cbs19news
No. 17 UNC avoids Virginia upset bid
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Mack Brown’s second tenure at North Carolina, now in its fourth season, is starting to look more like what he came back hoping to build, which is what he built the first time. Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and...
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County family recognized with Southeastern Farmer of the Year honor
Saunders Brothers, Inc., a multi-generational farm in Piney River, has been named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Southeastern Farmer of the Year, according to a news release from Virginia Tech. Alumnus Robert Saunders operates his farm along with his brothers and fellow Hokies Tom ’81, Bennett ’83, and Jim ’85....
cbs19news
UVA women's basketball dominates Pitt-Johnstown in preseason exhibition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS)-- New head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamliton and the UVA women's basketball team made their first appearance under the lights at JPJ, defeating Pitt-Johnstown 92-45. The Cavaliers went all of last season without scoring 80 points so it's already a promising start for this new squad. Camryn Taylor...
Mineral, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Garden & Gun
Meet the Virginia Jeweler Who Mines His Own Gemstones
Even before starting kindergarten, Stuart Mercer had a full bookcase in his room. Full of rocks, that is. “I was born with a proclivity toward rocks,” says the sixty-nine-year-old lapidarist. “By the time I was in grade school, I knew I wanted to be a geologist.”. Today,...
cbs19news
Planetarium public nights return to the Rotunda
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After closing the University of Virginia Rotunda to the public, it is finally reopening the weekend after Thanksgiving. “Yes, we're excited that we'll be relaunching the return to Planetarium Public Nights on the Friday and Saturday evening of Thanksgiving weekend. Since the Rotunda is such a busy place for so many UVA events, we're excited that there's the opportunity for the community to come out and to see the return of the planetarium as it launched a few years ago,” said Andres Seese, the assistant director of promotions and events for the Jefferson Fund.
cbs19news
Sentara Healthcare gives grants to local partners
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Community Climate Collaborative, or C3, is one of 17 Charlottesville-area groups to receive a Sentara Cares grant. Its grant is $50,000, which is part of the $5 million that will be distributed among 97 groups in Virginia and North Carolina. "As we're working toward climate...
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
cbs19news
Honoring Veterans: Local veteran's commitment to service remains strong
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Zikki Munyao has already given so much, but he isn't done yet. "My childhood dream was to be a soldier, and to also drive trucks," Munyao said. He chased that dream. Munyao came to the United States from Kenya and then joined the military. "I...
cbs19news
Judge approves bond for man charged in incident involving noose on UVA statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man accused of putting a noose on the statue of Homer at the University of Virginia is now out on bond. An Albemarle County judge granted Shane Dennis’ bond request on Wednesday. Dennis posted a $10,000 bond while also agreeing to seek service...
WHSV
Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information. This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth. Tomorrow is the last day of...
cbs19news
Junior League of Charlottesville looking for sponsors for Tinsel Trail
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People are getting ready to set up decorations for Christmas, and the Junior League of Charlottesville is looking for the community's help. The third annual Tinsel Trail is getting ready at the Shops at Stonefield. There will be several holiday trees, each of which...
cbs19news
Honoring Veterans: Supporting veteran mental health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Veterans face various issues when they return from service, but something most people don't realize is how many veterans suffer from mental health issues, such as PTSD. Region Ten and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Hospitals provides programs for veterans that can help them re-adjust...
cbs19news
UVA receives donation from local dealership
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “So, we are so excited today to be able to present this check for over $25,000 to the UVA Children’s Hospital from all of Carter Myers Automotive,” said Liza Borches, the president of Carter Myers Automotive. During the month of September, Carter...
cbs19news
Local company discovers medical breakthrough
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A medical breakthrough was found in Charlottesville in the form of a new blood test that will tell you if you're at risk for heart disease. Ampel Biosolutions announced the test, which examines DNA and RNA to find if someone carries the traits for heart...
Virginia State Police investigate Louisa I-64 crash that killed Charlottesville man, woman left with serious injuries
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Louisa County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel it?” Youngkin said. “It’s happening again.” Youngkin told the […] The post Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
cbs19news
At the Paramount - Nov. 4
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this At the Paramount, Andy Pillifant talks about upcoming events at the Paramount Theater, including the Virginia Film Festival, classic films, Step Afrika!, the 2022 World Cup, and more. For more information, click here.
cbs19news
Prepare for new traffic pattern at 250/64 interchange
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Work on a diverging diamond interchange is almost done, and drivers will soon see a change in the traffic pattern. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports traffic will be switched to the final configuration at the interchange of Richmond Road and Interstate 64 during the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13.
