Savvy gardeners start their own garden seeds at home rather than purchasing transplants at the store. There are many benefits to starting your own seeds including cost savings and the wider selection of cultivars available. Purchasing seed and starting your own seedlings is sometimes the only way to add rare plants to your collection. Perhaps the most important benefit of starting your own seeds is the ability to time sowing according to your expected planting date so that transplants are ready when you need them. You can use the information provided on seed packets along with a little knowledge about your local climate, as described below, to determine when to start garden seeds indoors.

1 DAY AGO