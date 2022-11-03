ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

The Independent

Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?

Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
PARKLAND, FL
TheDailyBeast

Father Acquitted as Son Is Convicted in Cold Case That Has Haunted California

After 25 years of mystery surrounding the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student who went missing after a party, a jury on Tuesday finally convicted a man of killing her.Paul Flores, now 45, was convicted of her murder. His father, 81-year-old Ruben Flores, who was accused of helping his son hide Smart’s body, was found not guilty of accessory to murder by a separate jury on Tuesday afternoon.Tuesday’s decision puts to rest two-and-a-half decades of speculation into what happened to Smart, who was last seen alive as she walked alongside Paul Flores by university residence...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
OK! Magazine

Aaron Carter Clears His Name After On-Off Girlfriend Melanie Martin Allegedly Dialed 911 With Drunk Driving Claims

Aaron Carter was deemed innocent after Los Angeles police officers pulled him over on suspicion of a DUI on Tuesday, November 1. Around 10:45 a.m., law enforcement stopped the 34-year-old's RV after his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Melanie Martin, allegedly dialed 911 about a driver swerving through traffic and potentially driving under the influence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Gabby Petito’s Brother Shares Chilling Photos From Murder Site, One Year After She Was Strangled To Death By Fiancé Brian Laundrie

The brother of Gabby Petito has shared new photos of the area where Brian Laundrie killed his sister, RadarOnline.com has learned. TJ Schmidt, Petito’s brother, visited the area near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where his sister’s final moments occurred. The photographs show the wooded area that is believed to be where Laundrie carried out his senseless act of violence on Petito. Schmidt said of the emotional journey that, “the signs of her watching over were everywhere.”Posted to his Instagram page, the grieving brother shared moments from his voyage trip to Wyoming, where he paid respects to his late...
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Teenager caught with 40 pounds of meth during traffic stop, deputies say

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — A California teenager is facing charges after investigators said he was stopped while driving a car filled with 40 pounds of drugs. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, identifying the suspect only as a 17-year-old Fontana resident. Investigators said that deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 1 at 3:20 p.m. and pulled over a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
FONTANA, CA
SFGate

California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

