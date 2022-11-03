ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 126

Ken Williams
3d ago

why not put your money where your mouth is for once in your life and move them into the public governor mansion that you've had to barbwire and fence off w constant12 hr state patro watches protecting you for doing suuuch a great job mismananaging the state?

Reply(1)
74
Brandi
3d ago

surprised he even knew about it. remember when that group took over Seattle and he had "no clue" the largest city in his state was being held hostage

Reply(3)
65
Yasmine Sabah
3d ago

Put them on a bus and send them to lower California it would be a lot cheaper for us tax payers. And remember us we are the ones you represent and who pay your frickin salary.

Reply(9)
48
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

The City of Spokane extends its stormwater survey to November 15

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Let the City of Spokane know what do you think about stormwater runoff by answering a short survey. The City of Spokane wants to better educate the community about the importance of stormwater management. The city's stormwater drainage system is a large, complex network of conveyances that are designed to take rainfall and direct it away from streets, buildings, and other public and private property.
SPOKANE, WA
InvestigateWest

Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies

COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
KING COUNTY, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane firefighters who lost jobs due to vaccine mandate return to duty

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle joined a small welcome ceremony for a dozen firefighters who returned to work this week. The emergency responders were forced out of their positions last year after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Here are the top funded campaigns for this year's midterm elections in Spokane County and Washington state

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — It's the final stretch to the general election on November 8th, and there is a lot on the line this election cycle. For starters, Spokane County added two new commission districts, which could change the makeup of party representation. As it turns out, the commissioner race is seeing the most money raised and spent. Plus, two of Washington state's federal seats are up for election as well.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

'Build it now': ITD gets feedback on I-90 improvement plans

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Dennis and Michelle Bush of Post Falls were apprehensive when they arrived at Wednesday’s open house on preliminary Interstate 90 corridor designs, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. They own about 700 feet of property that fronts I-90, and they were worried...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Boil order in place in Millwood due to E. coli

MILLWOOD, Wash. – A boil order is in place in Millwood after E. coli was identified in the water system. According to an alert sent out by the City of Millwood Water System, residents should boil water for at least one minute before drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth, Washington dishes and making ice.
MILLWOOD, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Warming tents going up at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – Warming tents are going up at Camp Hope as freezing temperatures linger in the forecast. An update from the Washington State Department of Transportation says service providers are putting up those tents in the middle of the encampment, with propane heat, so people can stay warm. Tents are expected to have a 20-person capacity. Potable water tanks...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho tire and auto repair shops getting busy as snow approaches

HAYDEN, Idaho — It's just been a few days since the last jack-o-lantern candles have been blown out, and Old Man Winter made his first appearance. Friday morning snowfall meant tire and auto shops were packed with customers seeking to exchange their summer treads for winter studs, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KING 5

Gov. Inslee calls for new policies to address homelessness

SEATTLE — Governor Inslee announced that new policies are in the works to address homelessness across the state. He provided a preview of the proposals legislators plan to bring forward in the upcoming legislative session. The most recent numbers from the state put the homeless population at 83,000 people...
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy