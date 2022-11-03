ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

bossierpress.com

College football: Complete effort helps NSU dump Texas A&M-Commerce

COMMERCE, Texas – In a game where a Northwestern State offensive record fell, it was the Purple Swarm defense’s performance that set the tone. The Demons pitched a second-half shutout and utilized a career-high four touchdowns from quarterback Zachary Clement to roll to a 41-14 victory at Southland Conference newcomer Texas A&M-Commerce.
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms on the way late Friday into early Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we start our weekend, we’ll be greeted by some thunderstorms ahead of our next cold front. As we start our Friday, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, but generally a quiet start to the day as we get ready for work and school. With increasing moisture during the afternoon, we may some showers and storms ahead of the front may try to develop through the area with increasing moisture at play as well. As daytime heating decreases during the evening, our activity should begin to dwindle and high school football games look ok, just keep in mind a few showers may still be around early on in the game. The front itself will not arrive until early Saturday morning, and that’s when the threat of strong-to-potentially severe storms will take place.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

RPSO arrests man with alleged pattern of stalking women in the Tioga area

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection to a stalking investigation. According to RPSO, deputies responded on Oct. 21 to Alpine Drive in Tioga in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther.
TIOGA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Update: Natchitoches Police identify suspect in St. Maurice Lane shootings

The Natchitoches Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Ashton Phillips (B/M, 19 y.o.a. of Natchitoches). An arrest warrant has been issued for Ashton Phillips who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. If...
cenlanow.com

MISSING TEEN: Janiya Turner of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Janiya Turner, 15. She is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 pounds. She has been missing approximately two days and was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive near Loblolly Lane.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KSLA

Natchitoches police searching for shooting suspect

NATCHITOCHES, LA
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

CRIME PART THREE: Ware Detention Center

Chief Nikeo Collins shares a response to concerned citizens regarding recent criminal activity and explains the background that has led us to the current state of crime in the City of Natchitoches. WARE DETENTION CENTER. If you are not aware due to funding cutbacks throughout the State there are a...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

DOJ warns the public about voter fraud ahead of midterm elections

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Department of Justice has an important role in deterring and combatting discrimination and intimidation at the polls that also includes voter fraud. Although voter fraud is not prevalent here in Northeast Louisiana it can create problems for a fair and honest election. Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large […]
MONROE, LA
klax-tv.com

Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks sentenced today

COLFAX, LA – District Attorney Jay Lemoine announced that Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks was sentenced today on his convictions of three counts of Sexual Battery, one count of Malfeasance in Office, and one court of Filing False Public Records. A Grant Parish jury returned a verdict of guilty on those counts on June 23. The trial was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jimmy White.
CREOLA, LA

