Stanford, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Stanford Daily

Students are preparing for midterms. Not the exams, the elections.

Some Stanford students are not only voting in midterm elections but working on campaigns in the hopes of shaping its outcomes. With this year’s midterm elections rapidly approaching, students working with campaigns spoke to The Daily about squeezing in extra hours of phone banking or virtual meetings in between classes.
STANFORD, CA
Berkeleyan Online

UC Berkeley remains the No. 1 public university in the world

For the ninth straight year, UC Berkeley tops the list of the world’s best public universities and remains the fourth-best university overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 global universities rankings. As they did last year, Harvard, MIT and Stanford University have claimed the top three spots...
BERKELEY, CA
Stanford Daily

Season preview: Stanford women’s basketball looks to bounce back

During Halloweekend, Stanford women’s basketball enthusiasts were ghoulishly excited to see the first scrimmage of the year, and head coach Tara VanDerveer and her squad – ranked No. 2 in the country – did not disappoint. The women’s basketball team is on a mission: to win the NCAA championship for the second time in three years.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Midterm check-in: Looking back at Stanford Athletics’ success since November 2018

In the college athletics stock market, Stanford has limited up since the last midterm elections in November 2018. To this day the Cardinal have won 131 NCAA team national championships, the most of any Division 1 school in the NCAA. More than 10% of those (i.e., 15 NCAA, and overall 16 national titles) came in the last four years. Ready for a trip down memory lane?
STANFORD, CA
richmondconfidential.org

Teacher shortage threatens to crumble popular dual-language schools that WCCUSD built over years

Fourth grade dual-language immersion teacher Wendy Gonzalez has been fighting for bilingual education since 1998, often feeling that the school district treated it as more of an afterthought. A teacher shortage in the West Contra Costa Unified School District has exacerbated the problem, she said, leaving dual-language immersion in a...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Stanford Daily

Women’s golf caps undefeated fall in Hawaii

The No. 1 Stanford women’s golf team closed out the fall season with a victory at the Pac-12 Preview at Nanea Golf Club in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. This victory rounds out a perfect fall for the team, making a strong statement as they hope to claim a second-straight NCAA title this upcoming spring. Sophomore Rose Zhang, who won her second consecutive Pac-12 Player of the Month, led the Cardinal with 11-under, claiming the seventh individual title of her young career and third this fall.
STANFORD, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco public schools: hyper-focused on equity but failing Black students

Every year, parents and kids brush off backpacks, choose outfits and send their children to their first day of school brimming with hope. Parents and caregivers have spent years pouring love into their children. We cheered them on as they took their first steps and spoke their first words. We whispered words of hope and confidence on their first day: “You’re going to learn to read. You have such a bright future! I love you so much. You can do this!” It’s the fundamental expectation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Stanford Daily

Michael Thorbjornsen and Rose Zhang sweep Pac-12 monthly golf awards

Cardinal golfers wrapped up their fall season with the men’s team winning the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate last week and the women’s side coming home with the trophy at the Pac-12 Preview on Wednesday. But, that doesn’t mean the awards have stopped just yet. For the second consecutive month, junior Michael Thorbjornsen and sophomore Rose Zhang swept the Pac-12 monthly golf awards.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

This weekend’s matchup: Cardinal, Cougar and red all over

For their second daytime kickoff of the season, Stanford (3-5, 1-5 Pac-12) returns home to face Washington State (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12). The Cardinal and the Cougars enter this game fresh off a loss against ranked opponents. Both teams are looking to reach the six-win threshold in these final weeks of the regular season to become bowl-eligible.
STANFORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Twitter layoffs part of a larger trend in tech industry

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter's downsizing might be hogging the spotlight, but the social media giant does not stand alone. The tech industry has seen months of steady layoffs now, affecting many across the Bay Area. "In the back of your mind, I guess, you expect that it could happen," 'Bart' said of his layoff notice. "But it was pretty sudden." 'Bart', who would rather not reveal his identity, worked for Stripe until Thursday. Like a lot of tech companies, the online payment giant, which has its US headquarters in South San Francisco, saw a boom during the pandemic. Now it's...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

In Pushing Affordable Housing Measures, Local Leaders Ask Voters to Contend With Racist Housing Law

Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife wants you to know what Article 34 is. She wants you to face it, in all its historical ugliness, and do something about it. The rule, embedded in the state constitution, requires local governments to turn to their voters for approval if they want to build public housing. Californians voted to add it to the constitution in 1950 and it’s been making it harder to build affordable housing since.
OAKLAND, CA
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
losgatan.com

Sahr’s Passages: How did a man from a prominent Sierra Leonean family end up homeless in Los Gatos?

He has much in common with other residents of Los Gatos: He’s a veteran who grew up in a family with mining interests overseas. He’ll buy you a cold drink on a hot day. When he’s offered a free beer at the bar he insists on paying. He waxes poetic about the virtues of “freedom” and cares deeply about the documents produced by the Founding Fathers.
LOS GATOS, CA

