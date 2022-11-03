Read full article on original website
Stanford Daily
Students are preparing for midterms. Not the exams, the elections.
Some Stanford students are not only voting in midterm elections but working on campaigns in the hopes of shaping its outcomes. With this year’s midterm elections rapidly approaching, students working with campaigns spoke to The Daily about squeezing in extra hours of phone banking or virtual meetings in between classes.
Berkeleyan Online
UC Berkeley remains the No. 1 public university in the world
For the ninth straight year, UC Berkeley tops the list of the world’s best public universities and remains the fourth-best university overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 global universities rankings. As they did last year, Harvard, MIT and Stanford University have claimed the top three spots...
Stanford Daily
Season preview: Stanford women’s basketball looks to bounce back
During Halloweekend, Stanford women’s basketball enthusiasts were ghoulishly excited to see the first scrimmage of the year, and head coach Tara VanDerveer and her squad – ranked No. 2 in the country – did not disappoint. The women’s basketball team is on a mission: to win the NCAA championship for the second time in three years.
Daily Californian
'Deeply offensive and despicable': Berkeley Law, Zionist students condemn ‘Berkeley Bans Jews’ trucks near campus
Berkeley Law has recently ramped up security in the wake of “Berkeley Bans Jews” billboard trucks that have driven by campus to protest the decision of nine student groups — of which there are more than 100 — to ban Zionist speakers. Accuracy in Media, or...
Stanford Daily
Midterm check-in: Looking back at Stanford Athletics’ success since November 2018
In the college athletics stock market, Stanford has limited up since the last midterm elections in November 2018. To this day the Cardinal have won 131 NCAA team national championships, the most of any Division 1 school in the NCAA. More than 10% of those (i.e., 15 NCAA, and overall 16 national titles) came in the last four years. Ready for a trip down memory lane?
richmondconfidential.org
Teacher shortage threatens to crumble popular dual-language schools that WCCUSD built over years
Fourth grade dual-language immersion teacher Wendy Gonzalez has been fighting for bilingual education since 1998, often feeling that the school district treated it as more of an afterthought. A teacher shortage in the West Contra Costa Unified School District has exacerbated the problem, she said, leaving dual-language immersion in a...
Stanford Daily
Women’s golf caps undefeated fall in Hawaii
The No. 1 Stanford women’s golf team closed out the fall season with a victory at the Pac-12 Preview at Nanea Golf Club in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. This victory rounds out a perfect fall for the team, making a strong statement as they hope to claim a second-straight NCAA title this upcoming spring. Sophomore Rose Zhang, who won her second consecutive Pac-12 Player of the Month, led the Cardinal with 11-under, claiming the seventh individual title of her young career and third this fall.
San Francisco public schools: hyper-focused on equity but failing Black students
Every year, parents and kids brush off backpacks, choose outfits and send their children to their first day of school brimming with hope. Parents and caregivers have spent years pouring love into their children. We cheered them on as they took their first steps and spoke their first words. We whispered words of hope and confidence on their first day: “You’re going to learn to read. You have such a bright future! I love you so much. You can do this!” It’s the fundamental expectation...
Stanford Daily
Michael Thorbjornsen and Rose Zhang sweep Pac-12 monthly golf awards
Cardinal golfers wrapped up their fall season with the men’s team winning the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate last week and the women’s side coming home with the trophy at the Pac-12 Preview on Wednesday. But, that doesn’t mean the awards have stopped just yet. For the second consecutive month, junior Michael Thorbjornsen and sophomore Rose Zhang swept the Pac-12 monthly golf awards.
Stanford Daily
Exxon CEO visits Stanford plugging company’s plan for carbon neutrality, sparks protest
Students, faculty and outside activists affiliated with the Coalition for a True School of Sustainability protested Stanford’s inclusion of ExxonMobil Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods as a guest speaker at the Global Energy Forum and the Doerr School of Sustainability’s acceptance of fossil fuel money. At...
Stanford Daily
This weekend’s matchup: Cardinal, Cougar and red all over
For their second daytime kickoff of the season, Stanford (3-5, 1-5 Pac-12) returns home to face Washington State (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12). The Cardinal and the Cougars enter this game fresh off a loss against ranked opponents. Both teams are looking to reach the six-win threshold in these final weeks of the regular season to become bowl-eligible.
Twitter layoffs part of a larger trend in tech industry
SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter's downsizing might be hogging the spotlight, but the social media giant does not stand alone. The tech industry has seen months of steady layoffs now, affecting many across the Bay Area. "In the back of your mind, I guess, you expect that it could happen," 'Bart' said of his layoff notice. "But it was pretty sudden." 'Bart', who would rather not reveal his identity, worked for Stripe until Thursday. Like a lot of tech companies, the online payment giant, which has its US headquarters in South San Francisco, saw a boom during the pandemic. Now it's...
KQED
In Pushing Affordable Housing Measures, Local Leaders Ask Voters to Contend With Racist Housing Law
Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife wants you to know what Article 34 is. She wants you to face it, in all its historical ugliness, and do something about it. The rule, embedded in the state constitution, requires local governments to turn to their voters for approval if they want to build public housing. Californians voted to add it to the constitution in 1950 and it’s been making it harder to build affordable housing since.
sfstandard.com
Tensions Run High as Tennis and Pickleball Players Fight Over Future of Stern Grove Courts
“Why don’t you take that pickleball and shove it up your a—?!”. That was the message Suzy Safdie and her pickleballing friends got from a disgruntled tennis player this summer, after one of their wayward balls interrupted his match at the Parkside Square tennis courts by Stern Grove.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed offers jobs to fired Twitter employees
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed wants to hire former Tweeps who were laid off today by new Twitter chief Elon Musk. “With talk of layoffs right now, including at companies like Twitter, a reminder that the City and County of San Francisco is hiring,” Breed stated on the platform run by […]
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Mayor Encourages Laid Off Workers Apply for City Jobs
It seems like nearly every day, another local tech company announces major layoffs, and many believe Twitter may be added to that list Friday. But the city of San Francisco said it may have a place for thousands of those newly-unemployed tech-types. “We know a number of other tech companies...
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, she shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
Four attorneys in scorched-earth contest for San Francisco District Attorney
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco voters may have shocked the nation in the spring by recalling self-styled “progressive prosecutor” Chesa Boudin from the office of district attorney, but longtime city politics observers knew better, as the city’s reputation as a left-wing, Democratic bastion sometimes conceals many shades of blue. Boudin won his position in […]
scotscoop.com
Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability
Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
losgatan.com
Sahr’s Passages: How did a man from a prominent Sierra Leonean family end up homeless in Los Gatos?
He has much in common with other residents of Los Gatos: He’s a veteran who grew up in a family with mining interests overseas. He’ll buy you a cold drink on a hot day. When he’s offered a free beer at the bar he insists on paying. He waxes poetic about the virtues of “freedom” and cares deeply about the documents produced by the Founding Fathers.
