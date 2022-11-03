SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — It's the final stretch to the general election on November 8th, and there is a lot on the line this election cycle. For starters, Spokane County added two new commission districts, which could change the makeup of party representation. As it turns out, the commissioner race is seeing the most money raised and spent. Plus, two of Washington state's federal seats are up for election as well.

