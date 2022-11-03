Read full article on original website
College football: Complete effort helps NSU dump Texas A&M-Commerce
COMMERCE, Texas – In a game where a Northwestern State offensive record fell, it was the Purple Swarm defense’s performance that set the tone. The Demons pitched a second-half shutout and utilized a career-high four touchdowns from quarterback Zachary Clement to roll to a 41-14 victory at Southland Conference newcomer Texas A&M-Commerce.
College football: Tech continues conference play at home against Middle Tennessee State
RUSTON – The Louisiana Tech football team continues its Conference USA slate when it returns to Joe Aillet Stadium to host Middle Tennessee at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+. GAMEDAY INFORMATION. Date: Saturday, Nov. 5. Time: 2 p.m. (CT) Location: Ruston, La. (Joe...
Leesville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Leesville. The Avoyelles High School football team will have a game with Pickering High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. The Rayne High School football team will have a game with Leesville High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Middle school football: Greenacres, Elm Grove complete perfect district runs; Haughton coach Walker goes out a winner
The Greenacres Mustangs and Elm Grove Eagles wrapped up district championships Tuesday, and longtime Haughton Head Coach Darin Walker went out a winner. Greenacres defeated Elm Grove 28-6 in an eighth-grade game at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. The Mustangs finished 7-0 overall and 5-0 in district. Elm Grove...
Natchitoches Central students getting hands-on experience broadcasting athletic events
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Stand by...and cue!. A group of 10th graders at Natchitoches Central High School may become the next generation of television personalities that viewers see on their screen. This is all because of a new course being offered at the high school. “It’s really crazy because we...
High school cross country: Parkway boys finish second in Region 1-I meet; Falting runner-up in boys race
Led by runner-up Gabe Falting, Parkway finished second in the boys division of the Region 1-I meet in Ruston. Parkway, the District 1 champion, scored 48 points. Ruston, which placed four runners in the top seven, won with 35. Barbe was a distant third with 118. Benton finished seventh. The...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms on the way late Friday into early Saturday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we start our weekend, we’ll be greeted by some thunderstorms ahead of our next cold front. As we start our Friday, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, but generally a quiet start to the day as we get ready for work and school. With increasing moisture during the afternoon, we may some showers and storms ahead of the front may try to develop through the area with increasing moisture at play as well. As daytime heating decreases during the evening, our activity should begin to dwindle and high school football games look ok, just keep in mind a few showers may still be around early on in the game. The front itself will not arrive until early Saturday morning, and that’s when the threat of strong-to-potentially severe storms will take place.
RPSO arrests man with alleged pattern of stalking women in the Tioga area
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection to a stalking investigation. According to RPSO, deputies responded on Oct. 21 to Alpine Drive in Tioga in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther.
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
Update: Natchitoches Police identify suspect in St. Maurice Lane shootings
The Natchitoches Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Ashton Phillips (B/M, 19 y.o.a. of Natchitoches). An arrest warrant has been issued for Ashton Phillips who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. If...
MISSING TEEN: Janiya Turner of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Janiya Turner, 15. She is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 pounds. She has been missing approximately two days and was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive near Loblolly Lane.
Natchitoches police searching for shooting suspect
The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Did you know there are city ordinances in place meant to...
CRIME PART THREE: Ware Detention Center
Chief Nikeo Collins shares a response to concerned citizens regarding recent criminal activity and explains the background that has led us to the current state of crime in the City of Natchitoches. WARE DETENTION CENTER. If you are not aware due to funding cutbacks throughout the State there are a...
DOJ warns the public about voter fraud ahead of midterm elections
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Department of Justice has an important role in deterring and combatting discrimination and intimidation at the polls that also includes voter fraud. Although voter fraud is not prevalent here in Northeast Louisiana it can create problems for a fair and honest election. Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large […]
Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks sentenced today
COLFAX, LA – District Attorney Jay Lemoine announced that Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks was sentenced today on his convictions of three counts of Sexual Battery, one count of Malfeasance in Office, and one court of Filing False Public Records. A Grant Parish jury returned a verdict of guilty on those counts on June 23. The trial was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jimmy White.
