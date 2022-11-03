Read full article on original website
merrillfotonews.com
The future of Jefferson School
As residents consider Merrill Area Public Schools operational referendum request for $2.5 million per year for four years on the ballot for the second time in less than a year, some residents are wondering about the status and future of the Jefferson School building and property in Merrill’s Sixth Ward.
WJFW-TV
Merrill proposes cutting two public safety positions
MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW) - The city of Merrill is proposing cutting two public safety positions that will soon be vacant from retirements. On November first the Committee of the Whole drafted a proposal to keep a police department and fire department position vacant. They are proposing eliminating an administrative Battalion...
95.5 FM WIFC
Portage County Center For Aging Adults Looks For Funding Help
STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Portage County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center is pursuing help to keep its Adult Day Center running. The center is not included in the county’s 2023 budget, and officials are asking for community donations and funding from the county board. Around...
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau River District Businesses to Hold Holiday Open House
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Downtown Wausau businesses will prepare for the gift-giving season this weekend with the Wausau River District’s Holiday Open House. Beginning Saturday residents are encouraged to visit stores located within the River District for specials and new holiday-themed items. Participating businesses will include Blackash Urban...
95.5 FM WIFC
New Administrator Hired in Rothschild
ROTHSCHILD, WI (WSAU) — There is a new Administrator on duty in the Village of Rothschild. Ryan VanDeWalle took over the office on October 17th. He replaces Gary Olsen, who left the Village in May for a new career opportunity. VanDeWalle comes to Rothschild after serving as the Administrator...
WSAW
Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas
ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
NCHC’s Adult Day Service to move to former Clubhouse site in Wausau
A month after shutting down the Community Corner Clubhouse, North Central Health Care will move its Adult Day Service program to the facility in Wausau. The ADS program will move to its new location at 811 N. Third Ave. on Nov. 15, Mort McBain, the interim executive director of NCHC, told the Marathon County Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday.
95.5 FM WIFC
Avian Flu Reported in Marathon County
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A backyard flock of chickens has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Marathon County, according to a release from the state Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection. Officials did not disclose where the flock was located, only saying that all the...
Police searching for missing Stevens Point woman last seen Friday
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Stevens Point police are searching for a missing woman. Cassidy Bemowski was last seen Friday at around 2:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Sixth Street in Stevens Point. Bemowski is not considered able to care for herself. Police said she called her mother on Friday, telling her that she was going to Illinois with her...
cwbradio.com
Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids Welcomes New Family Medicine Physician
Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids welcomes Dr. Brittany Myszka, MD. As a family medicine physician, Dr. Myszka provides a full spectrum of care for patients of all ages. Dr. Myszka is board certified in family medicine and completed her residency with Aspirus Wausau Family Medicine. She earned her doctorate...
WSAW
Wausau police are working overtime to cover patrol
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state is experiencing the lowest level of law enforcement staffing this year compared to the last decade according to the Department of Justice. Wausau is no exception. Our staffing levels, even though on paper they look like they are good, we’re struggling,” said Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.
95.5 FM WIFC
Savation Army Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off This Week
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Salvation Army in Wausau will hold two different events over the next five days to officially kick off their biggest fundraising campaign of the year. Three local businesses will donate a combined $35,000 to the annual Red Kettle Campaign beginning Friday. Mike Collins with...
WSAW
Fact Check: Evers and Michels on crime, parole, and pardons
(WSAW) - As Election Day draws near, crime has been a frequent topic in attack ads and campaign speeches, but some of the comments need more context. Many viewers have asked to have a breakdown of what has been said in the race for Wisconsin governor. Marathon County homicides. During...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: October 20-November 1
Recent Marshfield Police Department Reports Submitted. Marshfield female was found to have a valid Marathon County warrant and was taken into custody. During a search incident to arrest, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. The female was transported to the Marathon County Jail for the warrant. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
WBAY Green Bay
Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin
NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
Wood County man convicted in 1984 murder
A jury in Wood County found 59-year-old John A. Sarver, of Port Edwards, guilty of first-degree murder following an eight-day trial in connection to the Nov.26, 1984, murder of Eleanore Roberts, 73, of Saratoga. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the conviction this week. The evidence presented at trial established...
Portage County man sentenced to prison for assaulting legally blind child with autism
A 36-year-old Amherst Junction man was sentenced to a 43-year prison term for repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl who is legally blind and has autism, according to Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins. Ronald Brummer was sentenced Friday by Portage County Circuit Judge Michael Zell. Brummer’s sentence includes 18 years...
WSAW
Rachel Campos Duffy to be live Nov. 8 from Mosinee
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Rachel Campos-Duffy, host of FOX & Friends Weekend will continue the show’s Breakfast with Friends segment with a stop in Mosinee. Campos-Duffy will be live from 5-8 a.m. at Gorski’s on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Campos-Duffy joined Fox News as a contributor in 2016 and was a fill-in anchor until June 2021 when she took over permanently.
spmetrowire.com
Heavy winds, rain, expected through Saturday
The National Weather Service in Green Bay said Portage and all surrounding counties this weekend can expect rain and heavy wind gusts. A slow-moving low-pressure system will bring a soaking rain to the area, with up to three inches through Saturday morning. As the low moves away from the area...
