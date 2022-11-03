Read full article on original website
Justice Sotomayor to deliver virtual address at Law School conference
Yale Law School will host SCOTUS Justice Sonia Sotomayor LAW ’79 for a virtual conversation on Nov. 4. The talk will close out the law school’s two-day-long conference honoring the fortieth anniversary of YLS Professor Judith Resnik’s article entitled “Managerial Judges,” which continues to impact civil procedure today. While Sotomayor will be joining virtually, the conference will be hosted in person at the Law School and will feature speakers across the legal profession. Her appearance will follow a roundtable discussion and three panels.
A guide to science courses for non-science majors
Navigating science classes at Yale is often a daunting task: courses tend to have prerequisites, reputations of high workloads or both. Yale College requires each student to take at least two science credits during their four years as part of the undergraduate science requirement. For students without a background in science, picking classes to fulfill this requirement can be intimidating.
What Can Professors Say in Public?
For over a century, the American Association of University Professors has urged universities to recognize a robust freedom for professors to speak in public "as citizens" without fear of retaliation from their university employers even when such expression is controversial with either external or internal constituencies. That right is now widely recognized by American universities and incorporated into governing documents and policy statements. So-called "extramural speech" has become a particular area of controversy in recent years, however, as the political opinions of professors become more visible in the age of the Internet and social media.
TEDLA: Yale must ensure free and clean laundry
Mold. Flooded laundry rooms. Broken machines. That’s the Yale laundry experience using the CSC machines. Every week, thousands of Yale students do laundry in their residential colleges. Doing laundry may seem simple, but too often, students encounter issues with the operation and payments for laundry services. The laundry rooms are also unsanitary, with mold and rust coating both washers and dryers. There are significant issues in the operation of laundry machines on all student living space on campus, from residential colleges to Old Campus.
Dear Computer Science
What a run! Just under two years ago, while writing my Yale application, I had to list up to three potential majors I was interested in. I chose English, Classics and Statistics & Data Science. Our entanglement came out of nowhere. We were introduced in first-semester CS50, cliché as that...
Center of Language Study Director Nelleke Van Deusen-Scholl to retire
Center of Language Study director Nelleke Van Deusen-Scholl will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year after serving in the position for over 15 years. Her retirement was announced by Dean of Faculty of Arts & Sciences Tamar Gendler in a faculty-wide email on Wednesday. Van Deusen-Scholl – a professor adjunct of linguistics – assumed the position in 2007.
LETTERS 11.3
I support Yale’s decision to remain neutral as an institution about whether graduate students should be represented by a union. It is also right to encourage all eligible voters to become informed about and participate in the union election. But I’m disappointed by Provost Scott Strobel’s statements that Yale...
The real free speech problem in universities
Universities really do have a problem with free speech. However, it is not the problem that we are frequently accused of, that we stifle it or are politically biased in the free speech that we permit to take place on campus. Rather our problem is that we do not promote free speech anywhere near enough.
