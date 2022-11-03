Read full article on original website
Dye & Durham Ltd expected to post a loss of 2 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Dye & Durham Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7 (estimated). * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 12.5% increase in revenue to C$126.686 million from C$112.62 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Dye & Durham Ltd is for a loss of 2 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Dye & Durham Ltd is C$31, above its last closing price of C$14.40. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.17 -0.05 Missed -130.3 Mar. 31 2022 0.09 0.08 -0.45 Missed -700 Dec. 31 2021 -0.05 -0.04 -0.06 Missed -50 Sep. 30 2021 0.22 0.21 0.18 Missed -15.3 Jun. 0.18 0.19 0.09 Missed -51.4 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.08 0.08 -0.16 Missed -292 Dec. 31 2020 0.04 0.04 -0.41 Missed -1,218 .1 Sep. 30 2020 0.06 0.08 -0.37 Missed -582.6 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 17:11 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Kalyx acquires Staphyt’s New Zealand business for research expansion
Kalyx Australia partners with Staphyt's New Zealand arm to move beyond Australian borders. With Staphyt, Kalyx expects a boost in the production of arable and forage crops. The Australian agricultural business Kalyx is actively focused on expanding its horizon beyond Australian borders. To support this effort, Kalyx Australia signed an acquisition deal with the New Zealand division of Staphyt on 31 October 2022. Staphyt is a privately owned agroscience and agricultural testing company founded in 1989.
UPDATE 1-Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares
(Adds financial details, context on Q2 earnings and background on bitcoin moves) Nov 3 (Reuters) - Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters.
PayPal Holdings Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* PayPal Holdings Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of thirty six analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 96 cents per share. * Revenue rose 10.7% to $6.85 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $6.82 billion. * PayPal Holdings Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.15. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.5% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * PayPal Holdings Inc shares had fallen by 7.7% this quarter and lost 57.9% so far this year. * The company reported quarterly net income of $1.33 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for PayPal Holdings Inc is $120.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 36 "strong buy" or "buy," 13 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 12:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.96 1.08 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.86 0.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.88 0.88 Met Dec. 31 2021 1.12 1.11 Missed.
Consents for standalone homes declining in New Zealand: Stats NZ report
Building consents for multi-unit homes are increasing in New Zealand. In 2022, 50,732 homes were consented to, according to Stats NZ. Out of these consented homes, 55% were townhouses and apartments. New Zealand is witnessing an increasing number of building consents for multi-unit homes. Stats NZ figures released recently (1...
Gatos Silver Inc expected to post earnings of 17cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Gatos Silver Inc is expected to report results on November 7 (estimated). * The Greenwood Village Colorado-based company is expected to report revenue of $77 million, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Gatos Silver Inc is for earnings of 17 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Gatos Silver Inc is $3.88, above its last closing price of $3.13. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Dec. 31 2021 0.15 Sep. 30 2021 0.09 0.08 -0.22 Missed -366.7 Jun. 30 2021 0.13 0.13 0.23 Beat 72.5 Mar. 31 2021 0.04 0.05 -0.03 Missed -166.7 Dec. -0.07 -0.07 -0.55 Missed -685.7 31 2020 Sep. 30 2020 -0.11 -0.11 -0.01 Beat 90.9 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 14:31 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Bicycle Therapeutics PLC <BCYC.O>: Losses of 96 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 02:44 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Bicycle Therapeutics PLC in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -96 cents per share, 37 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -59 cents. Losses of -89 cents per share were anticipated by the fifteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $-1.15 to -44 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -89 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $3.04 million, which is lower than the estimated $5.47 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Fifteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $3.04 million from $4.33 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.85 -0.90 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.68 -0.93 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.61 -0.63 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.61 -0.59 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 02:44 p.m.
F-Star Therapeutics Inc expected to post a loss of 79 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* F-Star Therapeutics Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8 (estimated). * The Cambridge United Kingdom-based company is expected to report a 96.0% decrease in revenue to $30 thousand from $751 thousand a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for F-Star Therapeutics Inc is for a loss of 79 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 5 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for F-Star Therapeutics Inc is $7, above its last closing price of $5.16. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.59 -0.58 -0.88 Missed -50.4 Mar. 31 2022 -0.69 -0.67 -0.57 Beat 15.5 Dec. 31 2021 0.31 -0.11 0.48 Beat 525.3 Sep. 30 2021 -0.62 -0.58 -0.52 Beat 11 Jun. -0.74 -0.74 -0.89 Missed -19.8 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -1.03 -1.16 -1.08 Beat 7.2 Dec. 31 2020 -0.63 -0.64 -2.10 Missed -226.4 Sep. 30 2020 -1.00 -1.00 -1.24 Missed -24 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 18:46 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Compass Pathways PLC <CMPS.O>: Losses of 43 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 03:47 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Compass Pathways PLC in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -43 cents per share, 5 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -38 cents. Losses of -65 cents per share were anticipated by the nine analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -73 cents to -55 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -65 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is in line with the estimated revenue. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Nine analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $0, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.61 -0.50 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.67 -0.50 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.50 -0.61 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.49 -0.38 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 03:47 p.m.
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends - sources
HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. audit watchdog's onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute. The seven-week long onsite...
O2micro International Ltd <OIIM.O>: Losses of 4 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by O2micro International Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -4 cents per share, 16 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 12 cents. Losses of -6 cents per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -4 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -6 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $18.16 million, which is higher than the estimated $18 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $18.16 million from $27.27 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.02 0.02 Met Mar. 31 2022 0.00 0.03 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.05 0.09 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.10 0.12 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 01:35 p.m.
Algoma Steel Group Inc <ASTL.TO>: Profits of 46 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:23 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Algoma Steel Group Inc is expected to report third quarter earnings of 46 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 26 cents to 79 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from 46 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 79 cents to a low of 26 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is negative for the company at 36.5 percent. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is C$14.6. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $642.85 million, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * No EPS actual value is available for the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.47 1.49 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.57 1.45 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.79 0.92 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:23 p.m..
What has happened so far in Star’s (ASX:SGR) fight to save casino licences?
The Star has 21 days to show why no disciplinary action should be taken against its Queensland casinos. Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman, last month, had declared that The Star is unfit to hold a casino licence. The Australian integrated resort company The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) shared on 4 November...
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc expected to post earnings of $16.81 a share - Earnings Preview
* Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. * The Bristol Tennessee-based company is expected to report a 43.5% increase in revenue to $931.233 million from $648.84 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is for earnings of $16.81 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is $207, above its last closing price of $167.38. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 30.92 30.80 30.03 Missed -2.5 Mar. 31 2022 19.08 19.04 20.52 Beat 7.8 Dec. 31 2021 11.52 11.44 13.45 Beat 17.6 Sep. 30 2021 4.46 4.15 4.40 Beat 6.2 Jun. -0.68 -0.77 -1.03 Missed -33.8 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -2.06 -2.06 -1.79 Beat 13.1 Dec. 31 2020 -2.80 -2.82 -3.00 Missed -6.4 Sep. 30 2020 -3.24 -3.04 -3.75 Missed -23.4 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 19:40 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
IPO corner: 5 ASX listings scheduled for November
Many companies have gone public in the past few months. But the number of listings has been lower compared to the corresponding period last year. Several companies have registered their initial public offerings on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) in the past few months despite stock market volatility, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions. However, fewer companies have registered the listing date with the exchange compared with the number for the corresponding period in 2021, as of 30 June 2022. “At this stage, it seems unlikely that the IPO market in 2022 will come anywhere near the amount raised or the number of listings that we saw last year,” said Marcus Ohm, the author of the HLB Mann Judd IPO Watch Australia mid-year report.
UPDATE 1-Euronext Italian arm to become group-wide clearer from end 2023
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Pan-European stock exchange Euronext said on Thursday that customers will be able to clear all share trades at its Italian arm from the end of 2023, a move that ends reliance on a London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) unit in Paris. Euronext, which operates exchanges...
Is Tether (USDT) an independent blockchain?
ETH (Ether), SOL, and ADA are native tokens of their respective independent blockchains. Tether -- the biggest stablecoin by market cap -- ranks only below Bitcoin and Ether in the broader cryptoverse. The two terms -- blockchain and cryptocurrency -- are often mentioned together. Bitcoin, for example, popularised not only...
Construction begins on AU$10B Melbourne Airport Rail Link; key details
The construction of the first-ever rail link from Victoria to Melbourne Airport has begun. The rail link will touch 30 railway stations from the origin to the destination. This project is a part of the Government’s bigger project- the Suburban Rail Loop development project worth AU$125 billion. The construction...
EXCLUSIVE-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter. Europe's telecoms operators have lobbied for a financial contribution from U.S. tech firms such...
How are Synlait’s (ASX:SM1) shares faring post US FDA nod?
Synlait has secured the US FDA permit to export its infant dairy products in US via The a2 Milk company. Synlait’s shares closed trading at AU$2.850 per share on ASX by the end of Thursday’s trading session . On 3 November 2022, the dairy product manufacturer Synlait Milk...
