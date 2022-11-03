ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tens of thousands ride bikes on typically busy Dubai highway

For a few brief hours on Sunday, the skyscraper-lined superhighway that cuts through the center of Dubai emptied of the cars always clogging it to give way to tens of thousands of bicyclists. The annual Dubai Ride saw bikes race down Sheikh Zayed Road, a 10-lane asphalt jungle that gives...
PYMNTS

Airbnb Says Travelers Want Real Experiences but New Hosts Need Extra Income

The world’s largest homesharing platform says economic concerns and conditions are fueling growth in both travelers and hosts, albeit for different reasons. Speaking to investors in the wake of reporting record Q3 revenues, bookings, and profits, Airbnb Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky explained the drivers behind the dual demand in its core constituencies despite the fact that consumers are pulling back in the face of macroeconomic headwinds.
bitcoinist.com

5 Best Tools for Crypto Traders to Use to Maximize Profits

The rapidly-evolving nature of the crypto market means the need for effective analytical tools is greater than ever. Thankfully, there is now an abundance of providers that offer these tools, ensuring traders and investors have the information they require to be successful in the market. With that in mind, this...
bitcoinist.com

Become a Millionaire by Investing in These 3 Coins: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA)

Yes, you’ve read that correctly! Become a millionaire the easy way by simply investing in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA). Polygon is down over 90% from its all-time high, making it a perfect buying opportunity, now after the Ethereum merge whilst Decentraland (MANA) is experiencing the same drop. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), on the other hand, is a newcomer, still in phase 1 of its presale, which is expected to increase over 6000% from its current price of $0.24.
bitcoinist.com

The Inaugural Rootstock Summit Emphasizes The Appeal Of “Built On Bitcoin”

The upcoming Rootstock Summit marks a crucial milestone for Bitcoin’s second-layer virtual machine. It will also help the Rootstock brand to realign its industry position and help advance the rollout of more programmable solutions on the leading cryptocurrency network. Rootstock Summit Is A Big Event. When people think of...
getnews.info

Indian Visa Application Process – Details of Visa provided by India

Foreign visitors wishing to visit India require a visa to enter the country. In 2014, India introduced an electronic visa system that simplified the process of obtaining a visa to visit the country. Currently, citizens from more than hundred countries can easily get their India e-Visa by filling out an online form and providing some biographical details. Visa on Arrival is part of the e-Visa India program. Any traveler arriving in India with a valid India e-Visa will also receive a Visa on arrival in the form of a sticker. Indian Visa on Arrival is a new e-Visa that allows prospective visitors to apply for the visa without having to visit the Embassy of India. This new Indian Visa on Arrival or Indian E-Visa as it is also known can be applied for online, is available for many more countries and is the easiest and most convenient way to visit India.
hotelnewsme.com

GET READY FOR A FULL HOLIDAY SEASON OF ACTIVITIES AT MEGAMIX HOSPITALITY

MEGAMIX Hospitality Group, a Dubai-based multi-national management company, whose mission is to create world-class entertainment destinations, is gearing up well for the much-awaited holiday season. OMNI Dubai is throwing a party experience unlike any other to welcome the festive season, starting with National Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New...
bitcoinist.com

LBank Sets The Scene For An Educative Experience At Fintech Nigeria 2022

Excitement for Africa’s biggest Fintech event as LBank kicked off a momentous week at the Nigerian event with its distinct community members. The event exhibited by LBank and other crypto companies took place in Lagos on Tuesday, 24th, through Friday, 28rd October, and saw thousands of Web3 builders in attendance.
bitcoinist.com

Instagram To Enable Users Sell And Mint NFTs On The Platform

Despite the market uncertainty, cryptocurrency developments continue to grow. This time, it is Instagram creating a buzz on the cryptocurrency spectrum with the announcement of new exciting features to help its content creators to grow and make money on the platform. In its latest Creator Week 2022 event last Wednesday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy