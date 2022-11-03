For over a century, the American Association of University Professors has urged universities to recognize a robust freedom for professors to speak in public "as citizens" without fear of retaliation from their university employers even when such expression is controversial with either external or internal constituencies. That right is now widely recognized by American universities and incorporated into governing documents and policy statements. So-called "extramural speech" has become a particular area of controversy in recent years, however, as the political opinions of professors become more visible in the age of the Internet and social media.

5 DAYS AGO