Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown is doing well to keep his eyes on the prize. "I think winning, going 1-0, every week," Brown remarked about the team's overall goals following Thursday's 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans that propelled the Eagles to a franchise-first 8-0 record, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. "But we’re not stuck on a number. We’re just trying to win every week. This s— is hard. Prime example, the first half. They took the ball out of our hand, running the ball. We’ve got to find a way to adjust. We’re not caught up in trying to go perfect. That’s not even a conversation right now. We’re just trying to win. Find a way to win."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO