Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
streakingthelawn.com
Five takeaways from UVA football’s tough loss to #17 North Carolina
In a back and forth shootout, the Virginia Cavaliers fell at the hands of the 17th ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, 31-28. UVA now falls to 3-6 on the season and 1-5 in the ACC and is one loss away from missing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016.
streakingthelawn.com
Everything UVA football’s coaching staff said after the 31-28 loss to North Carolina
After the Virginia Cavaliers fell to 3-6 today against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Wahoo coaching staff addressed the media regarding today’s result and what they saw from the team’s performance. Head Coach Tony Elliott. On the growth he saw from the team today:. “I did [see...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia football players star in a game of ‘Where are they now?’
Going into the weekend, one of the more interesting football matchups between Virginia and North Carolina in Charlottesville was going to pit the Cavaliers against one of their teammates for the past four seasons, Carolina outside linebacker Noah Taylor. But it turns out that Taylor suffered a knee injury in...
streakingthelawn.com
UVA Football Fan Survey Results: 42% of UVA fans think Jay Woolfolk should get an opportunity at quarterback
With the Virginia Cavaliers kicking off against the North Carolina Tar Heels in just a couple of hours, we’ve got the results from this week’s edition of the UVA Football Fan Reacts Survey!. First up, we asked Wahoo fans for how they’d describe the season so far. While...
Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team
Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings. Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his ...
Centre Daily
Fans Were Hot During Arkansas Loss to Liberty from Beginning to End
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It was a day of high emotion around the state of Arkansas during and following the Razorback 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames on Homecoming. Below is a sample of some of the things fans had to say. HOGS FEED:. NOW THAT ARKANSAS RAN OFF HARSIN,...
cbs19news
UVA Health presenting film at Virginia Film Festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is presenting a screening in this week's Virginia Film Festival. The system held a webinar Friday with special guests to preview it. The film, called "Stay Awake," highlights the impacts of the opioid crisis. On Friday, a team of...
nomadlawyer.org
Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
cbs19news
Planetarium public nights return to the Rotunda
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After closing the University of Virginia Rotunda to the public, it is finally reopening the weekend after Thanksgiving. “Yes, we're excited that we'll be relaunching the return to Planetarium Public Nights on the Friday and Saturday evening of Thanksgiving weekend. Since the Rotunda is such a busy place for so many UVA events, we're excited that there's the opportunity for the community to come out and to see the return of the planetarium as it launched a few years ago,” said Andres Seese, the assistant director of promotions and events for the Jefferson Fund.
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653,599 lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no idea I had a […]
cbs19news
Sentara Healthcare gives grants to local partners
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Community Climate Collaborative, or C3, is one of 17 Charlottesville-area groups to receive a Sentara Cares grant. Its grant is $50,000, which is part of the $5 million that will be distributed among 97 groups in Virginia and North Carolina. "As we're working toward climate...
cardinalnews.org
Danville once thrived on the success of its mills. Now, its economic future could lie in their redevelopment.
Everyone in Danville, Virginia, knows about Dan River Mills. How it dominated life in Danville as the largest textile firm in the South for many decades. How it employed over 14,000 people in a city of 40,000. How it struggled to survive as the industry moved toward cheaper, imported textiles.
WSET
LCA is breaking ground on new facility
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) will be breaking ground on a new facility. LCA said they will break ground on Thursday for the new football and track facility, which they hope to begin to use by Fall of 2023. According to LCA, the platform will...
cbs19news
Honoring Veterans: Local veteran's commitment to service remains strong
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Zikki Munyao has already given so much, but he isn't done yet. "My childhood dream was to be a soldier, and to also drive trucks," Munyao said. He chased that dream. Munyao came to the United States from Kenya and then joined the military. "I...
WHSV
Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information. This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth. Tomorrow is the last day of...
Virginia State Police investigate Louisa I-64 crash that killed Charlottesville man, woman left with serious injuries
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Louisa County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 3.
wina.com
Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads
RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
cbs19news
Local company discovers medical breakthrough
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A medical breakthrough was found in Charlottesville in the form of a new blood test that will tell you if you're at risk for heart disease. Ampel Biosolutions announced the test, which examines DNA and RNA to find if someone carries the traits for heart...
cbs19news
At the Paramount - Nov. 4
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this At the Paramount, Andy Pillifant talks about upcoming events at the Paramount Theater, including the Virginia Film Festival, classic films, Step Afrika!, the 2022 World Cup, and more. For more information, click here.
Comments / 0