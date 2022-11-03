Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Lightspeed Commerce Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Lightspeed Commerce Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 5 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of eight analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 6 cents per share. * Revenue rose 37.9% to $183.70 million from a year ago; analysts expected $183.18 million. * Lightspeed Commerce Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 53 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 31.6% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Lightspeed Commerce Inc shares had risen by 1.3% this quarter and lost 51.8% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $79.94 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc is $30.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 12 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 02:25 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.06 -0.05 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.14 -0.12 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.12 -0.15 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.09 -0.07 Beat.
kalkinemedia.com
Bicycle Therapeutics PLC reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Bicycle Therapeutics PLC reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 96 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of fifteen analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 89 cents per share. * Revenue fell 29.8% to $3.04 million from a year ago; analysts expected $5.47 million. * Bicycle Therapeutics PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 96 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 3.2% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Bicycle Therapeutics PLC shares had risen by 5.3% this quarter and lost 59.8% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $28.35 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Bicycle Therapeutics PLC is $58.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 13 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 02:44 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.89 -0.96 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.85 -0.90 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.68 -0.93 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.61 -0.63 Missed.
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) shares...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
kalkinemedia.com
Precision BioSciences Inc expected to post a loss of 26 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Precision BioSciences Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Durham North Carolina-based company is expected to report a 75.2% decrease in revenue to $5.969 million from $24.04 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Precision BioSciences Inc is for a loss of 26 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Precision BioSciences Inc is $8, above its last closing price of $1.40. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.41 -0.41 -0.46 Missed -11.9 Mar. 31 2022 -0.53 -0.54 -0.46 Beat 15 Dec. 31 2021 -0.58 -0.47 -0.52 Missed -9.9 Sep. 30 2021 -0.62 -0.59 -0.19 Beat 67.9 Jun. -0.38 -0.44 0.36 Beat 181 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.52 -0.50 -0.33 Beat 33.6 Dec. 31 2020 -0.02 -0.11 -0.44 Missed -304.5 Sep. 30 2020 -0.67 -0.66 -0.50 Beat 24 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 17:27 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
O2micro International Ltd <OIIM.O>: Losses of 4 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by O2micro International Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -4 cents per share, 16 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 12 cents. Losses of -6 cents per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -4 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -6 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $18.16 million, which is higher than the estimated $18 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $18.16 million from $27.27 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.02 0.02 Met Mar. 31 2022 0.00 0.03 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.05 0.09 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.10 0.12 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 01:35 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Lightspeed Commerce Inc <LSPD.TO>: Losses of 5 cents announced for second quarter
3 November 2022 02:25 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Lightspeed Commerce Inc in the second quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -5 cents per share, 3 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -8 cents. Losses of -6 cents per share were anticipated by the four analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -5 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -6 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $183.70 million, which is higher than the estimated $183.18 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $183.7 million from $133.22 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.14 -0.12 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.12 -0.15 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.09 -0.07 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.09 -0.08 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 02:25 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp <WPM.TO>: Profits of 21 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 10:46 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Wheaton Precious Metals Corp in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 21 cents per share, 9 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 30 cents. Profits of 22 cents per share were anticipated by the twelve analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 19 cents to 28 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 22 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $218.84 million, which is lower than the estimated $228.22 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the gold peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eleven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $218.84 million from $268.96 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.32 0.33 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.35 0.35 Met Dec. 31 2021 0.31 0.29 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.34 0.30 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 10:46 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Absolute Software Corp expected to post a loss of 10 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Absolute Software Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report a 27.0% increase in revenue to $55.559 million from $43.75 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Absolute Software Corp is for a loss of 10 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Absolute Software Corp is $12.85, below its last closing price of C$14.67. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.08 -0.10 Missed -25 Mar. 31 2022 -0.09 -0.10 -0.13 Missed -30 Dec. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.08 -0.10 Missed -25 Sep. 30 2021 0.05 0.05 -0.15 Missed -421.4 Jun. 0.03 0.03 -0.06 Missed -314.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.22 0.18 0.04 Missed -78.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.03 0.04 0.04 Met 14.3 Sep. 30 2020 0.09 0.07 0.06 Missed -17.2 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 00:46 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Bausch Health Companies Inc <BHC.TO>: Profits of 76 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 03:36 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Bausch Health Companies Inc in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 76 cents per share, 40 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.16. Profits of 87 cents per share were anticipated by the seven analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 72 cents to $1.04 per share, with a forecasted mean of 87 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.05 billion, which is lower than the estimated $2.06 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $2.05 billion from $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.89 0.56 Missed Mar. 31 2022 1.03 0.73 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.11 1.28 Beat Sep. 30 2021 1.04 1.16 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 03:36 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Oncolytics Biotech Inc <ONCY.O>: A loss of 11 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
4 November 2022 06:32 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Oncolytics Biotech Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -11 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -12 cents to a loss of -10 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -11 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -10 cents to a low of -12 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $8. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expecting to report no change from the C$0 revenue reported in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -11 cents per share implies a loss of 21.92 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -9 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.11 -0.09 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.15 -0.12 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.14 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.14 -0.09 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 06:32 p.m..
kalkinemedia.com
Dye & Durham Ltd expected to post a loss of 2 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Dye & Durham Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7 (estimated). * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 12.5% increase in revenue to C$126.686 million from C$112.62 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Dye & Durham Ltd is for a loss of 2 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Dye & Durham Ltd is C$31, above its last closing price of C$14.40. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.17 -0.05 Missed -130.3 Mar. 31 2022 0.09 0.08 -0.45 Missed -700 Dec. 31 2021 -0.05 -0.04 -0.06 Missed -50 Sep. 30 2021 0.22 0.21 0.18 Missed -15.3 Jun. 0.18 0.19 0.09 Missed -51.4 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.08 0.08 -0.16 Missed -292 Dec. 31 2020 0.04 0.04 -0.41 Missed -1,218 .1 Sep. 30 2020 0.06 0.08 -0.37 Missed -582.6 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 17:11 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Constellation Software Inc <CSU.TO>: Profits of $16.08 announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:06 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Constellation Software Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $16.08 per share, $9.36 higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $6.72. Profits of $13.37 per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $12.23 to $14.21 per share, with a forecasted mean of $13.37 per share. The company reported revenue of $1.73 billion, which is lower than the estimated $1.73 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $1.73 billion from $1.3 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 13.07 13.00 Missed Mar. 31 2022 11.54 13.40 Beat Dec. 31 2021 13.02 13.93 Beat Sep. 30 2021 12.03 6.72 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:06 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Bicycle Therapeutics PLC <BCYC.O>: Losses of 96 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 02:44 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Bicycle Therapeutics PLC in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -96 cents per share, 37 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -59 cents. Losses of -89 cents per share were anticipated by the fifteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $-1.15 to -44 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -89 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $3.04 million, which is lower than the estimated $5.47 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Fifteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $3.04 million from $4.33 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.85 -0.90 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.68 -0.93 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.61 -0.63 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.61 -0.59 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 02:44 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Ingevity Corp <NGVT.K>: Profits of $2.09 announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 12:36 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Ingevity Corp in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $2.09 per share, 47 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.62. Profits of $1.69 per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.45 to $2.00 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.69 per share. The company reported revenue of $482.00 million, which is higher than the estimated $422.62 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the commodity chemicals peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $482 million from $376.8 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.62 1.73 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.04 1.62 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.78 0.78 Met Sep. 30 2021 1.50 1.62 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 12:36 a.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Jack Henry & Associates Inc expected to post earnings of $1.43 a share - Earnings Preview
* Jack Henry & Associates Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Monett Missouri-based company is expected to report a 8.7% increase in revenue to $530.719 million from $488.06 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Jack Henry & Associates Inc is for earnings of $1.43 per share. The company's EPS guidance on September 1 2022, for the period ended September 30, was between USD1.36 and USD1.38 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 12 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Jack Henry & Associates Inc is $198, above its last closing price of $180.46. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.00 1.00 1.10 Beat 9.7 Mar. 31 2022 1.06 1.06 1.16 Beat 9.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.13 1.13 1.30 Beat 15 Sep. 30 2021 1.32 1.32 1.38 Beat 4.4 Jun. 0.92 0.93 1.04 Beat 12.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.87 0.86 0.95 Beat 10.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.87 0.87 0.94 Beat 8.6 Sep. 30 2020 1.05 1.05 1.19 Beat 12.8 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 02:39 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
NASDAQ
3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
Hershey, PayPal And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $48.31 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares fell 2.8% to $73.52 in after-hours trading.
kalkinemedia.com
F-Star Therapeutics Inc expected to post a loss of 79 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* F-Star Therapeutics Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8 (estimated). * The Cambridge United Kingdom-based company is expected to report a 96.0% decrease in revenue to $30 thousand from $751 thousand a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for F-Star Therapeutics Inc is for a loss of 79 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 5 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for F-Star Therapeutics Inc is $7, above its last closing price of $5.16. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.59 -0.58 -0.88 Missed -50.4 Mar. 31 2022 -0.69 -0.67 -0.57 Beat 15.5 Dec. 31 2021 0.31 -0.11 0.48 Beat 525.3 Sep. 30 2021 -0.62 -0.58 -0.52 Beat 11 Jun. -0.74 -0.74 -0.89 Missed -19.8 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -1.03 -1.16 -1.08 Beat 7.2 Dec. 31 2020 -0.63 -0.64 -2.10 Missed -226.4 Sep. 30 2020 -1.00 -1.00 -1.24 Missed -24 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 18:46 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Gatos Silver Inc expected to post earnings of 17cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Gatos Silver Inc is expected to report results on November 7 (estimated). * The Greenwood Village Colorado-based company is expected to report revenue of $77 million, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Gatos Silver Inc is for earnings of 17 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Gatos Silver Inc is $3.88, above its last closing price of $3.13. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Dec. 31 2021 0.15 Sep. 30 2021 0.09 0.08 -0.22 Missed -366.7 Jun. 30 2021 0.13 0.13 0.23 Beat 72.5 Mar. 31 2021 0.04 0.05 -0.03 Missed -166.7 Dec. -0.07 -0.07 -0.55 Missed -685.7 31 2020 Sep. 30 2020 -0.11 -0.11 -0.01 Beat 90.9 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 14:31 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Comments / 0