Every crypto trader is constantly on the lookout for the next big project. Many enter the crypto market hoping to find one coin or two to sink their money into. These novice investors think that success in the crypto market is only a matter of investing in a coin and waiting for it to bloom. While there is nothing wrong with investing in a coin and waiting for it to improve in value, it is not the best precedent to operate the market with. This is simply because the wrong investments could lead to devastating losses that said investors could not recuperate from.

1 DAY AGO