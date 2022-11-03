ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend things to do in Denver and beyond

By Linda Navarro The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
THURSDAY-MONDAY

Here come the fire trucks. A new exhibit at Forney Museum of Transportation sure to please: Fire Trucks to the Rescue! It Put together with the Mile High Hook and Ladder Club, it will run through Jan. 30 and includes vintage vehicles straight out of Denver history. Admission $8-$15, children under 3 free. 4303 Brighton Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sundays noon-5 p.m. forneymuseum.org And as part of Denver Arts Week, this from the Denver Firefighters Museum, 1326 Tremont St., on Saturday. A free First Responders History Night, 4-10 p.m. that offers a bus tour of locations where four of their officers were killed. Reservations (720) 913-6779. Free tours of the firehouse all evening that include fire engines and historic Denver police cars. No reservations needed. denverfirefightersmuseum.org

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

As they say, "a celebration of all things fiber" in a tradition since 1971, the juried Handweavers Guild of Boulder Fiber Art Show & Sale. 100 artists working with the theme "I make things because I must." 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. all weekend. hgbsale.org, Facebook and Instagram.

FRIDAY-NOV. 12

Time for Denver Arts Week with an impressive array of offerings for every age. Kicking off Friday with First Friday Art Walks in all the top creative areas. On Saturday you can check out a free night at the major museums, free admission and free shuttles, 5-10 p.m. Some highlights: the Botanic Gardens, Denver Art Museum, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Museo de las Americas and many more. The Denver Film Festival runs through Nov. 13. Full Arts Week schedule: denverartsweek.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

One of the best in holiday shopping, the Junior League of Denver 43rd Annual Mile High Holiday Mart. Gates Field House at University of Denver, 2201 E. Asbury Ave., will be packed with vendors, many local, with this year's choice gift items. Housewares, specialty food, jewelry, clothing, pet items, the League's cookbooks and more. Money raised supports JLD projects for women and families experiencing systemic poverty locally. Hours: 1-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $10 in advance at JLD.org or at the door. VIP Private Shopping, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, $40.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Día de los Muertos is a beautiful tradition of love and honoring those who have died. It's being celebrated in multiple places with its art and dancing and ofrendas (altars). A free Colfax Art Walk is planned with Chicano Humanities & Arts Council and Pirate: Contemporary Art, 6-9 p.m. Friday, 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood. Aztec fire dancers and a procession. 40westarts.org Thornton's Dia de los Muertos, Saturday, 750 W. 96th Ave. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. Bring photos of ancestors for the altar. thorntonco.gov/arts/Pages/events.aspx Denver Botanic Gardens, Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $15. 11th year family celebration. Costume contest. botanicgardens.org/events/dia-de-los-muertos-festival Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive, First Friday, 5-9 p.m. Free. Remembering loved ones. Sugar skull decorating and Catrina contest. museo.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The large Urban Holiday Market, Colorado Events, takes over Skyline Park, 16th and Arapahoe, this weekend, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Local art, crafts, holiday gifts and specialty foods in the open air market. urbanmarketdenver.com

SATURDAY

The newest immersive experience, Dalí Alive Multi-Sensory Yoga Experience, arrives at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora. 360-degree, multi-sensory yoga and the art of Salvador Dalí. On Saturdays at 7 a.m. through Nov. 26. tinyurl.com/26hwsw3d

SATURDAY

Santa is arriving at all the Bass Pro Shops Saturday and gets his own parade at some. Different times at different stores so check the one closest. For example, The Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Blvd., welcomes the jolly fellow from 4-6 p.m. The parade at 4 begins off 48th Avenue and the sleigh goes down Main Street to 46th Avenue, ending at Bass Pro. Horse-drawn carriage rides and photos are part of the festivities. shopsatnorthfield.com/event/Santas-Arrival-Parade/2145564883

SATURDAY

The Denver Veterans Day Parade & Festival put on by Colorado Veterans Project is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Civic Center Park, with parade starting at 14th Street and Colfax Avenue. Each section in the parade represents a different conflict from military history. The free festival includes music, family activities, military vehicles and vendors. Part 2 of the tribute is Nov. 12 with a 5k and 10k in Civic Center Park. denverveteransday.com

