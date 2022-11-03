Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Fan Says She Found Strand of Pop Star’s Hair in Signed ‘Midnights’ CD
When one Swiftie, a.k.a. Taylor Swift fan, ordered a signed Midnights CD from the pop star's web store, she probably didn't expect to get more than just a signature with her album. In a viral TikTok, @shannonrivers_ claims her CD came with a strand of telltale blonde hair stuck inside...
Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford Have Made Their Red Carpet Debut In An All-Gucci Look
The Gucci blanket...need.
Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Mourns Her ‘Sweet, Funny’ Brother: ‘I Will Carry You With Me’
Hours after the death of pop star Aaron Carter, his twin sister Angel Conrad took to her Instagram to mourn the tragic loss. “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure,” she wrote on Saturday, Oct. 5. “You will be missed dearly.” She continued, “My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them.”
Taylor Swift Becomes the First Artist Ever to Hold All Top 10 Spots on the Billboard Hot 100
Less than two weeks after the arrival of her new album, Midnights, Taylor Swift is already hitting historic new benchmarks: The album's songs have a monopoly on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Swift is now the first artist in the chart's 64-year history to hold all 10 top spots at...
25 Photos That Will Make Late-Era Millennials A) Nostalgic B) Sigh At The Passage Of Time Or C) Both A And B
Prepare to feel some type of way.
‘Love Is Blind’ Participant Appears to Fake Tears with Eye Drops
The internet is losing its collective mind over this Love Is Blind participant's sheer audacity. On season three of the hit Netflix reality show, wildlife photographer Andrew Y. Liu has made waves after an interview scene exposed him for faking his tears with eye drops. Liu was pursuing a relationship...
Cardi B Says She’s Looking Forward to Having a Third Child
Cardi B is almost ready to have child No. 3. On Sunday (Oct. 30), Cardi B shared a trio of photos of her son, Wave. In the pics, the child is wearing a bubble coat and skull cap. "My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish and have...
Woman Waiting for Apology After Friend Books Vacation Same Weekend as Birthday Plans Organized Months Ago
A woman was left frustrated after her forgetful friend overlooked their birthday plans together and booked an international trip instead. Sharing her story on Mumsnet, the woman claimed her friend is "chronically late" and frequently forgets their plans. Several months ago, she and the friend decided to plan something nice...
