ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

5 lions escaped from their enclosure in a Sydney zoo while guests were sleeping in tents as part of an overnight 'Roar and Snore' program

By Amanda Goh
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNAeE_0iwqEPJ000
Lion cubs at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney on August 12, 2022. SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images
  • Five lions escaped from their enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney on Wednesday, zoo officials said in a press release.
  • Guests who were staying in the zoo under the "Roar and Snore" overnight program were led to safety by staff.
  • Four eventually made their own way back to the den, while the remaining lion had to be tranquilized.

Five lions at Sydney's Taronga Zoo slipped out of their enclosures on Wednesday morning, triggering a safety alert, per a statement released by zoo officials.

Guests who were sleeping in tents nearby as part of the zoo's "Roar and Snore" overnight stay program were awakened shortly after dawn by staff who rushed them to safety, Magnus Perri, one of the guests, told 9 News Australia.

"They came running down to the tent area saying, 'There's a Code One, get out of your tents, leave your belongings behind, run, come with us,'" Perri said. "They opened the door, everyone got in, they counted us, and they locked the door and we were inside the building."

The safety alert came after an adult male lion named Ato and four cubs were found outside their main enclosure, per the zoo's statement. The lions were still in an area protected by a six-foot fence.

"They did breach the containment fence, we don't have the exact details of how and why that occurred," Simon Duffy, the executive director of Taronga Zoo, said at a news conference, per ABC Australia. "We received video footage and we confirmed that it was less than ten minutes between the lions exiting their main exhibit and the full emergency response being enacted."

Four of the lions eventually made their way back to their enclosures on their own, while the remaining cub was tranquilized and returned by zookeepers, per the statement. There were no injuries reported and the zoo was able to operate as normal. A full review is also underway to investigate the cause of the incident.

This is not the first time an animal has tried to escape at Taronga Zoo. In January 2021, a contractor spotted a chimpanzee sitting outside of its enclosure, per the Sydney Morning Herald. While staff members were activated to secure the area, the chimpanzee returned to the enclosure on its own.

Taronga Zoo did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
People

5 Lions Escape Their Enclosure at Australia's Famed Taronga Zoo Prompting Emergency Lockdown

The lions were observed in a small area "adjacent to the main lion exhibit where a six-foot fence separated them from the rest of the zoo"  Taronga Zoo, a zoo in Sydney, Australia, was put into lockdown on Tuesday morning after five lions were found outside their enclosure. Following the emergency situation, the zoo issued a code one — the zoo's code for an emergency situation involving a dangerous animal — and a police operation began. The zoo held a press conference shortly after the incident...
People

Giraffe Kills Toddler, Leaves Mother in Critical Condition at Luxury Game Park in South Africa

The mother is believed to be a tour guide at the park where she and her 16-month-old child were trampled by a giraffe in a rare attack A toddler is dead and her mother is in critical condition after being crushed by a giraffe in South Africa. Officials said the 16-month-old girl and her mom were at the Kuleni Game Park in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday when the deadly encounter took place, according to BBC News and News24. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, of the South African Police Service,...
Yana Bostongirl

A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach

There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
Insider

Insider

655K+
Followers
36K+
Post
368M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy