CoinTelegraph
Bank of England raises interest rates to 3%, largest jump in 33 years
Desperate times call for desperate measures. The Bank of England, effectively the United Kingdom’s version of the Federal Reserve, has raised interest rates by the highest rate in 33 years. The Bank of England’s bank rate, or the cost of borrowing money, rose by 0.75% to 3%. According to...
CoinTelegraph
Why are institutions accumulating crypto in 2022? Fidelity researcher explains
Institutions' investment in crypto has increased in 2022 despite the bear market, according to a recent survey by Fidelity Digital Assets. In particular, the amount of large investors betting on Ethereum have doubled in the last two years, as revelead by Chris Kuiper, the Head of Research at Fidelity Digital Assets in a recent interview with Cointelegraph.
CoinTelegraph
Santander UK limits crypto transactions for its customers
Multinational banking group Santander has placed a limit on all crypto transactions for its customers in the United Kingdom. The group cited cryptocurrency fraud warnings from regulators as the reason behind its decision. According to an announcement on Nov. 3, the bank plans to protect its customers from the risks...
CoinTelegraph
You have our swords: 12 independent entities pledge legal support for Ripple
Fintech firm Ripple is garnering more support from the crypto and finance industry in its ongoing battle with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On Nov. 4, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse proudly tweeted that the number of companies, developers, exchanges, associations and investors officially supporting the firm has reached 12.
CoinTelegraph
Waves Camp partners with WX.Network giving incubated projects access to 1M crypto users
MIAMI — 04.11.22 — Waves Camp, an ecosystem incubator recently launched to grow the Waves ecosystem, is partnering with leading decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform WX.Network (WX). The partnership will involve the development of WX launchpad, a fundraising platform aimed at helping projects bootstrap funding from the Waves Community.
CoinTelegraph
SEC issues subpoena to influencers promoting HEX, PulseChain and PulseX
Over several years, social media influencers have earned a bad rep among regulators for shilling risky and unvetted tokens to millions of investors. Pursuing the crackdown on such scenarios, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reportedly issued a subpoena to influencers who were found promoting cryptocurrencies such as HEX, PulseChain and PulseX.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin holds $20K post-Fed as rising dollar sparks BTC price warning
Bitcoin (BTC) lingered lower on Nov. 3 as the aftermath of the Federal Reserve interest rate hike subsided. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering just above $20,000 on the day. The pair had seen flash volatility as the Fed hiked 0.75%, with fakeout moves up and...
CoinTelegraph
How low liquidity led to Mango Markets losing over $116 million
It would seem that the hackers used an “oracle price manipulation” tactic in the exploit on the Solana-based DeFi network, as indicated by a tweet sent by the official account for the Mango cryptocurrency exchange. In mid-October, traders took advantage of a vulnerability in the decentralized finance (DeFi)...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin’s $20K support looks weak, but pro traders are neutrally positioned
Bitcoin (BTC) has been lingering above $20,000 for the past nine days, but worsening conditions from traditional markets are causing traders to doubt if the support will hold. On Nov. 3, the Bank of England raised interest rates by 75 basis points to 3%, its largest single hike since 1989. The risks of a prolonged recession also increased as the Monetary Policy Committee struggled to contain inflationary pressure.
CoinTelegraph
90% of GameFi projects are ruining the industry’s reputation
The GameFi industry is set to unleash its massive potential within the next six years. According to Absolute Reports data, its estimated value will grow to $2.8 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate of 20.4% in the same period. It’s a quieter and perhaps less scandalous branch...
CoinTelegraph
What will Crypto Twitter look like post-acquisition? Blockchain executives share their insights
Nearly seven months after Tesla CEO Elon Musk first made a tender offer to purchase social media giant Twitter, the $44 billion deal finally came to a close, resembling much of the original terms despite a heated corporate tug-of-war. As a platform for news and announcements, marketing, and developer-user communication in the blockchain realm, crypto enthusiasts have already begun to speculate on the future of Twitter now that it’s in the hands of the billionaire tech entrepreneur.
CoinTelegraph
How to transfer $1 billion for basically free: Bitcoin whale watching
Billionaires, take note. It's one million times cheaper to send huge sums of money on the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain. A Bitcoin user sent over 50,562 BTC ($1 billion) to an address on the blockchain, paying a fee of just 2,513 Satoshis (the smallest denomination of a Bitcoin), equivalent to half a dollar for the pleasure.
CoinTelegraph
Canada to examine crypto, stablecoins and CBDCs in new budget
The Canadian federal government is set to launch a consultation on cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as revealed in its new mini-budget. The government’s “2022 Fall Economic Statement,” released on Nov. 3 by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, works as a fiscal update in conjunction with its...
CoinTelegraph
The market is hot, but Solana is not — Data explains why SOL price is lagging
Solana (SOL) has been in a steady downtrend for the past 3 months, but some traders believe that it may have bottomed at $26.80 on Oct. 21. Lately, there's been a lot of speculation on the causes for the underperformance and some analysts are pointing to competition from Aptos Network.
CoinTelegraph
Fidelity offers retail investors commission-free BTC and ETH trading
Fidelity Investments is expanding retail access to commission-free cryptocurrency trading services — a move designed to recognize growing mainstream interest in digital assets. According to CNBC, Fidelity’s new crypto offering will be powered by its subsidiary, Fidelity Digital Assets. Dubbed Fidelity Crypto, the new service will give retail investors...
CoinTelegraph
The crypto market bottom is ‘almost in’ — Market Talks chats with trader Korean Jew Crypto
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomed Jake, or “KJ” — also known as “Korean Jew Crypto” on Twitter — the founder of The Trading Dojo, a platform that provides coaching and education to help traders identify profitable trades on their own.
CoinTelegraph
What is Humanode human-powered blockchain?
Humanode is the first human-powered crypto-biometric network, where 1 human = 1 node = 1 vote. Humanode is a new-age decentralized crypto-biometric network that integrates pioneering cryptography with private biometrics and blockchain technology. The project aims to create a strong and sustainable decentralized system that is grounded on the existence of unique human beings.
CoinTelegraph
Moonvember kicks off with sweeping staff layoffs across crypto
The crypto and tech industry has seen a slew of staff cuts this week against a backdrop of difficult market conditions, though on a positive note, some are bucking the trend. Crypto companies, including crypto exchanges, venture capital firms and blockchain developers, have been forced to reduce headcount in order to stay nimble amid the bear market. Some, however, have done the opposite, opening up offices in new locations and markets.
CoinTelegraph
Goldman Sachs creates digital asset taxonomy system for subscribing investors
Goldman Sachs, MSCI and Coin Metrics announced on Nov. 3 that they have devised a digital assets classification system to increase the transparency of market movements and help market participants analyze the digital assets ecosystem. The new system is called “Datonomy” and is available by subscription from the three companies.
CoinTelegraph
CBDCs are a declaration of war against the banking system claims economist
CBDCs are a declaration of war against the banking system, Richard Werner — development economist and professor at De Montfort University — told Cointelegraph at Web Summit on Nov. 4. Known for his quantitative easing theory, published almost 30 years ago, Werner is an advocate for a decentralized...
