ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Farm and Dairy

Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program offers $3,000 scholarship

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program is offering a $3,000 scholarship to students with an interest in the dairy product marketing industry. Students must be enrolled in an accredited university or college in Pennsylvania or be a Pennsylvania resident. Applications are due by December 19. “This scholarship...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy