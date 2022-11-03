Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford Have Made Their Red Carpet Debut In An All-Gucci Look
The Gucci blanket...need.
Amy Schumer Seemingly Called Kanye West A "Nazi" In Her "Saturday Night Live" Monologue
Amy's comment came in the middle of an anecdote about her husband's autism spectrum disorder diagnosis.
Louis Tomlinson said the pressure of being a solo artist is different from being in One Direction: 'The lows are lower on your own'
The former "One Direction" singer also said "the highs are higher" because he gets to take full credit for his work.
Eminem Electrifies, Olivia Rodrigo Covers Carly Simon, Antisemitism Has No Place, and More Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Best Moments
Each of the 37 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremonies have had classic, once-in-a-lifetime moments, far too many to list. But they also often stretch well past the five-hour mark, and even with a fair number of those classic, once-in-a-lifetime moments, let’s be honest, the only thing that any sane person wants to do for five-plus straight hours is sleep. But with Dolly Parton (inducted by Pink), Eminem (inducted by Dr. Dre), Eurythmics (inducted by U2’s the Edge), Lionel Richie (inducted by Lenny Kravitz), Carly Simon (inducted by Sara Bareilles), Judas Priest (inducted by Alice Cooper), Pat Benatar and Neil...
Comments / 0