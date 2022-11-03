Read full article on original website
Cargojet vs Air Canada: Which stock to explore after Q3 earnings?
Cargojet stock witnessed a QTD increase of 16.95 per cent. Air Canada showed a decline and fell by 3.21 per cent within a month. The YTD performance of Air Canada stock was -10.17 per cent. TSX has several aviation companies listed on it. Along with the traditional passenger airlines, it...
12 States That Don’t Tax Social Security or 401(k)/IRA Retirement Income
Ben Franklin once said that “nothing is certain except death and taxes.” But for retirees in part of the U.S., his observation doesn’t hold up — at least with respect to income taxes at the state level. The major sources of income for many retirees include...
Only 40% of American Households Won't Pay Income Tax This Year
According to data from the bipartisan Tax Policy Center, only 40% of American households won't pay income tax this year. Credit: Antenna (Getty Images) Attaching the word "only" to 40% -- close to half of all households from coast to coast -- might seem odd to the average layperson, but to economists it is great news. It means more and more families nationwide are earning enough money to require tax payments.
IRS: Growing gap between US income taxes owed and paid
WASHINGTON (AP) — The amount of income tax money owed but not paid to the IRS is projected to grow, the agency said Friday. For tax years 2014 through 2016, the estimated gross “tax gap” rose to $496 billion a year, an increase of more than $58 billion from prior estimates. IRS data released Friday projects that for 2017 to 2019, the estimated average gross tax gap will be $540 billion per year.
WRAPUP 1-Fed officials keep rate-hike pivot on menu despite strong jobs data
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday indicated they would still consider a smaller interest rate hike at their next policy meeting, despite new data showing another month of robust job gains and only small signs of progress in lowering inflation. The United States added 261,000 jobs last...
For Retirees, Some Welcome Social Security and Other Benefits Increases to Help Ease Impacts of Inflation
A benefit rise may help retirees cope with inflation that is at multi-decade highs. Retirees are feeling the squeeze as they grapple with the effects of rising prices on gasoline, housing, medical expenses, and groceries, to name a few. With the Federal Reserve aggressively fighting inflation by raising short-term interest...
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp <WPM.TO>: Profits of 21 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 10:46 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Wheaton Precious Metals Corp in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 21 cents per share, 9 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 30 cents. Profits of 22 cents per share were anticipated by the twelve analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 19 cents to 28 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 22 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $218.84 million, which is lower than the estimated $228.22 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the gold peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eleven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $218.84 million from $268.96 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.32 0.33 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.35 0.35 Met Dec. 31 2021 0.31 0.29 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.34 0.30 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 10:46 p.m.
Fed's Barkin: Sees 'potentially a higher end point' for Fed rates
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin on Friday said he is ready to act more "deliberatively" on consideration of the pace of Fed rate hikes going forward but said rates could continue rising for longer and to a higher end point than previously expected. Speaking in...
Algoma Steel Group Inc <ASTL.TO>: Profits of 46 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:23 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Algoma Steel Group Inc is expected to report third quarter earnings of 46 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 26 cents to 79 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from 46 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 79 cents to a low of 26 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is negative for the company at 36.5 percent. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is C$14.6. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $642.85 million, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * No EPS actual value is available for the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.47 1.49 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.57 1.45 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.79 0.92 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:23 p.m..
How are Synlait’s (ASX:SM1) shares faring post US FDA nod?
Synlait has secured the US FDA permit to export its infant dairy products in US via The a2 Milk company. Synlait’s shares closed trading at AU$2.850 per share on ASX by the end of Thursday’s trading session . On 3 November 2022, the dairy product manufacturer Synlait Milk...
How are these ASX 50 mining stocks performing?
The ASX 200 Materials index closed down 2.96% on 3 November 2022. The index is trading in the green today (4 November 2022). Recently, many ASX-listed mining stocks have released their quarterly activity reports. The main index related to the Australian materials sector marked the sharpest fall amongst the indexes...
IPO corner: 5 ASX listings scheduled for November
Many companies have gone public in the past few months. But the number of listings has been lower compared to the corresponding period last year. Several companies have registered their initial public offerings on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) in the past few months despite stock market volatility, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions. However, fewer companies have registered the listing date with the exchange compared with the number for the corresponding period in 2021, as of 30 June 2022. “At this stage, it seems unlikely that the IPO market in 2022 will come anywhere near the amount raised or the number of listings that we saw last year,” said Marcus Ohm, the author of the HLB Mann Judd IPO Watch Australia mid-year report.
Constellation Software Inc <CSU.TO>: Profits of $16.08 announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:06 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Constellation Software Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $16.08 per share, $9.36 higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $6.72. Profits of $13.37 per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $12.23 to $14.21 per share, with a forecasted mean of $13.37 per share. The company reported revenue of $1.73 billion, which is lower than the estimated $1.73 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $1.73 billion from $1.3 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 13.07 13.00 Missed Mar. 31 2022 11.54 13.40 Beat Dec. 31 2021 13.02 13.93 Beat Sep. 30 2021 12.03 6.72 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:06 p.m.
Energy Fuels Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Energy Fuels Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 6 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 4 cents per share. * Revenue rose 310.2% to $2.93 million from a year ago; analysts expected $1.85 million. * Energy Fuels Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 6 cents. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Energy Fuels Inc shares had risen by 9.5% this quarter and lost 4.5% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $9.17 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Energy Fuels Inc is C$11.13 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 10:09 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.03 -0.06 Missed -0.09 Dec. 31 2021 -0.01 -0.02 Missed.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp <LIF.TO>: Profits of C$1.24 announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 12:03 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. The profits announced by Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of C$1.24 per share, 40 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of C$1.64. Profits of 87 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 66 cents to 99 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 87 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$64.10 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to C$64.1 million from C$74.71 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.30 1.23 Missed Mar. 31 2022 1.16 0.99 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.86 1.22 Beat Sep. 30 2021 1.38 1.64 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 12:03 a.m.
Bausch Health Companies Inc <BHC.TO>: Profits of 76 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 03:36 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Bausch Health Companies Inc in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 76 cents per share, 40 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.16. Profits of 87 cents per share were anticipated by the seven analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 72 cents to $1.04 per share, with a forecasted mean of 87 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.05 billion, which is lower than the estimated $2.06 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $2.05 billion from $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.89 0.56 Missed Mar. 31 2022 1.03 0.73 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.11 1.28 Beat Sep. 30 2021 1.04 1.16 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 03:36 p.m.
PayPal Holdings Inc <PYPL.O>: Profits of $1.08 announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 12:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by PayPal Holdings Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.08 per share, 3 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.11. Profits of 96 cents per share were anticipated by the thirty six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 93 cents to $1.03 per share, with a forecasted mean of 96 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $6.85 billion, which is higher than the estimated $6.82 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Thirty six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $6.85 billion from $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.86 0.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.88 0.88 Met Dec. 31 2021 1.12 1.11 Missed Sep. 30 2021 1.07 1.11 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 12:01 a.m.
More sanctions against Haitian political elites are coming -Canada foreign minister
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will impose more sanctions on Haiti's political elite, its foreign minister said on Friday, accusing the politicians of helping criminal gangs increase their influence in exchange for money. "Our goal is to put maximum pressure against these political elites," Melanie Joly told Reuters by telephone after...
4 ETFs That Can Supercharge Your Retirement Savings
The bear market has many investors looking for clever buys that can elevate their retirement portfolios above major index returns. It's not reasonable to think that you'll consistently outpace the market over the long term. However, there are some interesting exchange-traded funds (ETFs) out there which can accelerate growth or improve income yield, whatever your preference might be.
Cybertruck Should Be Tesla's Highest Priority, But This Should Be Second: Analyst
Tesla, Inc. TSLA hasn’t expanded its product lineup for a long time now and by next month, the electric vehicle maker’s Semi will likely hit the road. What Happened: The most widely anticipated and important new vehicle from Tesla’s stable would be the Cybertruck, according to Future Fund founder Gary Black. The second-highest priority for Tesla after the Cybertruck should be a sub-$35,000 car, he added.
