BARBERTON OH- Crestview knew how hard the task was I front of them on Thursday night in Barberton. This region has never been easy to get out of, and that didn’t change. It has been a good bet in the past that the winner of the Barberton regional would punch their ticket to a state championship game, and if not win it get pretty close. This year the region featured two teams coming off a season where they went to the state championship game. Crestview’s opponent Mentor Lake Catholic we’re the state runner ups last season in Division II, and Independence found their way back to Barberton after losing in 5 sets in last year’s Division III state title. Crestview had to contend with Lake Catholic, and the number one ranked team in the state proved why they are in that spot. They swept the Rebels out of regionals to end their season. (25-14 25-16 25-14)

BARBERTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO