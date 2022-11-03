Read full article on original website
SLOW START, FAST FINISH FOR IRISH
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, The Ursuline Fighting Irish have marched through the last few weeks with little trouble as they hosted the Tallmadge Blue Devils in Week 12, but they had to overcome some adversity to keep their state title hopes alive. The Irish offense struggled through their first four drives, gaining...
Lowry explodes for 4 TD as Canfield cruises
#2 Canfield (10-1) will take on the winner of #6 Tallmadge (9-2) and #3 Ursuline (9-2) in round three.
Highlights: Jefferson vs. Girard
#6 Jefferson (9-3) will take on #7 Canton South (9-3) in round three next week.
West Branch posts 54 points; advances to Regional Semifinal
Dru DeShields threw for 4 touchdowns and ran for another on the Warriors' monumental night.
Fitch stadium bleachers to be torn down
The home stands are going to be torn down. Friday's playoff game will be the last time they're used. They will be replaced with new ones.
Penguins win again in dramatic fashion
NORMAL, ILLINOIS -- For the second time in three weeks the Youngstown State football team pulled victory out of the hands of defeat. Mitch Davidson hit Bryce Oliver from 12 yards out with :5 seconds remaining for a 19-17 win. The victory gives the Penguins a 6-3 record and 4-2 in the conference.
Hunter Hohman leads Grove City in playoff opener
Hunter Hohman accounted for all of the Grove City scoring in the contest (3 TD runs, 2 TD passes).
Davidson & Oliver keep YSU playoff hopes alive as Penguins stun ISU
With less than 10 seconds left in the game, Youngstown State's Mitch Davidson found Bryce Oliver in the end zone.
Dalton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Brookfield High School football team will have a game with Dalton Local on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
REBELS RUN ENDS IN REGIONALS
BARBERTON OH- Crestview knew how hard the task was I front of them on Thursday night in Barberton. This region has never been easy to get out of, and that didn’t change. It has been a good bet in the past that the winner of the Barberton regional would punch their ticket to a state championship game, and if not win it get pretty close. This year the region featured two teams coming off a season where they went to the state championship game. Crestview’s opponent Mentor Lake Catholic we’re the state runner ups last season in Division II, and Independence found their way back to Barberton after losing in 5 sets in last year’s Division III state title. Crestview had to contend with Lake Catholic, and the number one ranked team in the state proved why they are in that spot. They swept the Rebels out of regionals to end their season. (25-14 25-16 25-14)
TIGERS EYES SET TO REGIONAL FINAL REMATCH
STRONGSVILLE OH- Since the end of last season, Wellsville has longed for a second chance at Monroeville. Coming in to this season, Wellsville and Monroeville had built quite a tournament rivalry. They’d met in two of the last three regional brackets, and the Eagles have gotten the better of the matchups. Last season it was a 4 set victory. It took Wellsville 28 games, but they have finally locked in another archipelago with Monroevillle with state on the line. Now the teams will meet for the third time in four years. The Tigers got there by sweeping Ashtabula St. John in the semifinals. (25-19 25-13 25-11)
Grove City boys win Cross Country State Championship
The Grove City boys cross country team was crowned state champions. The Eagles became only the second cross country team in Mercer County to win the PIAA state championship. MJ Pottinger came in fourth place with a time of 16:33.9, while senior Josh Jones finished in 6th place with a time of 16:50.2.
New tire shop hosts opening, offers winter prep advice
A national tire franchise hosted a grand opening celebration at its new location in Boardman on Saturday, offering some tips for preparing one's tires for winter.
Valley eye care office sold
Lee Eye Care offices on Market Street in Boardman were sold to a Pennsylvania company.
Boardman community supporting graduate with ALS
Chris Yozwiak was diagnosed with ALS in 2020 and now uses a pen and tablet to communicate.
3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
East football coach stepping down after two seasons
Youngstown East Head Coach Mark Assion is stepping down as the Golden Bear's head football coach, effective immediately.
Canfield, Ellsworth Twp. road closed
This is to complete a necessary culvert replacement.
Ravenna Police: Individual identified in Rootstown in connection with 'swatting' incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas
ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — Making a fake call to have armed officers respond to a scene where nothing's wrong, also known as "swatting," can cause panic and have serious consequences. An individual connected to alleged "swatting" incidents has been identified in Northeast Ohio after a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Ravenna Police...
Local shop offers thousands of rare finds
BOARDMAN, Oh – Home Again Consignment and Design features a 10,000-square-foot showroom of one-of-a-kind finds. From bargain buys to showcase designer pieces from South Carolina, North Carolina, and even furniture from across the globe. The store has a revolving door of inventory, so every time you come in, it’s...
