SFGate
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because...
SFGate
5 of the Most Ridiculously Extravagant Homes You Could Buy With the $1.9B Powerball Jackpot
With Powerball's jaw-dropping jackpot hitting an estimated $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing, it's time to start thinking about what you would do if you're that one lucky winner. While the odds of winning the largest Powerball jackpot in history are about 1 in 292 million, there's still a (tiny) chance...
California election results: Where each of the propositions stand
California voters approved Prop. 1, and San Franciscans favored moving to even-year elections.
SFGate
Florida 3, Carolina 0
First Period_1, Florida, Cousins 1 (Montour, Bennett), 9:21. Third Period_2, Florida, Barkov 3 (Montour, Verhaeghe), 10:20 (pp). 3, Florida, Bennett 3 (Lundell, Montour), 19:54 (en). Shots on Goal_Carolina 11-11-18_40. Florida 12-13-11_36. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 4. Goalies_Carolina, Raanta 3-1-1 (35 shots-33 saves). Florida, Knight 5-1-0 (40-40).
SFGate
Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor's race wouldn't be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win.
Calif. politicians killed slavery ban that passed in Tennessee, Alabama
This result went viral because of the unintentionally hilarious graphic that FOX13 Memphis posted on Twitter that read "YOU DECIDE/SLAVERY BANNED."
