Walmart Closes Underperforming StoresBryan Dijkhuizen
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
wtae.com
Inside Pittsburgh's homeless camps with Light of Life Rescue Mission
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is expected to remove homeless encampments within the second week of November. Before that happens, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 went out with the Light of Life Rescue Mission as they do their outreach to homeless people. See the video above for the full story. Light of...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
The apple pizza that Pittsburgh’s oldest residents are obsessed with
When I get older, I'd like to believe that there will be very few things I need to make me happy. Give me carbohydrates, a good painkiller cocktail, Beyoncé's farewell tour album, Scrabble, and somewhat frequent social interaction. My grama, who just turned 90 in September, wholeheartedly agrees, arguing...
pghcitypaper.com
Pitt breaks ground on massive solar farm project
Construction is underway on one of the largest solar projects in Western Pennsylvania. The Gaucho Solar Project is a new, 20-megawatt solar farm near Pittsburgh International Airport. The project will supply electricity to the University of Pittsburgh for the next 20 years. The Gaucho Solar project will include about 55,000...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Nov. 4-6
The annual Holiday Market is planned for noon-4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Ligonier Country Market, at West Main Street and Springer Road in Ligonier. The market features holiday-themed items and other merchandise handcrafted by dozens of area vendors. Food and beverages will be available. For more information,...
Decades-old church covered in blight cleared in Aliquippa
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Blight is defined as something that damages or spoils something. “It was overgrown, it was poison ivy everywhere. People would chuck beer cans into it,” said Taylor Ball who lives in West Aliquippa. Ball is talking about the structure right outside her window — a...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Monopoly is here!
PITTSBURGH — There's a new Pittsburgh-themed Monopoly board on the shelves. In February, Pittsburghers were asked to submit their suggestions for all of the landmarks to include. The full game includes places like the Benedum Center, Carnegie Science Center, Duquesne Incline, Pittsburgh International Airport, Roberto Clemente Bridge and Point...
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
playpennsylvania.com
Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour
Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
Airman assigned to Pittsburgh International Airport wing found dead
CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — An airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station was found dead Saturday morning. According to the chief of public affairs at the 911th Airlift Wing, Marjorie A. Schurr, the airman was found in his Wilkins Township home at around 8 a.m.
Pittsburgh collecting yard waste at curbside, drop-off centers
Pittsburgh residents with leaves, grass, brush and branches can leave their yard waste at the curb or take it to a drop-off center next weekend. The city will hold its biannual yard waste collection on Nov. 12. Residents should place the yard waste they want to have collected by the...
Pittsburgh officials hoping to move homeless people from encampments to new shelter
As a new shelter is scheduled to open in Downtown Pittsburgh in the coming weeks, officials said they are hoping to move homeless people from encampments to the new site. Dubbed Second Avenue Commons, the 45,000-square foot, five-story facility will have 43 single-room apartments and operate year-round. It will be open to adults and their pets and belongings.
wtae.com
A million-dollar day for Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Sun and clouds on Saturday, but gusty winds expected up to 25-30 mph. Rain showers return with a passing cold front late Saturday night and into early Sunday. Isolated showers expected to linger into Sunday afternoon, but the bulk of the scattered rain will be before lunch time. Drying out for the start of next week. Mostly sunny and in the low 60s on Election Day.
Local grocer returns to Millvale Borough after 20 years
MILLVALE BOROUGH, Pa. — After more than 20 years without a grocery store, Millvale Borough is celebrating the return of a local grocer. A small coffee shop and corner market, Millvale Market, is set to launch on Grant Avenue in the coming months. “This space was created by the...
Plans for 2 apartment buildings in Pittsburgh's Strip District move forward
Two apartment complexes are planned for construction in Pittsburgh’s Strip District. The city’s Planning Commission this week approved two separate developments that will bring additional housing to the area. “Neighborhoods like the Strip District have an incredible opportunity to add abundant housing and become more vibrant communities by...
11 Investigates update: Carvana Bridgeville dealership suspended by PennDOT indefinitely
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — As Channel 11 reported exclusively last week, Carvana’s Bridgeville location was on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Suspended Agents” list until April of 2023. Now, 11 Investigates has learned that the suspension will last “indefinitely,” until PennDOT says it determines the dealership...
‘Holiday Lights’ returns to Kennywood
PITTSBURGH — More than two million lights will illuminate Kennywood when Holiday Lights returns Nov. 19. The park will feature more than 20 family rides, new festive foods and the nightly tree lighting at the tallest Christmas tree in Pennsylvania, according to a release from the park. Guests can...
PennDOT projects seeming to have a life of their own as construction projects linger on
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Does it seem like road construction projects that get in our way just go on forever? With several in our area that seem to have a life of their own, John Shumway went looking for light at the end of the construction tunnel.One project will be ending soon, but another won't be reaching a conclusion anytime soon.There's a reason that I-79 has been splitting into two lanes for a while now when you get to the end of the Neville Island Bridge. "So we replaced two bridge decks on the northbound side of 79. That's why the crossover...
wtae.com
PennDOT provides update on the I-70 and Route 51 Interchange project
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — PennDOT provided an update on the Interstate 70 and Route 51 interchange improvement project on Friday. The $120 million is being supported by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and PennDOT says this will give them an opportunity to do more roadwork in the future. “The...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer
Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
