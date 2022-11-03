Read full article on original website
Related
Tens of thousands ride bikes on typically busy Dubai highway
For a few brief hours on Sunday, the skyscraper-lined superhighway that cuts through the center of Dubai emptied of the cars always clogging it to give way to tens of thousands of bicyclists. The annual Dubai Ride saw bikes race down Sheikh Zayed Road, a 10-lane asphalt jungle that gives...
Airline apologizes after a woman says she was forced to crawl off a plane because staff couldn't provide a wheelchair
Natalie Curtis was traveling from Singapore to Bangkok with Australian budget airline Jetstar when she was forced to drag herself off the plane.
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort To Get $1 Billion Upgrade
Built in 1999, the Venetian Las Vegas isn’t one of Sin City’s oldest resorts, by any means--though it certainly is one of the biggest, as it boasts 36 stories and is more than 475 feet. It also houses the world’s second-largest hotel, and a 200,000-square-foot casino. So...
Airbnb Says Travelers Want Real Experiences but New Hosts Need Extra Income
The world’s largest homesharing platform says economic concerns and conditions are fueling growth in both travelers and hosts, albeit for different reasons. Speaking to investors in the wake of reporting record Q3 revenues, bookings, and profits, Airbnb Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky explained the drivers behind the dual demand in its core constituencies despite the fact that consumers are pulling back in the face of macroeconomic headwinds.
bitcoinist.com
5 Best Tools for Crypto Traders to Use to Maximize Profits
The rapidly-evolving nature of the crypto market means the need for effective analytical tools is greater than ever. Thankfully, there is now an abundance of providers that offer these tools, ensuring traders and investors have the information they require to be successful in the market. With that in mind, this...
Will Rishi Sunak’s flying visit to Cop27 show us his real stance on climate?
PM has chance to set out exactly where he stands on green issues, but don’t expect him to give too much away
bitcoinist.com
Become a Millionaire by Investing in These 3 Coins: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA)
Yes, you’ve read that correctly! Become a millionaire the easy way by simply investing in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA). Polygon is down over 90% from its all-time high, making it a perfect buying opportunity, now after the Ethereum merge whilst Decentraland (MANA) is experiencing the same drop. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), on the other hand, is a newcomer, still in phase 1 of its presale, which is expected to increase over 6000% from its current price of $0.24.
Shanghai’s Disney Resort closes abruptly over Covid with visitors stuck inside
Shanghai’s Disney Resort abruptly suspended operations on Monday to comply with Covid-19 prevention measures, with all visitors at the time of the announcement directed to stay in the park until they return a negative test for the virus. The resort said at 11:39 a.m. local time (11:39 p.m. ET)...
Is It Cheaper To Book Your Holiday Vacation in Advance or Last Minute?
Experts from all over the travel industry are bracing for a hectic holiday season. "Consumers are looking to make up for moments lost during the pandemic and travel more than ever before," said Lauren...
bitcoinist.com
The Inaugural Rootstock Summit Emphasizes The Appeal Of “Built On Bitcoin”
The upcoming Rootstock Summit marks a crucial milestone for Bitcoin’s second-layer virtual machine. It will also help the Rootstock brand to realign its industry position and help advance the rollout of more programmable solutions on the leading cryptocurrency network. Rootstock Summit Is A Big Event. When people think of...
getnews.info
Indian Visa Application Process – Details of Visa provided by India
Foreign visitors wishing to visit India require a visa to enter the country. In 2014, India introduced an electronic visa system that simplified the process of obtaining a visa to visit the country. Currently, citizens from more than hundred countries can easily get their India e-Visa by filling out an online form and providing some biographical details. Visa on Arrival is part of the e-Visa India program. Any traveler arriving in India with a valid India e-Visa will also receive a Visa on arrival in the form of a sticker. Indian Visa on Arrival is a new e-Visa that allows prospective visitors to apply for the visa without having to visit the Embassy of India. This new Indian Visa on Arrival or Indian E-Visa as it is also known can be applied for online, is available for many more countries and is the easiest and most convenient way to visit India.
I flew on a $75 million Bombardier Global 7500 private jet from Miami to New Jersey and saw why the ultra-wealthy love the plane
The Global 7500 is the world's largest purpose-built private jet, complete with a bedroom, and is owned by celebrities like Kylie Jenner.
hotelnewsme.com
GET READY FOR A FULL HOLIDAY SEASON OF ACTIVITIES AT MEGAMIX HOSPITALITY
MEGAMIX Hospitality Group, a Dubai-based multi-national management company, whose mission is to create world-class entertainment destinations, is gearing up well for the much-awaited holiday season. OMNI Dubai is throwing a party experience unlike any other to welcome the festive season, starting with National Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New...
bitcoinist.com
LBank Sets The Scene For An Educative Experience At Fintech Nigeria 2022
Excitement for Africa’s biggest Fintech event as LBank kicked off a momentous week at the Nigerian event with its distinct community members. The event exhibited by LBank and other crypto companies took place in Lagos on Tuesday, 24th, through Friday, 28rd October, and saw thousands of Web3 builders in attendance.
A First Look Inside The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort and Residences, Set to Open in 2025
If you’re familiar with luxury wellness resorts, you’ve likely heard of SHA Wellness Clinic, a one-of-a-kind transformational healing retreat in Alicante, Spain. SHA’s founders recently launched real estate development firm, AB Living Group, to create hospitality and residential properties that specialize in health, wellbeing, design and sustainability.
bitcoinist.com
‘If He Asks Me To Do It I Probably Will’- Twitter’s Crypto Future Looks Bright As Binance CEO Expresses Interest. Could Big Eyes Coin Follow?
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said he would be willing to join Elon Musk’s new Twitter board if he was asked, during a technology conference in Portugal earlier this week. ‘Elon’s still deciding about the board, if he asks me to do it I probably will’, he said.
Narcity
6 Credit Cards That Offer Free Airport Lounge Access & Other Travel Perks In Canada
If you hate flying and the overall airport experience, lounge access can be a game changer. However, it can be expensive to purchase a pass each time — and it's not always possible to buy your way in. There are several credit cards in Canada that offer lounge access,...
Earn 80,000 bonus points with the Hilton American Express card
The no-annual-fee Hilton Honors Amex credit card helps travel enthusiasts rack up Hilton points with a top-notch welcome bonus and an exceptional earning rate on Hilton stays.
bitcoinist.com
Rishi Sunak’s UK Crypto Plans Could Make Massive Gains for Big Eyes, Avalanche, and Solana
Since the election of Rishi Sunak, or as some like to call him, the “champion of crypto”, the crypto community have high hopes for what Rishi Sunak in power could do for the entire crypto-ecosystem. Sunak is now under pressure to deliver on his previous plans for the...
bitcoinist.com
Instagram To Enable Users Sell And Mint NFTs On The Platform
Despite the market uncertainty, cryptocurrency developments continue to grow. This time, it is Instagram creating a buzz on the cryptocurrency spectrum with the announcement of new exciting features to help its content creators to grow and make money on the platform. In its latest Creator Week 2022 event last Wednesday,...
Comments / 0