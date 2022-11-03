Read full article on original website
Austin Chronicle
Low Turnout, the Fight for Voting Rights, and More Election News
Voting rights are still under threat in Texas, with the Texas Legislature creating brand-new barriers to the democratic process. But it was hardly more than 100 years ago that suffragists were rallying at Wooldridge Square for women's right to vote. On Friday, Oct. 28, the city unveiled a new historical marker at that park once marred by heaps of city garbage – that monument is one of a couple hundred roadside markers like it across the country to elevate little-known stories of the struggle for equality.
Your Rights at the Polls in Texas
What to know about the voting experience you’re entitled to. If the polls close while you're in line, you can still vote. Stay in line. If your name is not on the list of registered voters, you are still entitled to a provisional ballot. Election officials will determine later if you are qualified and registered to vote.
Little Hope for Expanding Texas Medicaid in the Coming Year
Open enrollment for health insurance on the Affordable Care Act marketplace began Nov. 1, and a trio of local political leaders joined staff at the Foundation Communities Prosper Center in South Austin to encourage Texans to get covered between now and mid-January. It's a big task. Texas is one of...
