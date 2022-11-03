ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Cully neighborhood

By Michaela Bourgeois, Jami Seymore
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A woman has died and a man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Portland’s Cully neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Authorities were dispatched to the reported shooting just before 8:30 p.m. on Northeast Lombard Street. Responding officers found the two victims, reporting the woman died at the scene. PPB said the man sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Authorities said no immediate arrests were made.

Deputies: Portland apartment fire was started intentionally, woman arrested

Authorities have shut down one lane in the 4600 block of NE Lombard St as they continue to investigate. However, PPB noted vehicular traffic is not restricted.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0404 or contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov or at 503-823-0457.

This is a developing story.

KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

