Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police Department reported two multi-vehicle crashes on Friday afternoon. The crash happened near Maple Street exit in Spokane downtown, according to WSP. The first crash involved five cars and the another one involved four cars. Minor injuries were reported in the accident. The condition and identity of the victims...
Spokane police officer injured after shoplifting leads to chase
SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) was injured in a crash while chasing a couple suspected of shoplifting on Wednesday. According to a release from SPD, 32-year-old Marlene Pfeiffer and passenger 40-year-old Stephen Brown were arrested after crashing their car and fleeing on foot. According to SPD and court documents, Pfeiffer was impaired and driving recklessly.
Man involved in North Spokane gang shooting sentenced to more than 5 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County judge sentenced a man on Friday to more than five years in prison for shooting at two women. The apparent gang-related shooting in May happened in broad daylight on Northwest Boulevard in North Spokane. 20-year-old Duane Delaney pleaded guilty to two counts of...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Spokane on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near Greene Street and Mission Avenue. The Police said that they received a call at around 9 a.m regarding a theft at the Northpointe Plaza shopping center by 32-year-old Marlene Pfeiffer and 40-year-old Stephen Brown.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Creston (Creston, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Creston. The crash happened on US 2 near Creston in extremely foggy conditions. Washington State Patrol stated that a school bus and ambulance were involved in the crash. A passenger in the ambulance sustained injuries. No other injuries were reported. The...
Victim in suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a man who died in a suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane on Oct. 23. According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Andy Hernandez died of blunt force and suffocation. Shortly after 4...
9 vehicles involved in separate collisions on I-90 at Maple exit, blocks multiple westbound lanes
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two separate collisions on westbound I-90 have caused significant congestion, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). In a recent update, WSP clarifies that what was thought to be a single crash at the Maple Street exit was actually two separate collisions in the same area, one crash involving five cars and the other involving four.
One man arrested in shooting near Bemiss neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — One man has been arrested following a shooting that happened near the Bemiss neighborhood, which caused lockdowns in several schools in the area. Spokane Police confirmed the arrest with 4 News Now. SPD said one man was shot at by an unknown suspect, but not struck. Officers arrested 19-year-old Linfield Heran and booked him into jail for...
Spokane police seeking assistance in finding missing vulnerable 82-year-old man
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is seeking public help in locating a missing 82-year-old man. SPD says Cleatis Pedigo was last seen around 6 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2022 when he left his residence in the 4300 block of W Winston Drive in a silver 2006 Dodge Dakota. The license plate number is B86323G.
Crash cleared from westbound I-90 near Lincoln Street exit
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that blocked two lanes on westbound I-90 in downtown Spokane is now clear. A total of nine cars were involved in two separate crashes. Drivers may still experience backups and minor delays. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Dutch Bros Coffee on Freya now reopening after being hit by a truck last year
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Dutch Bros on Freya that was hit by a big truck in August 2021 is reopening. According to an Instagram post by Dutch Bros Coffee on Friday, the coffee location on 402 S. Freya St. is opening soon. There is not yet information on when...
Browns Park in Spokane Valley vandalized overnight
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office is looking for several people who vandalized Browns Park Sunday night. On Sunday at around 7:10 p.m., Spokane Valley Deputies received reports of four to five men trying to break into a bathroom at the park by using a 2 x 4 to break the lock. Police say a second caller told...
Court documents detail events surrounding "warning shot" that sent schools into lockdown
SPOKANE, Wash. - New court documents describe the events leading up to the shooting incident that prompted nearby schools to enter lockdown Wednesday afternoon. According to the documents, 19-year-old Linfield Heran was caught on surveillance footage walking on Altamont St. towards Liberty Ave. with a woman. The pair approached a man, identified as Mitchell Crazybull, who had been lying on the ground. As the pair neared, the footage showed Crazybull standing, and having a short conversation with the pair. Crazybull had not met them before this incident.
Spokane police arrest stabbing suspect near Peaceful Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing near Peaceful Valley in Spokane. The stabbing was reported on West Riverside Ave. and South A Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday. According to SPD, the victim suffered stab wounds in his upper-arm and face, but is reported...
Opening statements in trial of man suspected of killing ex-wife on South Hill begin
SPOKANE, Wash. — Back in January of 2020, Yasir Darraji allegedly strangled his ex-wife, placed her body into a car on the South Hill and set her on fire. The state claims Darraji’s DNA was found on the steering wheel cover and window lock of her car. “You’re...
Recent TikTok trend turns criminal with car prowling and theft
SPOKANE, Wash - A new TikTok challenge is causing anger across the country, even in our neck of the woods. TikTok users are breaking into Kia and Hyundai-modeled cars and using a USB to hot-wire them and drive off. According to a Spokane resident, it happened to her just this...
Search warrant: Man found dead in Peaceful Valley was bound and gagged
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police applied for a search warrant to further investigate the death of a man found dead in the Peaceful Valley area on Oct. 23. In a search warrant application filed on Oct. 28, a man looking for his friends at a nearby transient camp found the body. According to the warrant, the man said the body was in the middle of a trail on a steep hillside. The search warrant said that the deceased man was bound at the hands and gagged.
Woman Charged With Manslaughter, DUI, in Golf Cart Crash That Left Washington Police Officer Dead
A 57-year-old woman was charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence last week in a July golf cart crash that left a Spokane police officer dead. Julie Nikkola was charged with vehicular manslaughter and four counts of aggravated driving under the influence on Wednesday, according to court documents. Nikkola,...
Firefighters Testifies in WA Iraqi Honor Killing Trial; ‘No Way She Survives That’
Emma Epperly – The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash. Nov. 4—Ibtihal Darraji was a shy yet vivacious woman who lifted up those around her, but became quiet and “afraid” in the weeks before her death, her former boss testified Thursday in the trial of Darraji’s ex-husband for her killing.
New school zone cameras on the South Hill to start issuing tickets on Monday
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The warning period for three new school zone safety cameras in the Spokane South Hill area ends Monday, Nov. 7. Starting Monday, people driving in school zones near Ferris High School, Adams and Roosevelt Elementary schools on the South Hill will have to reduce their speeds to 20 miles per hour.
