Read full article on original website
Related
If your COVID vaccine left you feeling terrible, it probably offered you better protection, new study suggests
Scientists have found a link between COVID vaccine side effects and a higher immune response to the immunization. Feeling unwell after getting your COVID booster shot could actually be a good sign, according to a new scientific study, which found a link between post-vaccine side effects and a higher immune response.
msn.com
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Have Been Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These are compounds that are commonly found in water and foods including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels, but nitrosamines may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Flu combines with killer virus to ‘create new bug that could evade our immune system’
TWO common but deadly viruses can join forces to create a hybrid bug capable of dodging the immune system, experts have discovered. Researchers believe the findings could explain the increase in hard-to-treat cases of viral pneumonia. Each year more than 25,000 Brits die of flu. Meanwhile, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)...
What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child
SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
The Black Death permanently altered the human immune system, study says, leaving a vulnerability that persists 670 years later
Mutations that helped humans survive the bubonic plague are still measurable — and appears to make people more susceptible to some chronic diseases.
News-Medical.net
Vaccinations against COVID-19 lead to higher antibody concentrations in persons with vaccine reactions
After the second and third vaccinations against COVID-19, a significantly higher antibody concentration has been confirmed, while tolerability was good. This is the result of Lukas Perkhofer and co-authors in their study reported in Deutsches Ärzteblatt International. Several studies showed "fear of adverse effects" as the crucial determinant of...
MedicalXpress
Risk of severe breakthrough COVID-19 infection is higher for people with HIV with moderately low CD4 cell counts
People with HIV who have moderate immune suppression appear to be at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection after vaccination, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. These findings suggest that this group should be considered for additional vaccine dosages...
A pediatric disease expert answers 5 questions about the surging outbreak of RSV
How RSV infects the human body, who is most at risk, and what might be causing this year’s outbreak to be worse than normal.
Idaho8.com
Covid-19 vaccine study links side effects with greater antibody response
People who reported experiencing side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines such as fever, chills or muscle pain tended to have a greater antibody response following vaccination, according to new research. Having such symptoms after vaccination is associated with greater antibody responses compared with having only pain or...
CNBC
FDA says two studies showing omicron boosters weren't much better than old Covid shots were too small to come to any conclusions
Scientists at Columbia and Harvard, in two independent studies, found the new boosters and the old shots basically performed the same against omicron BA.5. Dr. Peter Marks, head of the FDA's vaccine division, said the new studies are small and subject to limitations. Data from larger well-controlled studies are coming soon, he added.
What Prion Diseases (99% Fatal) Have To Do With Covid-19 Or Its Vaccines.
Brain imaging of normal brain (left) and sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD; most common form of prion disease).Sources: radiopedia.org (left) and Practical Neurology (right).
News-Medical.net
New analysis on the risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination
A comprehensive review and meta-analysis of published research confirm that young adults (40 years old and younger) have a slightly elevated risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The analysis is reported in a new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier. Our study...
Prevention
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
neurology.org
Herpes Viruses in the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Although an infectious etiology of Alzheimer disease (AD) has received renewed attention...
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Virus Disrupts Normal Mix of Gut Bacteria, Increasing Risk for Other Infections
Infection with SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 pandemic virus, can decrease the number of bacterial species in a person’s gut. This reduced microbiome diversity creates space for dangerous microbes to thrive. This is according to a new report that will be published today (November 1) in the journal Nature Communications. The...
Phys.org
Study reveals how naturally-occurring compound kills major drug-resistant bacteria
Scientists analyzing the effects of an organic compound on drug resistance bacteria have discovered how it can inhibit and kill a germ that causes serious illness or in some cases death. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a type of bacteria, often found in hospital patients, which can lead to infections in the...
Yale Daily News
Yale School of Medicine members host solidarity meeting for Iran
At ten years old, Associate Professor of Medicine Susan Kashaf cut her hair short and wore boys’ clothes so she could ride a bike freely on the streets of Iran. These little strategies that she grew up learning were not enough to save her from getting chased by the police, however — and one day, she found herself pedaling for her life.
Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states
A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
News-Medical.net
New vaccine approach can help jumpstart immune response to COVID-19
A Yale-designed nasal vaccine can help bolster immune responses to COVID-19 in previously vaccinated animals and reduce viral transmission, Yale researchers report Oct. 27 in the journal Science. The new vaccine approach developed by Yale researchers -; which is known as "Prime and Spike" -; is designed to jumpstart immune...
MedicalXpress
Pfizer-BioNTech to test combined COVID and flu vaccine
Pfizer-BioNTech said Thursday they will test a combined coronavirus and influenza vaccine, which could potentially pave the way for better inoculation uptake for both illnesses. The companies said in a statement the mRNA-based combination vaccine candidate was set to progress to a phase one trial in the United States with...
Comments / 0