ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ysnlive.com

SLOW START, FAST FINISH FOR IRISH

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, The Ursuline Fighting Irish have marched through the last few weeks with little trouble as they hosted the Tallmadge Blue Devils in Week 12, but they had to overcome some adversity to keep their state title hopes alive. The Irish offense struggled through their first four drives, gaining...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Penguins win again in dramatic fashion

NORMAL, ILLINOIS -- For the second time in three weeks the Youngstown State football team pulled victory out of the hands of defeat. Mitch Davidson hit Bryce Oliver from 12 yards out with :5 seconds remaining for a 19-17 win. The victory gives the Penguins a 6-3 record and 4-2 in the conference.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
High School Football PRO

Dalton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brookfield High School football team will have a game with Dalton Local on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
DALTON, OH
ysnlive.com

REBELS RUN ENDS IN REGIONALS

BARBERTON OH- Crestview knew how hard the task was I front of them on Thursday night in Barberton. This region has never been easy to get out of, and that didn’t change. It has been a good bet in the past that the winner of the Barberton regional would punch their ticket to a state championship game, and if not win it get pretty close. This year the region featured two teams coming off a season where they went to the state championship game. Crestview’s opponent Mentor Lake Catholic we’re the state runner ups last season in Division II, and Independence found their way back to Barberton after losing in 5 sets in last year’s Division III state title. Crestview had to contend with Lake Catholic, and the number one ranked team in the state proved why they are in that spot. They swept the Rebels out of regionals to end their season. (25-14 25-16 25-14)
BARBERTON, OH
ysnlive.com

TIGERS EYES SET TO REGIONAL FINAL REMATCH

STRONGSVILLE OH- Since the end of last season, Wellsville has longed for a second chance at Monroeville. Coming in to this season, Wellsville and Monroeville had built quite a tournament rivalry. They’d met in two of the last three regional brackets, and the Eagles have gotten the better of the matchups. Last season it was a 4 set victory. It took Wellsville 28 games, but they have finally locked in another archipelago with Monroevillle with state on the line. Now the teams will meet for the third time in four years. The Tigers got there by sweeping Ashtabula St. John in the semifinals. (25-19 25-13 25-11)
MONROEVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Grove City boys win Cross Country State Championship

The Grove City boys cross country team was crowned state champions. The Eagles became only the second cross country team in Mercer County to win the PIAA state championship. MJ Pottinger came in fourth place with a time of 16:33.9, while senior Josh Jones finished in 6th place with a time of 16:50.2.
GROVE CITY, PA
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Local shop offers thousands of rare finds

BOARDMAN, Oh – Home Again Consignment and Design features a 10,000-square-foot showroom of one-of-a-kind finds. From bargain buys to showcase designer pieces from South Carolina, North Carolina, and even furniture from across the globe. The store has a revolving door of inventory, so every time you come in, it’s...
BOARDMAN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy