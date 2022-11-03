ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Florida 3, Carolina 0

First Period_1, Florida, Cousins 1 (Montour, Bennett), 9:21. Third Period_2, Florida, Barkov 3 (Montour, Verhaeghe), 10:20 (pp). 3, Florida, Bennett 3 (Lundell, Montour), 19:54 (en). Shots on Goal_Carolina 11-11-18_40. Florida 12-13-11_36. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 4. Goalies_Carolina, Raanta 3-1-1 (35 shots-33 saves). Florida, Knight 5-1-0 (40-40).
GAINESVILLE, FL
Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor's race wouldn't be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win.
NEVADA STATE

