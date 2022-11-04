Reward increases to $25K for info on murder of Fresno mother and baby

On what would have been the day baby Celine Solorio-Rivera turned two months old, Fresno Police announced increased efforts to track down the person who killed her and her mother Yanelly.

"This case, to me, stands out," says Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama. "This case stands out because this baby deserves justice."

Balderrama called on the public, announcing a now $25,000 reward to help solve the crime, thanks to the ATF and Valley Crime Stoppers.

"This is going to get people talking," he said. "Hopefully, there's enough attention on this in the community, enough outrage. Frankly, I think there should have been much more."

It was Saturday, September 24 when family members inside a Southwest Fresno home called 911 to report shots fired.

When officers arrived, at least four people who were home at the time of the shooting were outside unsure if anyone else was in the home.

"The mother was shot multiple times, the baby was shot at least once and we have various shell casings," Balderrama said.

Homicide detectives ruled out a potential murder-suicide and determined that 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera was holding her weeks-old infant at the time they were murdered.

The gun has yet to be found.

"The family was cooperative," Balderrama said. "We got full statements from everyone involved but obviously, there's more to the case."

In addition to no signs of forced entry, investigators say the surveillance cameras at the home weren't connected.

Fresno Police are now partnering with the ATF utilizing their resources.

"This one is definitely a bridge too far, especially a young mother, a young child being gunned down the way that they were," says ATF Agent Joshua Jackson.