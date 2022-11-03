Read full article on original website
Ken Williams
3d ago
why not put your money where your mouth is for once in your life and move them into the public governor mansion that you've had to barbwire and fence off w constant12 hr state patro watches protecting you for doing suuuch a great job mismananaging the state?
Brandi
3d ago
surprised he even knew about it. remember when that group took over Seattle and he had "no clue" the largest city in his state was being held hostage
Yasmine Sabah
3d ago
Put them on a bus and send them to lower California it would be a lot cheaper for us tax payers. And remember us we are the ones you represent and who pay your frickin salary.
The City of Spokane extends its stormwater survey to November 15
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Let the City of Spokane know what do you think about stormwater runoff by answering a short survey. The City of Spokane wants to better educate the community about the importance of stormwater management. The city's stormwater drainage system is a large, complex network of conveyances that are designed to take rainfall and direct it away from streets, buildings, and other public and private property.
FOX 28 Spokane
North Spokane group “New Hope,” sounding alarm about homelessness in the county, says the time to act is now.
COLBERT, WASH- A conversation that we’ve been following is homelessness in downtown Spokane but it’s not the only place we’re seeing people be homeless. New Hope, a group in North Spokane is tasked with serving 100 mi.² in the county—and it says they are in a record high demand for services.
Chronicle
New Dwellings in Washington Must Be Warmed by Heat Pumps, State Board Rules
New homes and apartments built in Washington state beginning in July must use heat pump systems, an effort to reduce carbon emissions by pushing home heating off of natural gas and onto the electrical grid, a majority of the Washington Building Code Council ruled Friday. A 9-5 vote of the...
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
Amber Waldref, Michael Cathcart face off in Spokane County Commissioner Dist. 2 race
SPOKANE, Wash. — Return to this story on Election Day for the latest results in this race. Former Spokane City Council President Pro Tem Amber Waldref and current Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart are facing off in the race for Spokane County Commissioner District 2. Michael Cathcart represents Northeast...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane firefighters who lost jobs due to vaccine mandate return to duty
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle joined a small welcome ceremony for a dozen firefighters who returned to work this week. The emergency responders were forced out of their positions last year after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health.
Washington state Rep. Bob McCaslin challenging longtime Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton
SPOKANE, Wash. — Longtime Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton is being challenged by Republican Bob McCaslin, a Washington State Representative. Vicky Dalton has served as the Spokane County Auditor since 1999. She has been a board member at Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) since 2005 and is currently the board treasurer and finance chair.
Unvaccinated Spokane firefighters return to work following lifted state worker mandate
SPOKANE, Wash. — In October 2021, several Spokane firefighters who refused to get vaccinated were pulled from local fire stations. Some retired, others left altogether and a handful were re-assigned to non-medical positions. The mandate left several unfilled positions in the department. In order to cover them, they city...
John Nowels and Wade Nelson face off in Spokane County Sheriff race
SPOKANE, Wash. — Return to this story on Election Day for the latest results in this race. Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels is seeking his first term as Spokane County Sheriff against Wade Nelson, a Spokane County Sheriff's veteran deputy. Nowels is the current Undersheriff of the Spokane County...
Spokane mayor appoints new director of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane announced that Mayor Nadine Woodward has appointed a new director of the city's Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services (NHHS) division. Kim McCollim, a former member of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will serve as Spokane's new NHSS director....
Here are the top funded campaigns for this year's midterm elections in Spokane County and Washington state
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — It's the final stretch to the general election on November 8th, and there is a lot on the line this election cycle. For starters, Spokane County added two new commission districts, which could change the makeup of party representation. As it turns out, the commissioner race is seeing the most money raised and spent. Plus, two of Washington state's federal seats are up for election as well.
10 Reasons To Avoid Tri-Cities Washington Like the Plague
Here are 10 Reasons To Rethink Moving To Tri-Cities Washington. So you say you want to move to Tri-Cities Washington do ya? You might want to rethink that choice and here's why. Why Shouldn't Move To Tri-Cities Washington? Here Are Our Top Ten Red Flags. I moved to the Tri-Cities...
Have You Visited These 5 Oldest Towns in Washington State?
Some of the oldest towns in Washington State are so old that they are technically older than the state. You might have visited these tiny cities without even realizing how old they actually are. Where are the oldest towns in Washington and when were they built?. What are the Oldest...
Chronicle
Despite Lifted Emergency Orders, Washington Employers Still Expected to Help Prevent COVID Spread
Despite the lifting of Washington's COVID-19 emergency orders this week, the state Department of Labor & Industries encourages employers to be vigilant at preventing the spread of COVID-19. In a news release, the department said employers still must assess their specific workplace for COVID-19 hazards and take steps to prevent...
'Build it now': ITD gets feedback on I-90 improvement plans
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Dennis and Michelle Bush of Post Falls were apprehensive when they arrived at Wednesday’s open house on preliminary Interstate 90 corridor designs, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. They own about 700 feet of property that fronts I-90, and they were worried...
New school zone cameras on the South Hill to start issuing tickets on Monday
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The warning period for three new school zone safety cameras in the Spokane South Hill area ends Monday, Nov. 7. Starting Monday, people driving in school zones near Ferris High School, Adams and Roosevelt Elementary schools on the South Hill will have to reduce their speeds to 20 miles per hour.
FOX 28 Spokane
Boil order in place in Millwood due to E. coli
MILLWOOD, Wash. – A boil order is in place in Millwood after E. coli was identified in the water system. According to an alert sent out by the City of Millwood Water System, residents should boil water for at least one minute before drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth, Washington dishes and making ice.
Warming tents going up at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – Warming tents are going up at Camp Hope as freezing temperatures linger in the forecast. An update from the Washington State Department of Transportation says service providers are putting up those tents in the middle of the encampment, with propane heat, so people can stay warm. Tents are expected to have a 20-person capacity. Potable water tanks...
North Idaho tire and auto repair shops getting busy as snow approaches
HAYDEN, Idaho — It's just been a few days since the last jack-o-lantern candles have been blown out, and Old Man Winter made his first appearance. Friday morning snowfall meant tire and auto shops were packed with customers seeking to exchange their summer treads for winter studs, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Gov. Inslee calls for new policies to address homelessness
SEATTLE — Governor Inslee announced that new policies are in the works to address homelessness across the state. He provided a preview of the proposals legislators plan to bring forward in the upcoming legislative session. The most recent numbers from the state put the homeless population at 83,000 people...
KREM2
