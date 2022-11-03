ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pitt breaks ground on massive solar farm project

Construction is underway on one of the largest solar projects in Western Pennsylvania. The Gaucho Solar Project is a new, 20-megawatt solar farm near Pittsburgh International Airport. The project will supply electricity to the University of Pittsburgh for the next 20 years. The Gaucho Solar project will include about 55,000...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Monopoly is here!

PITTSBURGH — There's a new Pittsburgh-themed Monopoly board on the shelves. In February, Pittsburghers were asked to submit their suggestions for all of the landmarks to include. The full game includes places like the Benedum Center, Carnegie Science Center, Duquesne Incline, Pittsburgh International Airport, Roberto Clemente Bridge and Point...
PITTSBURGH, PA
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh

The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
PITTSBURGH, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour

Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

A million-dollar day for Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Sun and clouds on Saturday, but gusty winds expected up to 25-30 mph. Rain showers return with a passing cold front late Saturday night and into early Sunday. Isolated showers expected to linger into Sunday afternoon, but the bulk of the scattered rain will be before lunch time. Drying out for the start of next week. Mostly sunny and in the low 60s on Election Day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘Holiday Lights’ returns to Kennywood

PITTSBURGH — More than two million lights will illuminate Kennywood when Holiday Lights returns Nov. 19. The park will feature more than 20 family rides, new festive foods and the nightly tree lighting at the tallest Christmas tree in Pennsylvania, according to a release from the park. Guests can...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT projects seeming to have a life of their own as construction projects linger on

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Does it seem like road construction projects that get in our way just go on forever? With several in our area that seem to have a life of their own, John Shumway went looking for light at the end of the construction tunnel.One project will be ending soon, but another won't be reaching a conclusion anytime soon.There's a reason that I-79 has been splitting into two lanes for a while now when you get to the end of the Neville Island Bridge. "So we replaced two bridge decks on the northbound side of 79. That's why the crossover...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer

Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
PITTSBURGH, PA

