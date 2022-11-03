Read full article on original website
Popular sandwich shop expanding into Ocean County, NJ
Did you bring lunch or do you want to order something?. OK, where should we order from? I am thinking something quick and handheld so we can chow down and then get back to work. Any suggestions? None?!. I have just the place. Have you ever heard of Hoagitos?. They...
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
Toms River Ramada Inn shuts down, here’s what it’s going to be
TOMS RIVER, NJ – After 32 years, the Ramada Inn hotel on Route 9 at the Toms River-Lakewood border is shutting down. The news was released by the former owner,Hotels Unlimited of East Windsor in a statement this week. “After many happy decades of serving the community, the Ramada Toms River has closed its doors,” the company said in a statement. “We thank all of our patrons and guests for over 30 years of business. Please consider the Days Hotel of Toms River for your lodging and banquet needs.” Rumors swirled after the news broke. What was going to happen The post Toms River Ramada Inn shuts down, here’s what it’s going to be appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree line
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New Jersey witness at Toms River reported watching a silent, fireball-like object that appeared to slow down and speed up as it moved over a nearby tree line at about 12:58 a.m. on May 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Jersey Shore Owner Of Circus Drive-In Dies At 95
The founding owner of the Circus Drive-In diner known for its 12-foot clown sign has died at the age of 95. Richard J. “Dick” Friedel, who founded the 64-year-old eatery on Route 35 in Wall Township, died on Oct. 27, his obituary said. The Circus Drive-In was demolished...
The Ramada Closed This Week After 30 Years in Toms River and We Know What’s Replacing It
We've been to this place numerous times in Toms River, with several events there. We always had radio events there and tons of charity events at the Ramada. The Ramada is located on Rt. 9 in Toms River, on the border of Lakewood and Toms River. I remember being a...
PhillyBite
Best Barbeque Spots in Monmouth County New Jersey
- You can find great barbeque spots throughout Monmouth County, NJ. We've reviewed some of the most popular locations below. You can try Jersey Shore BBQ in Point Pleasant Beach, Local Smoke in Red Bank & Neptune, Surf Barbecue in Rumson, and Mutiny Barbecue in Asbury Park. Jersey Shore BBQ...
Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays
MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
New Asians-styled restaurant coming to Hamilton, NJ
Hey, Hamilton! There's a new restaurant coming your way. I was driving around yesterday and saw signs advertising a new Asian food spot that is coming soon. I don’t know about you, but I’m a total sucker for Japanese, Chinese, and all kinds of other Asian-styled food, so this is a win for Mercer County.
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey
We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
Popular Ocean County, NJ Chain Launches A New Holiday Milkshake
Personally, I think it's too soon for holiday anything. I saw that Starbucks has already launched its Christmas menu, and the other day I ran into Lowe's and was surrounded by Christmas trees, decorations and lights. Can we get a minute to enjoy Thanksgiving?. I mean, I get that there...
Toms River real estate agent accused of million-dollar arson in Monmouth County
Harcourt "Paul" Ward, of Ward Real Estate, is accused of torching commercial vehicles at a local business in Wall on Atlantic Avenue.
Iconic Jersey Shore restaurant sold – what new owners have planned
As word spread that the landmark WindMill restaurants had been sold, there was worry yet another icon of our youth would be lost forever. Would the WindMill go the way of the Circus Drive-In in Wall, or the Dover Diner, or Winklemann's in Lakewood?. Owners Rena and Steven Levine broke...
If You Have A Sweet Tooth In Brick, New Jersey You Are In Luck
Sometimes you just need a cookie to be happy. If you want a fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie are you going to whip out the baking pan, eggs, and flour? Of course not. We're busy grinding in life and very few of us have time to bake. Even if we did, our cookies would never be as good as these.
New Jersey man charged with causing $1-million in damages for setting cars on fire
A Toms River man who was employed at a business in Point Pleasant Borough has been arrested for setting fire to a series of commercial vehicles belonging to a business in Wall Township. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced that 69-year old Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward of Toms River...
Two Virginia residents charged with brazenly attempting home invasion in New Jersey
Two Virginia residents are behind bars in Monmouth County, New Jersey for their alleged roles in a brazen attempt at a home invasion and robbery in Marlboro Township earlier this year. Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton, Virginia and Lauren McNeil, 24, of Newport News, Virginia stand accused of orchestrating a...
New Jersey Globe
Two more charged in Perth Amboy gift card for ballots scheme
Two Perth Amboy women were charged with witness tampering after they allegedly harassed the cooperating witness in a scheme to trade absentee ballots for a $20 Shop-Rite gift card. Maria Peralta and Annet Sanchez face summonses from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s office for putting personal information about the cooperating witness....
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Three New Jersey Towns Make 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S. List
What’s better than one New Jersey town making the list? Three! According to Money.com, New Jersey is where you want to be if you’re considering to relocate. The first New Jersey town to make the list is Jersey City. On the “50 Best Places To Live In The U.S.” list, Jersey City comes in at No. 10. The second-largest city in New Jersey behind Newark is also the most ethnically diverse in the nation. Jersey City gives you the best of both worlds living in the Garden State as its close proximity to New York attracts most newcomers to the city. It is often referred to as New York’s sixth borough. According to Money.com, Jersey City has a population of 283,496, a median household income of $92,183, a median home price of $605,831 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
Shocking Closure of This Popular Beach Store in New Jersey
This was definitely a shock when I saw the sign. It’s one of those stores that you always find yourself wandering into when you’re at the beach. Even if you do not need anything. You’ll at least stop in once or twice. It has everything. It’s the...
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
