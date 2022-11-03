LETTERS: ‘No cannons designed by women’; Vote ‘Yes’ on Election Day; ‘Say no to tax increases for education’

Dave was described as a good man, a wonderful neighbor, someone who changed lives, a person who made a difference in law enforcement in Brown County, and probably most often described as handsome….if you met Dave Anderson, your life was truly better! Dave had a charismatic way about him that drew people to him. He made time for everyone that wanted to talk with him and be around him, and he let you know you were important to him. Dave was an amazing father, papaw, brother, son, mentor, and friend. Our hearts are broken.

BROWN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO