Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Inside The Horrific Torture And Murder Of 19-Year-Old Marie Elizabeth Spannhake
On January 31, 1976, Marie Elizabeth Spannhake vanished near her home in Chico, California — but it wasn't until 1984 that a woman named Janice Hooker claimed that her husband Cameron had abducted and murdered Spannhake eight years before. Some have heard the story of Colleen Stan, the young...
Los Angeles shocking daylight kidnapping of 14-year-old caught on camera before alleged park bathroom rape
The daylight kidnapping of a 14-year-old in Los Angeles was caught on chilling surveillance footage before the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a park bathroom.
California man accused of having dentist girlfriend killed used shirt to hang himself inside jail cell
A California man accused of having his girlfriend killed in a murder-for-hire plot hung himself with a shirt inside a jail cell, authorities said.
California woman charged with using convicted killer Scott Peterson's name to claim benefits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California woman was charged with using the names of convicted killers, including Scott Peterson, to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits — a small but headline-grabbing part of more than $20 billion stolen in similar scams during the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?
Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
An Amazon delivery driver found dead outside of a yard is suspected to have been mauled by two dogs
The sheriff said a preliminary investigation showed the Amazon driver had a lot of trauma on his body that was consistent with canine bites.
'Superfly' actor and rapper sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for multiple rapes
Kaalan Walker, 27, was convicted of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.
Father Acquitted as Son Is Convicted in Cold Case That Has Haunted California
After 25 years of mystery surrounding the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student who went missing after a party, a jury on Tuesday finally convicted a man of killing her.Paul Flores, now 45, was convicted of her murder. His father, 81-year-old Ruben Flores, who was accused of helping his son hide Smart’s body, was found not guilty of accessory to murder by a separate jury on Tuesday afternoon.Tuesday’s decision puts to rest two-and-a-half decades of speculation into what happened to Smart, who was last seen alive as she walked alongside Paul Flores by university residence...
Aaron Carter Clears His Name After On-Off Girlfriend Melanie Martin Allegedly Dialed 911 With Drunk Driving Claims
Aaron Carter was deemed innocent after Los Angeles police officers pulled him over on suspicion of a DUI on Tuesday, November 1. Around 10:45 a.m., law enforcement stopped the 34-year-old's RV after his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Melanie Martin, allegedly dialed 911 about a driver swerving through traffic and potentially driving under the influence.
Pedophile who admitted to crime, on trial for kidnapping, dies in custody
A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old California girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records. Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away […]
Cause Of Death Determined For Kiely Rodni, The Missing California Teen Found In Reservoir
The 16-year-old girl had disappeared Aug. 6 after leaving a party at a Sierra Nevada campground.
Gabby Petito’s Brother Shares Chilling Photos From Murder Site, One Year After She Was Strangled To Death By Fiancé Brian Laundrie
The brother of Gabby Petito has shared new photos of the area where Brian Laundrie killed his sister, RadarOnline.com has learned. TJ Schmidt, Petito’s brother, visited the area near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where his sister’s final moments occurred. The photographs show the wooded area that is believed to be where Laundrie carried out his senseless act of violence on Petito. Schmidt said of the emotional journey that, “the signs of her watching over were everywhere.”Posted to his Instagram page, the grieving brother shared moments from his voyage trip to Wyoming, where he paid respects to his late...
Teenager caught with 40 pounds of meth during traffic stop, deputies say
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — A California teenager is facing charges after investigators said he was stopped while driving a car filled with 40 pounds of drugs. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, identifying the suspect only as a 17-year-old Fontana resident. Investigators said that deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 1 at 3:20 p.m. and pulled over a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
Danny Masterson accuser claims actor raped her and said she was then told by Scientology leader to 'consider the consequences' of going to police
Masterson "brought her a fruity red drink in a coffee mug," the prosecution told the court, adding that the accuser then became highly disoriented.
Owner of car buried at Bay Area mansion had reported it stolen, collected $87,000 insurance payout
The Atherton home's former owner, who had a history of murder and insurance fraud cases, reported the Mercedes-Benz stolen in 1992, San Mateo County's district attorney said.
A dog came home covered in blood. Its owner's remains were just found in Shasta County.
The family of a missing Shasta County man has waited in agony for answers since 1997.
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash site
Joe Fuentes broke down in tears at a news conference when police discovered the body of his 22-year-old daughter who had been missing for two months.
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week's kidnapping and killings of four California family members -- with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday.
California mother enraged after suspect walks free: 'She punched my one-year-old daughter in the face'
Clarissa Guevara joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss an assault against her and her one-year-old daughter and Riverside County's decision to allow the suspect to walk free.
