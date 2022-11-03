LETTERS: ‘No cannons designed by women’; Vote ‘Yes’ on Election Day; ‘Say no to tax increases for education’

Read full article on original website
Related
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: State and federal offices
17 Write-in State Representative Dist. 62.
bcdemocrat.com
VOTE 2022: Brown County General Election Day blog
This story will be updated. Election Day is here and the polls will be open until 6 p.m. for voters to cast their ballots. The Brown County Democrat requested credentials for 10 people to act as media watchers for the 2022 general election today (Nov. 8). Most will be our runners tonight, gathering election results as they are printed from the ballot-scanning machines and driving them back to the newspaper office so we can report totals as they come in.
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Nashville Town Council
This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 1 of 1 precinct reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Nashville Town Council (nonpartisan, at large) 103 Nancy Crocker. 138 Anna Hofstetter. 91 Melissa Parker. 186 David Rudd. 170 Andi...
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Brown County School Board and referendum question
This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Brown County School Board (nonpartisan, one per district) Dist. 1. 2,492 Carolyn Bowden. 2,258 Kevin Patrick. Dist. 2. 1,723 Jenise...
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Township offices
This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITHOUT absentee votes:. Hamblen Township Trustee. (D) No candidate. 1,330 (R) Phil Stephens. Hamblen Township Board Member. (D) No candidate. 643 (R) Tina...
bcdemocrat.com
Government Calendar for week of Nov. 8
Brown County government offices and Nashville Town Hall closed for Election Day. Cordry-Sweetwater Conservancy District Security Commission — 6 p.m., Cordry-Sweetwater Conservancy District Office, 8377 Cordry Drive. Southern Brown Volunteer Fire Department Board — 6:30 p.m., Southern Brown Volunteer Fire Department, 4040 State Road 135. Wednesday, Nov. 9.
bcdemocrat.com
NONPROFIT BRIEFS: Recovery meetings, food pantries, humane society
Brown County Wellness and Recovery Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month from noon to 1:30 p.m. via zoom. The meetings are open to the public. For more information, contact Leyla Davis at [email protected]. Recovery meetings scheduled locally. An Alcoholics Anonymous literature group is open every Tuesday...
bcdemocrat.com
JUST GETTING STARTED: Harmony Tree Resort opens, more to come on 56-acre property
A little more than one year ago, Craig Finke, Corey Flick and Jamie Perkins presented a vision to create an eco-friendly getaway in the hills of Brown County. This fall, that vision has come to reality. Situated to the East of downtown Nashville and adjacent to the Brown County State...
bcdemocrat.com
Club News for week of Nov. 8
Brown County Rotary Club will meet at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Seasons Lodge and Conference Center, 560 State Road 46 East. The guest speaker will be Cassie Stratton, president and lead literary specialist for READy to R.E.A.D., who will discuss helping children in Brown County who are experiencing difficulty in learning to read.
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Jail bookings, Nov. 1-6
(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 7:17 p.m. Matthew Hubbard, 38, Roachdale, warrant. (Doughty) Nov. 2. 3:29 p.m. Steven Campbell, 67, Nashville, possession of paraphernalia. Released at 3:31 p.m. Nov. 2, posted bond. (Bales) Nov. 4.
bcdemocrat.com
David Earle Anderson
Dave was described as a good man, a wonderful neighbor, someone who changed lives, a person who made a difference in law enforcement in Brown County, and probably most often described as handsome….if you met Dave Anderson, your life was truly better! Dave had a charismatic way about him that drew people to him. He made time for everyone that wanted to talk with him and be around him, and he let you know you were important to him. Dave was an amazing father, papaw, brother, son, mentor, and friend. Our hearts are broken.
bcdemocrat.com
ART BRIEFS: Galleries showcasing local work; raffle tickets available for purchase; upcoming music center shows
Ascension Fine Arts, 61 W. Main St., is hosting a special showing of work by painter Jill Baker through Nov. 26. Ascension Fine Arts/B3 Gallery is located at 61 W. Main St. Jill Baker uses realistic and surreal styles to paint landscapes and natural objects. She earned her masters in fine arts in painting from the Pratt Institute and has traveled the world to paint and study. Baker said she began painting surreal landscapes while living in Italy, finding old magazines in the villa and using those as her pallet, interpreting the Italian landscape.
bcdemocrat.com
Something To Do for week of Nov. 8
Live music — Big Woods Pizza, 44 N. Van Buren St., 5 to 8 p.m. Election Day with Brown County Republicans — dinner and return party, Seasons Lodge and Conference Center, $10, 6 p.m. Information: [email protected]. Wednesday, Nov. 9. “Collector’s Showcase: Snowfall” — Exhibit, Brown County Art...
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Sheriff’s log, Oct. 30-Nov. 5
12:19 a.m. County officers and town officer respond for noise complaint in 200 block of Jefferson Street North; cleared by 12:36 a.m. 1:20 a.m. County officer responds for noise complaint in 6900 block of Gray Wolf Drive; cleared by 1:40 a.m. 1:30 a.m. County officers respond for noise complaint in...
bcdemocrat.com
Battery charge made towards Brown County woman
HAMBLEN TWP. — A Morgantown woman, 42-year-old Amy Potter, faces a Class A misdemeanor for domestic battery. On Sept. 6, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy William Pool and Indiana State Police Trooper Matt Fleener responded to a residence on Gatesville Road for a disturbance. Upon arrival, Deputy Pool located...
bcdemocrat.com
Scoreboard, Nov. 1
Summary: Kylee Edwards scored 45 points to lead Shelbyville to a season-opening 73-53 win against Brown County. Livie Austin led the Eagles with 14 points. Savannah Oden scored 10, and Maddy Huff added eight.
Comments / 0