Atlanta police investigating homeless camp near CNN Center after finding trail of blood

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the possibility of a person shot near CNN Center in downtown Atlanta after a pool of blood was found on Wednesday, officials say.

According to Atlanta police, officers received a call from security about a body outside of 190 Marietta Street just before 11 p.m.

When police arrived, Police said they found blood around the railroad tracks near a homeless camp, but did not find a body.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Stay Payd
6d ago

Spending millions is the only solution too curtail the homelessness. Everybody has the answer but Nobody spends the money and nothing gets done without it.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

