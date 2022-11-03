ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: 76ers Rival Nets Discussed a Ben Simmons Trade?

The Philadelphia 76ers needed to trade away Ben Simmons last season. As the three-time All-Star refused to return to the court, the Sixers spent more than half the 2021-2022 NBA season employing a healthy player that felt he couldn’t play for the team again. Meanwhile, over in Brooklyn, the...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Philly

Busy sports night has Philadelphia bars facing conundrum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the Philadelphia Phillies fight for a Game 5 victory in the World Series Thursday night, the Eagles will be playing at the same time, hoping to remain undefeated, which means some bars will be forced to figure out which games to show to patrons.At Doobies Bar in Graduate Hospital, owner Patti Brett only has one working television, and she plans for it to be tuned in to the Phillies."Two of the games that we lost, one to Houston last night and one to the Padres during the playoffs, I watched from another bar, so I feel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Jalen Hurts just did something no other QB has in Eagles’ history

The Philadelphia Eagles are now 8-0, and man does it feel good. I’m sure the fans are on an ultimate high, as Philadelphia Sports are at the highest they have ever been. A lot of that too is because of Jalen Hurts, who is playing out of his mind. Now, he didn’t start the last game great against the Texans, but he finished very well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

A.J. Brown: 8-0 Eagles 'not caught up in trying to go perfect'

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown is doing well to keep his eyes on the prize. "I think winning, going 1-0, every week," Brown remarked about the team's overall goals following Thursday's 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans that propelled the Eagles to a franchise-first 8-0 record, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. "But we’re not stuck on a number. We’re just trying to win every week. This s— is hard. Prime example, the first half. They took the ball out of our hand, running the ball. We’ve got to find a way to adjust. We’re not caught up in trying to go perfect. That’s not even a conversation right now. We’re just trying to win. Find a way to win."
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy