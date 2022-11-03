ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: LeBron James Weighs In On Kyrie Irving’s Recent Behavior

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James has spoken out against Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving's recent decision to share an Amazon link to a film promoting hurtful antisemitic lies and nonsensical conspiracy theories, including that the Holocaust, during which over six million Jewish people were murdered for their religion, was a fabrication. Irving tried to skirt around issuing an actual apology in subsequent media conversations and press statements, but his seeming lack of contrition about the whole episode compelled Brooklyn to suspend him, without pay, for "at least" five games. Per Sarah Eisen of CNBC, Nike also opted to suspend their relationship with Irving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Applauds New Teammate LeBron James For This Skill

Los Angeles Lakers starting small forward Troy Brown Jr. seems like he's been a fan of teammate LeBron James's game for a good long while. Specifically, the 6'6" swingman truly appears to appreciate the way the 18-time All-Star forward can read the floor, often making predictive passes that are predicated on an intimate knowledge of teammates' abilities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bucks Dominate Thunder Without Antetokounmpo, Middleton

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 108-94 at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday night, dropping OKC's record to 4-5. For Milwaukee, center Brook Lopez led the way with 25 points while forward Bobby Portis brought down 20 rebounds. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's contest with a knee injury.
MILWAUKEE, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How Can 76ers Make Up for Irreplaceable James Harden?

When the Philadelphia 76ers traded for James Harden last season, the team quickly saw a notable boost in the playmaking department. Although Harden’s scoring was down and teased signs of regression compared to previous years, the ten-time All-Star still brought a ton of value to the table. With a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Doncic, Mavs Go Streaking; Jaden Hardy, McKinley Wright IV Shine For Texas Legends

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Toronto Raptors in a thrilling 111-110 win at American Airlines Center on Friday night. Luka Doncic became just the second player in league history behind Wilt Chamberlain to start a season with eight consecutive scoring 30+ points. Doncic finished the night with 35 points on just 15 shot attempts in 37 minutes. His magical night showcased multiple tough shots, including a running hook-shot that he gave us a glimpse of during EuroBasket play for Slovenia over the summer.
DALLAS, TX
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Sunshine: CSU's Becky Hammon joins ESPN's NBA coverage

Where good news shines Hey, look, a reason to watch ESPN (that isn’t Woody Paige). CSU legend Becky Hammon is joining the network’s NBA coverage. Hammon, who coached the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA title, will contribute to shows like “Get Up,” “First Take,” “SportsCenter” and "NBA Today.” Her debut comes in December. Hammon was a three-time All-American at CSU before becoming a six-time All-Star in the WNBA. She was named to the WNBA’s 25th anniversary team last year. ("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)
FORT COLLINS, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bradley Beal Left Amazed by 76ers Star Tyrese Maxey

Many NBA teams questioned how well Tyrese Maxey’s game could translate to the NBA. As a 19-year-old with one season under his belt at the University of Kentucky, Maxey went from a projected lottery pick to getting selected in the 20s during the 2020 NBA Draft. Daryl Morey and...
KENTUCKY STATE

