Ribbon Cutting: Strickland Brothers –10 Minute Oil Change in Smyrna
Strickland Brothers – 10 Minute Oil Change held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 302 South Lowry Street in Smyrna. Strickland Brothers offer 10-minute, drive-thru, pressure-free oil changes, state inspections, and maintenance services. No appointment is needed. 302 South Lowry Street.
Smyrna Elementary to Construct Outdoor Amphitheater and Classroom
Smyrna Elementary, recently named as Rutherford County School’s first STEM school, has begun construction of an outdoor classroom and amphitheater via a partnership with Dow Smith Co. “We needed community partners, reached out to Dow Smith, and they came to the table to talk with us,” said Vanessa Ritter,...
Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County
Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly...
Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 6 Events
As Veterans Day approaches, we want to give thanks to those who served our country. Several Veterans Day events have already taken place across Middle Tennessee. Here is a list of 6 events taking place this week. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022. 1Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial...
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
School Board Recognizes Former Executive Secretary Joyce Michaels by Naming Board Room in Her Honor
Joyce Michaels would still be working today if her health allowed. The longtime executive secretary to the Director of Schools and School Board, Michaels retired in 2021 after serving in the role since 1986. It was her second career, having previously worked at General Electric in Murfreesboro. She was hired...
Eight Murfreesboro Apartment Residents Displaced After Saturday Fire
November 5, 2022 – MFRD responded to an apartment fire at 600 Dusan Blvd at 9:37 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Upon arrival, crews encountered flames from the roof of the single-story apartment building. A quick interior attack was made while other crews worked to ensure all residents were evacuated and accounted for. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Fleet Feet Murfreesboro’s Frosty Fun Run Set for Saturday, December 3
Trail run, family event returns for second year to Hop Springs Beer Park. Fleet Feet Murfreesboro announces the 14th Annual Frosty Fun Run will return to Hop Springs Beer Park Saturday, December 3, 2022. All proceeds benefit CASA of Rutherford County and Parks Christmas for the Children. The programs provide...
Meet Matt Brown, Technology Specialist at Rutherford County Schools
Matt Brown is a level three technology support specialist for Rutherford County. In this Q+A he talks about his role supporting faculty and students across RCS. A: I am a technology support specialist, level three. That is the job title, but what do I do? I am the guy who rolls out Windows and (Microsoft) Office and applications. I make sure everything works for four-year-old students in Pre-K to everyone else — even the central office.
Southeast Baptist Church Presents 38th Annual Bethlehem Marketplace
Southeast Baptist Church has announced that Bethlehem Marketplace will take place December 10-11, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Murfreesboro. Located at 708 Minerva Drive, this FREE walk-through drama reenactment depicts how. the village of Bethlehem may have looked the morning after Jesus’ birth. The atmosphere and surroundings...
Photo of the Week: November 7, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-4-10, 2022
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
MTSU Musicians will be Home for the Holidays for Community ‘Messiah’ Concert Nov. 28
University musicians will welcome the community home for the holidays Monday, Nov. 28, for a special gift — an MTSU Presidential Concert — when they bring their annual performance of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” to Hinton Hall for the first time in years. The MTSU...
Woman Allegedly Posing as Rideshare Driver, Stealing Wallets in Nashville
November 7, 2022 – Central Precinct detectives are working to identify a woman allegedly posing as a rideshare driver downtown, who schemes to steal male victims’ wallets and uses their credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards. Nearly a dozen incidents have been reported...
OBITUARY: Nancy Patty Ryan
Nancy Patty Ryan of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, she was 69 years old. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late Elbert Kay Patty and Elaine Blair Patty. Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Jerry...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, November 4 to Saturday, November 20, various times. Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent! Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 31 to November 4, 2022. Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive. Nashville’s holiday...
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Deputies
Seven experienced law enforcement officers with various backgrounds recently joined the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh and Deputy Chief Britt Reed welcomed the officers and presented them with their badges. “We try to operate as a family,” Fitzhugh said of the Sheriff’s Office with more than 500...
OBITUARY: Lois Sanders Wood
Lois Sanders Wood, age 90 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 5, 2022. A native of Rutherford County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Odell and Lena Davenport Sanders. Mrs. Wood was also preceded in death by her husband...
Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe
BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.
