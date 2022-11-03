Read full article on original website
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: 76ers Rival Nets Discussed a Ben Simmons Trade?
The Philadelphia 76ers needed to trade away Ben Simmons last season. As the three-time All-Star refused to return to the court, the Sixers spent more than half the 2021-2022 NBA season employing a healthy player that felt he couldn’t play for the team again. Meanwhile, over in Brooklyn, the...
Busy sports night has Philadelphia bars facing conundrum
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the Philadelphia Phillies fight for a Game 5 victory in the World Series Thursday night, the Eagles will be playing at the same time, hoping to remain undefeated, which means some bars will be forced to figure out which games to show to patrons.At Doobies Bar in Graduate Hospital, owner Patti Brett only has one working television, and she plans for it to be tuned in to the Phillies."Two of the games that we lost, one to Houston last night and one to the Padres during the playoffs, I watched from another bar, so I feel...
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
atozsports.com
Jalen Hurts just did something no other QB has in Eagles’ history
The Philadelphia Eagles are now 8-0, and man does it feel good. I’m sure the fans are on an ultimate high, as Philadelphia Sports are at the highest they have ever been. A lot of that too is because of Jalen Hurts, who is playing out of his mind. Now, he didn’t start the last game great against the Texans, but he finished very well.
Jalen Hurts final grades following another stellar performance in primetime
Eight games are gone, and the Philadelphia Eagles‘ record remains unblemished. Don’t tell them or their superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts that however. They simply don’t want to hear it. That forces each of us to tell someone else who will listen, but when we do so, something...
Yardbarker
A.J. Brown: 8-0 Eagles 'not caught up in trying to go perfect'
Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown is doing well to keep his eyes on the prize. "I think winning, going 1-0, every week," Brown remarked about the team's overall goals following Thursday's 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans that propelled the Eagles to a franchise-first 8-0 record, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. "But we’re not stuck on a number. We’re just trying to win every week. This s— is hard. Prime example, the first half. They took the ball out of our hand, running the ball. We’ve got to find a way to adjust. We’re not caught up in trying to go perfect. That’s not even a conversation right now. We’re just trying to win. Find a way to win."
