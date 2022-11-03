ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Shore News Network

Toms River Ramada Inn shuts down, here’s what it’s going to be

TOMS RIVER, NJ – After 32 years, the Ramada Inn hotel on Route 9 at the Toms River-Lakewood border is shutting down. The news was released by the former owner,Hotels Unlimited of East Windsor in a statement this week. “After many happy decades of serving the community, the Ramada Toms River has closed its doors,” the company said in a statement. “We thank all of our patrons and guests for over 30 years of business. Please consider the Days Hotel of Toms River for your lodging and banquet needs.” Rumors swirled after the news broke. What was going to happen The post Toms River Ramada Inn shuts down, here’s what it’s going to be appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays

MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
MATAWAN, NJ
Beach Radio

World famous Japanese restaurant opens in New Jersey

Add another celebrity chef to the lineup in Atlantic City as Chef Nobu Matsuhisa has opened Nobu in Caesars. The Nobu brand was created by Chef Matsuhisa, Robert DeNiro, and Meir Teper; there are now over 50 Nobu restaurants worldwide. Caesars describes Nobu as. “the world-renowned Japanese restaurant recognized for...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey

We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
MILLBURN, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ group proposing Red Bank apartment complex for adults with autism

A New Jersey-based nonprofit has its sights set on crafting an apartment complex in Monmouth County specifically for individuals with autism spectrum disorder. A first-of-its-kind study from Parents With A Plan, based in Morris County, found that 73% of "neuro-diverse" adults in New Jersey are currently living with aging family. Tens of thousands have caregivers over the age of 60, according to their survey that was conducted between March and August of this year.
RED BANK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location

HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

