ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KISS 106

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Mourns Her ‘Sweet, Funny’ Brother: ‘I Will Carry You With Me’

Hours after the death of pop star Aaron Carter, his twin sister Angel Conrad took to her Instagram to mourn the tragic loss. “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure,” she wrote on Saturday, Oct. 5. “You will be missed dearly.” She continued, “My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them.”
LANCASTER, CA
KISS 106

‘Love Is Blind’ Participant Appears to Fake Tears with Eye Drops

The internet is losing its collective mind over this Love Is Blind participant's sheer audacity. On season three of the hit Netflix reality show, wildlife photographer Andrew Y. Liu has made waves after an interview scene exposed him for faking his tears with eye drops. Liu was pursuing a relationship...
KISS 106

Cardi B Says She’s Looking Forward to Having a Third Child

Cardi B is almost ready to have child No. 3. On Sunday (Oct. 30), Cardi B shared a trio of photos of her son, Wave. In the pics, the child is wearing a bubble coat and skull cap. "My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish and have...
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy