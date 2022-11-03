Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: LeBron James Weighs In On Kyrie Irving’s Recent Behavior
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James has spoken out against Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving's recent decision to share an Amazon link to a film promoting hurtful antisemitic lies and nonsensical conspiracy theories, including that the Holocaust, during which over six million Jewish people were murdered for their religion, was a fabrication. Irving tried to skirt around issuing an actual apology in subsequent media conversations and press statements, but his seeming lack of contrition about the whole episode compelled Brooklyn to suspend him, without pay, for "at least" five games. Per Sarah Eisen of CNBC, Nike also opted to suspend their relationship with Irving.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Kawhi Out, Gilgeous-Alexander In for Thunder-Clippers’ Tuesday Bout
OKC returns to the Paycom Center on Tuesday for a matchup against the championship hopeful Clippers. The injuries began in the preseason with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren, but slowed as the preseason went on. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed OKC's second matchup versus the Timberwolves with a hip...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Applauds New Teammate LeBron James For This Skill
Los Angeles Lakers starting small forward Troy Brown Jr. seems like he's been a fan of teammate LeBron James's game for a good long while. Specifically, the 6'6" swingman truly appears to appreciate the way the 18-time All-Star forward can read the floor, often making predictive passes that are predicated on an intimate knowledge of teammates' abilities.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bucks Dominate Thunder Without Antetokounmpo, Middleton
The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 108-94 at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday night, dropping OKC's record to 4-5. For Milwaukee, center Brook Lopez led the way with 25 points while forward Bobby Portis brought down 20 rebounds. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's contest with a knee injury.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Can 76ers Make Up for Irreplaceable James Harden?
When the Philadelphia 76ers traded for James Harden last season, the team quickly saw a notable boost in the playmaking department. Although Harden’s scoring was down and teased signs of regression compared to previous years, the ten-time All-Star still brought a ton of value to the table. With a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doncic, Mavs Go Streaking; Jaden Hardy, McKinley Wright IV Shine For Texas Legends
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Toronto Raptors in a thrilling 111-110 win at American Airlines Center on Friday night. Luka Doncic became just the second player in league history behind Wilt Chamberlain to start a season with eight consecutive scoring 30+ points. Doncic finished the night with 35 points on just 15 shot attempts in 37 minutes. His magical night showcased multiple tough shots, including a running hook-shot that he gave us a glimpse of during EuroBasket play for Slovenia over the summer.
Colorado Sunshine: CSU's Becky Hammon joins ESPN's NBA coverage
Where good news shines Hey, look, a reason to watch ESPN (that isn’t Woody Paige). CSU legend Becky Hammon is joining the network’s NBA coverage. Hammon, who coached the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA title, will contribute to shows like “Get Up,” “First Take,” “SportsCenter” and "NBA Today.” Her debut comes in December. Hammon was a three-time All-American at CSU before becoming a six-time All-Star in the WNBA. She was named to the WNBA’s 25th anniversary team last year. ("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bradley Beal Left Amazed by 76ers Star Tyrese Maxey
Many NBA teams questioned how well Tyrese Maxey’s game could translate to the NBA. As a 19-year-old with one season under his belt at the University of Kentucky, Maxey went from a projected lottery pick to getting selected in the 20s during the 2020 NBA Draft. Daryl Morey and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
“I Don’t Think Any Guy Was Too Happy”: Bruins Players React to Mitchell Miller Signing
"If it's the same 14-year-old that would be walking into this locker room, he wouldn't be accepted." Patrice Bergeron's words were firm and concise on Saturday morning, spoken to reporters hours before his Bruins are set to take on a hated divisional rival under the bright lights of Hockey Night in Canada.
Comments / 0