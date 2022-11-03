New England celebrates Veterans Day as restaurants serve over 20,000 free, 'scratch-made' meals to heroes

Read full article on original website
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Warning: These Restaurant Orders Named ‘Unhealthiest’ in New England
Sometimes it's nice to get out to eat rather than staying in and cooking. Going out to eat puts you in a different atmosphere, and allows you not to have any dishes to clean up when you finish eating. The majority of people know that eating out is not always...
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Boston Globe
Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.
The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
Boston Globe
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
4 of America’s best Christmas towns are in New England, according to Travel + Leisure
Travelers seeking a charming holiday getaway will find four of the best Christmas towns in the nation in New England, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication recently released a list of the 25 best Christmas towns in the USA and included Nantucket; Newport, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Ogunquit, Maine.
Winning lottery ticket from Market Basket claimed but winner’s name isn’t released
A ‘Lucky for Life’ lottery prize won from a drawing that took place in August was finally claimed on October 26. The winner chose to use J D Trust of Malden to claim their lottery prize of $25,000 a year for life in order to remain anonymous. Massachusetts...
For $379,000, a condo in a former Worcester synagogue
The unit has two bedrooms, two baths, and historic murals. It’s not that rare to find a condo in a former church these days, but in a onetime synagogue? That’s a different story. Unit 8 at 32 Providence St. is a two-bed, 2.5-bath condo located in a Classical...
Multiple Mass. students sick after eating undercooked chicken nuggets, officials say
Students at a Massachusetts school have been getting sick due to undercooked chicken nuggets, officials said Friday. The first incident at Nissitissit Middle School in Pepperell happened on Oct. 27 when about 15 students received undercooked chicken nuggets with their lunch, according to Superintendent Brad Morgan.
Only 1 New England Landmark Made the Top 10 Must-See Places in the Country
So many places and landmarks across America are beautiful, iconic, and historic. So where do you begin to come up with those vacation choices or even more, those once-in-a-lifetime bucket list items? I will say that I think there are plenty of must-see places in New England for any traveler. However, when you're talking the country, I can see where that could be a tough list to create.
Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.
Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Nashua, N.H.
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police said a person was struck by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday morning. Officials are investigating what they called a pedestrian accident in which one person was hit by a car on Amherst Street at 8:30 a.m. The person was taken to the hospital...
NECN
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
ABC6.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls. Stop It.
If you drive a lot, like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts postal worker facing prison over scheme bribing supervisor to divert drug packages
BOSTON – A Massachusetts postal worker pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to attempting to bribe a postal supervisor and sell them cocaine. 61-year-old John Noviello, of Nashua, N.H., pleaded guilty to one count of bribery of a public official and one count of distribution of cocaine. U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley scheduled sentencing for Feb. 14, 2023. Noviello was charged on May 11, 2022.
Mass General Brigham unveils new “Patient Code of Conduct”
BOSTON — Mass General Brigham is cracking down on patients who cross the line. The healthcare provider released its new Patient Code of Conduct this week, with a list of behavior towards staff members that will no longer be tolerated. “We recognize the threat of disrespectful, racist or discriminatory...
Pawtucket voters to decide fate of McCoy Stadium
The future of McCoy Stadium rests in the hands of Pawtucket voters.
What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England
It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”. But hold on just a second. You know the expression “quiet – almost too quiet”? For...
Specialty Breed Dogs Surrendered By Breeder Now Safe in Salem
Over 30 dogs surrendered to the National Mill Animal Shelter have arrived in Massachusetts. Now, these specialty breeds are in need of forever homes and the SouthCoast seems to be up for the challenge. The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem recently took to Facebook to let locals know that 33...
