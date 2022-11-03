ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County

Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 6 Events

As Veterans Day approaches, we want to give thanks to those who served our country. Several Veterans Day events have already taken place across Middle Tennessee. Here is a list of 6 events taking place this week. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022. 1Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial...
NASHVILLE, TN
Meet Matt Brown, Technology Specialist at Rutherford County Schools

Matt Brown is a level three technology support specialist for Rutherford County. In this Q+A he talks about his role supporting faculty and students across RCS. A: I am a technology support specialist, level three. That is the job title, but what do I do? I am the guy who rolls out Windows and (Microsoft) Office and applications. I make sure everything works for four-year-old students in Pre-K to everyone else — even the central office.
Photo of the Week: November 7, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-4-10, 2022

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
TENNESSEE STATE
OBITUARY: Nancy Patty Ryan

Nancy Patty Ryan of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, she was 69 years old. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late Elbert Kay Patty and Elaine Blair Patty. Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Jerry...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, November 4 to Saturday, November 20, various times. Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent! Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
OBITUARY: Lois Sanders Wood

Lois Sanders Wood, age 90 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 5, 2022. A native of Rutherford County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Odell and Lena Davenport Sanders. Mrs. Wood was also preceded in death by her husband...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe

BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.
