISON 1. Semifinals...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Savation Army Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off This Week
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Salvation Army in Wausau will hold two different events over the next five days to officially kick off their biggest fundraising campaign of the year. Three local businesses will donate a combined $35,000 to the annual Red Kettle Campaign beginning Friday. Mike Collins with...
WSAW
Fact Check: Evers and Michels on crime, parole, and pardons
(WSAW) - As Election Day draws near, crime has been a frequent topic in attack ads and campaign speeches, but some of the comments need more context. Many viewers have asked to have a breakdown of what has been said in the race for Wisconsin governor. Marathon County homicides. During...
WBAY Green Bay
Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin
NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
cwbradio.com
Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County
A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
Wood County man convicted in 1984 murder
A jury in Wood County found 59-year-old John A. Sarver, of Port Edwards, guilty of first-degree murder following an eight-day trial in connection to the Nov.26, 1984, murder of Eleanore Roberts, 73, of Saratoga. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the conviction this week. The evidence presented at trial established...
Portage County man sentenced to prison for assaulting legally blind child with autism
A 36-year-old Amherst Junction man was sentenced to a 43-year prison term for repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl who is legally blind and has autism, according to Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins. Ronald Brummer was sentenced Friday by Portage County Circuit Judge Michael Zell. Brummer’s sentence includes 18 years...
