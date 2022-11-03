ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Have Been Recalled

Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These are compounds that are commonly found in water and foods including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels, but nitrosamines may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child

SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
Covid-19 vaccine study links side effects with greater antibody response

People who reported experiencing side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines such as fever, chills or muscle pain tended to have a greater antibody response following vaccination, according to new research. Having such symptoms after vaccination is associated with greater antibody responses compared with having only pain or...
New analysis on the risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination

A comprehensive review and meta-analysis of published research confirm that young adults (40 years old and younger) have a slightly elevated risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The analysis is reported in a new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier. Our study...
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
Herpes Viruses in the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Although an infectious etiology of Alzheimer disease (AD) has received renewed attention...
Study reveals how naturally-occurring compound kills major drug-resistant bacteria

Scientists analyzing the effects of an organic compound on drug resistance bacteria have discovered how it can inhibit and kill a germ that causes serious illness or in some cases death. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a type of bacteria, often found in hospital patients, which can lead to infections in the...
Yale School of Medicine members host solidarity meeting for Iran

At ten years old, Associate Professor of Medicine Susan Kashaf cut her hair short and wore boys’ clothes so she could ride a bike freely on the streets of Iran. These little strategies that she grew up learning were not enough to save her from getting chased by the police, however — and one day, she found herself pedaling for her life.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states

A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
GEORGIA STATE
New vaccine approach can help jumpstart immune response to COVID-19

A Yale-designed nasal vaccine can help bolster immune responses to COVID-19 in previously vaccinated animals and reduce viral transmission, Yale researchers report Oct. 27 in the journal Science. The new vaccine approach developed by Yale researchers -; which is known as "Prime and Spike" -; is designed to jumpstart immune...
Pfizer-BioNTech to test combined COVID and flu vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech said Thursday they will test a combined coronavirus and influenza vaccine, which could potentially pave the way for better inoculation uptake for both illnesses. The companies said in a statement the mRNA-based combination vaccine candidate was set to progress to a phase one trial in the United States with...

