ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cardinalnews.org

Virginia football players star in a game of ‘Where are they now?’

Going into the weekend, one of the more interesting football matchups between Virginia and North Carolina in Charlottesville was going to pit the Cavaliers against one of their teammates for the past four seasons, Carolina outside linebacker Noah Taylor. But it turns out that Taylor suffered a knee injury in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
BlueDevilCountry

Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team

Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings. Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his ...
DURHAM, NC
cbs19news

UVA Health presenting film at Virginia Film Festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is presenting a screening in this week's Virginia Film Festival. The system held a webinar Friday with special guests to preview it. The film, called "Stay Awake," highlights the impacts of the opioid crisis. On Friday, a team of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Planetarium public nights return to the Rotunda

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After closing the University of Virginia Rotunda to the public, it is finally reopening the weekend after Thanksgiving. “Yes, we're excited that we'll be relaunching the return to Planetarium Public Nights on the Friday and Saturday evening of Thanksgiving weekend. Since the Rotunda is such a busy place for so many UVA events, we're excited that there's the opportunity for the community to come out and to see the return of the planetarium as it launched a few years ago,” said Andres Seese, the assistant director of promotions and events for the Jefferson Fund.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Sentara Healthcare gives grants to local partners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Community Climate Collaborative, or C3, is one of 17 Charlottesville-area groups to receive a Sentara Cares grant. Its grant is $50,000, which is part of the $5 million that will be distributed among 97 groups in Virginia and North Carolina. "As we're working toward climate...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

LCA is breaking ground on new facility

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) will be breaking ground on a new facility. LCA said they will break ground on Thursday for the new football and track facility, which they hope to begin to use by Fall of 2023. According to LCA, the platform will...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information. This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth. Tomorrow is the last day of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wina.com

Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads

RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Travel Maven

This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
SPERRYVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Local company discovers medical breakthrough

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A medical breakthrough was found in Charlottesville in the form of a new blood test that will tell you if you're at risk for heart disease. Ampel Biosolutions announced the test, which examines DNA and RNA to find if someone carries the traits for heart...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

At the Paramount - Nov. 4

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this At the Paramount, Andy Pillifant talks about upcoming events at the Paramount Theater, including the Virginia Film Festival, classic films, Step Afrika!, the 2022 World Cup, and more. For more information, click here.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy