Atlanta police investigating homeless camp near CNN Center after finding trail of blood

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the possibility of a person shot near CNN Center in downtown Atlanta after a pool of blood was found on Wednesday, officials say.

According to Atlanta police, officers received a call from security about a body outside of 190 Marietta Street just before 11 p.m.

When police arrived, Police said they found blood around the railroad tracks near a homeless camp, but did not find a body.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

