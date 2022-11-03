Read full article on original website
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp <WPM.TO>: Profits of 21 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 10:46 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Wheaton Precious Metals Corp in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 21 cents per share, 9 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 30 cents. Profits of 22 cents per share were anticipated by the twelve analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 19 cents to 28 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 22 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $218.84 million, which is lower than the estimated $228.22 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the gold peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eleven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $218.84 million from $268.96 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.32 0.33 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.35 0.35 Met Dec. 31 2021 0.31 0.29 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.34 0.30 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 10:46 p.m.
Absolute Software Corp expected to post a loss of 10 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Absolute Software Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report a 27.0% increase in revenue to $55.559 million from $43.75 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Absolute Software Corp is for a loss of 10 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Absolute Software Corp is $12.85, below its last closing price of C$14.67. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.08 -0.10 Missed -25 Mar. 31 2022 -0.09 -0.10 -0.13 Missed -30 Dec. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.08 -0.10 Missed -25 Sep. 30 2021 0.05 0.05 -0.15 Missed -421.4 Jun. 0.03 0.03 -0.06 Missed -314.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.22 0.18 0.04 Missed -78.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.03 0.04 0.04 Met 14.3 Sep. 30 2020 0.09 0.07 0.06 Missed -17.2 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 00:46 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Bicycle Therapeutics PLC <BCYC.O>: Losses of 96 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 02:44 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Bicycle Therapeutics PLC in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -96 cents per share, 37 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -59 cents. Losses of -89 cents per share were anticipated by the fifteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $-1.15 to -44 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -89 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $3.04 million, which is lower than the estimated $5.47 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Fifteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $3.04 million from $4.33 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.85 -0.90 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.68 -0.93 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.61 -0.63 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.61 -0.59 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 02:44 p.m.
Compass Pathways PLC <CMPS.O>: Losses of 43 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 03:47 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Compass Pathways PLC in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -43 cents per share, 5 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -38 cents. Losses of -65 cents per share were anticipated by the nine analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -73 cents to -55 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -65 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is in line with the estimated revenue. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Nine analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $0, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.61 -0.50 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.67 -0.50 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.50 -0.61 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.49 -0.38 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 03:47 p.m.
EngageSmart Inc <ESMT.K>: Profits of 4 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 03:49 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by EngageSmart Inc in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 4 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 2 cents. Profits of 5 cents per share were anticipated by the seven analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 3 cents to 6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 5 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $78.80 million, which is higher than the estimated $74.84 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Nine analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $78.8 million from $55.49 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.04 0.08 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.02 0.04 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.02 0.03 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.02 0.02 Met This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 03:49 p.m.
Bausch Health Companies Inc <BHC.TO>: Profits of 76 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 03:36 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Bausch Health Companies Inc in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 76 cents per share, 40 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.16. Profits of 87 cents per share were anticipated by the seven analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 72 cents to $1.04 per share, with a forecasted mean of 87 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.05 billion, which is lower than the estimated $2.06 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $2.05 billion from $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.89 0.56 Missed Mar. 31 2022 1.03 0.73 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.11 1.28 Beat Sep. 30 2021 1.04 1.16 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 03:36 p.m.
Uphealth Inc expected to post a loss of 7 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Uphealth Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8 (estimated). * The Delray Beach Florida-based company is expected to report a 3.5% decrease in revenue to $47.377 million from $49.07 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Uphealth Inc is for a loss of 7 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Uphealth Inc is $3, above its last closing price of $0.50. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.07 -0.08 -0.03 Beat 62.5 Mar. 31 2022 -0.19 -0.17 -0.10 Beat 42.9 Dec. 31 2021 -0.17 -0.17 -0.29 Missed -67.3 Sep. 30 2021 -0.05 -0.05 -0.07 Missed -40 Jun. -0.11 -0.11 -0.38 Missed -256.2 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.06 -0.35 Missed -483.3 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 15:00 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Knowbe4 Inc expected to post earnings of 4cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Knowbe4 Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7 (estimated). * The Clearwater Florida-based company is expected to report a 33.7% increase in revenue to $85.692 million from $64.09 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 11 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 4 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $85.00 million and $86.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Knowbe4 Inc is for earnings of 4 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 10 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Knowbe4 Inc is $24.9, above its last closing price of $24.56. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.03 0.02 0.07 Beat 222.1 Mar. 31 2022 0.03 0.02 0.04 Beat 75.4 Dec. 31 2021 0.02 0.01 0.07 Beat 400 Sep. 30 2021 0.01 0.00 0.01 Beat 281.7 Jun. -0.02 -0.02 0.02 Beat 200 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.02 -0.02 0.03 Beat 280 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 02:42 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Ingevity Corp <NGVT.K>: Profits of $2.09 announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 12:36 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Ingevity Corp in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $2.09 per share, 47 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.62. Profits of $1.69 per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.45 to $2.00 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.69 per share. The company reported revenue of $482.00 million, which is higher than the estimated $422.62 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the commodity chemicals peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $482 million from $376.8 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.62 1.73 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.04 1.62 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.78 0.78 Met Sep. 30 2021 1.50 1.62 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 12:36 a.m.
PayPal Holdings Inc <PYPL.O>: Profits of $1.08 announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 12:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by PayPal Holdings Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.08 per share, 3 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.11. Profits of 96 cents per share were anticipated by the thirty six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 93 cents to $1.03 per share, with a forecasted mean of 96 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $6.85 billion, which is higher than the estimated $6.82 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Thirty six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $6.85 billion from $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.86 0.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.88 0.88 Met Dec. 31 2021 1.12 1.11 Missed Sep. 30 2021 1.07 1.11 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 12:01 a.m.
PayPal Holdings Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* PayPal Holdings Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of thirty six analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 96 cents per share. * Revenue rose 10.7% to $6.85 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $6.82 billion. * PayPal Holdings Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.15. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.5% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * PayPal Holdings Inc shares had fallen by 7.7% this quarter and lost 57.9% so far this year. * The company reported quarterly net income of $1.33 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for PayPal Holdings Inc is $120.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 36 "strong buy" or "buy," 13 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 12:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.96 1.08 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.86 0.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.88 0.88 Met Dec. 31 2021 1.12 1.11 Missed.
Achilles Therapeutics PLC expected to post a loss of 55 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Achilles Therapeutics PLC is expected to show no change in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7 (estimated). * * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Achilles Therapeutics PLC is for a loss of 55 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Achilles Therapeutics PLC is $14.5, above its last closing price of $1.94. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.57 -0.56 -0.44 Beat 21.1 Mar. 31 2022 -0.50 -0.50 -0.45 Beat 10.9 Dec. 31 2021 -0.38 -0.41 -0.45 Missed -10.8 Sep. 30 2021 -0.48 -0.48 -0.34 Beat 29.5 Jun. -0.52 -0.49 -0.45 Beat 8.9 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.45 -3.25 -8.38 Missed -157.8 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 18:31 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc <LSPD.TO>: Losses of 5 cents announced for second quarter
3 November 2022 02:25 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Lightspeed Commerce Inc in the second quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -5 cents per share, 3 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -8 cents. Losses of -6 cents per share were anticipated by the four analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -5 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -6 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $183.70 million, which is higher than the estimated $183.18 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $183.7 million from $133.22 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.14 -0.12 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.12 -0.15 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.09 -0.07 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.09 -0.08 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 02:25 p.m.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Wheaton Precious Metals Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of thirteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 22 cents per share. * Revenue fell 18.6% to $218.84 million from a year ago; analysts expected $228.22 million. * Wheaton Precious Metals Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was 44 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 31.6% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days six analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares had fallen by 3.2% this quarter and lost 27.0% so far this year. * The company reported quarterly net income of $196.46 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is $48.04 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 12 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 10:46 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.22 0.21 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.32 0.33 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.35 0.35 Met Dec. 31 2021 0.31 0.29 Missed.
Icahn Enterprises LP <IEP.O>: Losses of 37 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Icahn Enterprises LP in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported losses of -37 cents per share, 18 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -55 cents. Profits of 22 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $3.34 billion, which is higher than the estimated $2.77 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Strong Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the oil & gas refining and marketing peer group is also "Strong Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $3.34 billion from $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.07 -0.41 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.13 1.06 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.13 -1.72 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.11 -0.55 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 01:35 p.m.
Constellation Software Inc <CSU.TO>: Profits of $16.08 announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:06 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Constellation Software Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $16.08 per share, $9.36 higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $6.72. Profits of $13.37 per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $12.23 to $14.21 per share, with a forecasted mean of $13.37 per share. The company reported revenue of $1.73 billion, which is lower than the estimated $1.73 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $1.73 billion from $1.3 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 13.07 13.00 Missed Mar. 31 2022 11.54 13.40 Beat Dec. 31 2021 13.02 13.93 Beat Sep. 30 2021 12.03 6.72 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:06 p.m.
Algoma Steel Group Inc <ASTL.TO>: Profits of 46 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:23 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Algoma Steel Group Inc is expected to report third quarter earnings of 46 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 26 cents to 79 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from 46 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 79 cents to a low of 26 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is negative for the company at 36.5 percent. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is C$14.6. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $642.85 million, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * No EPS actual value is available for the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.47 1.49 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.57 1.45 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.79 0.92 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:23 p.m..
O2micro International Ltd <OIIM.O>: Losses of 4 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by O2micro International Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -4 cents per share, 16 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 12 cents. Losses of -6 cents per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -4 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -6 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $18.16 million, which is higher than the estimated $18 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $18.16 million from $27.27 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.02 0.02 Met Mar. 31 2022 0.00 0.03 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.05 0.09 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.10 0.12 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 01:35 p.m.
Absolute Software Corp <ABST.TO>: A loss of 10 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
5 November 2022 12:51 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Absolute Software Corp is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -10 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -11 cents to a loss of -8 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -10 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -8 cents to a low of -11 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $13.52. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $55.56 million from $43.75 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -10 cents per share implies a gain of 35.00 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -15 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.10 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.10 -0.13 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.10 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.05 -0.15 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:51 a.m..
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc expected to post earnings of $16.81 a share - Earnings Preview
* Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. * The Bristol Tennessee-based company is expected to report a 43.5% increase in revenue to $931.233 million from $648.84 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is for earnings of $16.81 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is $207, above its last closing price of $167.38. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 30.92 30.80 30.03 Missed -2.5 Mar. 31 2022 19.08 19.04 20.52 Beat 7.8 Dec. 31 2021 11.52 11.44 13.45 Beat 17.6 Sep. 30 2021 4.46 4.15 4.40 Beat 6.2 Jun. -0.68 -0.77 -1.03 Missed -33.8 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -2.06 -2.06 -1.79 Beat 13.1 Dec. 31 2020 -2.80 -2.82 -3.00 Missed -6.4 Sep. 30 2020 -3.24 -3.04 -3.75 Missed -23.4 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 19:40 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
