The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
WGNtv.com
Strong storm packing 60+ mph wind rolls in Saturday
BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES–SECURE ANYTHING WHICH CAN GO AIRBORNE–HIGH WINDS THREATEN SATURDAY–GUSTS COULD REACH/EXCEED 60 MPH–STRONG ENOUGH TO PRODUCE DAMAGE. Model forecasts of the developing autumn storm system headed for the Chicago area from north Texas remain consistent. The POTENTIAL FOR HIGH WINDS CAPABLE OF DAMAGE is to grow by and during SATURDAY. Morning showers, and the vertical motions they produce, may interrupt the high winds on occasion–but may also help mix powerful jet stream levels winds down to the surface at other times. That process is to pick up once the showers clear the Chicago area and the area heads into THE STORM’S “DRY SLOT”—the relatively cloud-free indentation in the storm’s cloud mass which lends storms like Saturday’s their characteristic “comma” appearance when viewed from space.
Chicago Weather Alert: EF-0 tornado confirmed along line of Kendall, Kane counties
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An EF-0 tornado was confirmed embedded within the line of gusty winds Saturday morning from Little Rock to Big Rock, Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was along the Kendall/Kane County line. Winds were estimated at 80 mph. The tornado was on the ground an estimated 3.7 miles just after 11 a.m. and lasted about 4 minutes, the National Weather Service said. At its widest, the tornado's path was about 100 yards. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for multiple counties in Illinois - all of which have since expired. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday night. Storms also left thousands of ComEd customers without power Saturday. As of 5 p.m., more than 33,000 customers were affected by outages, ComEd said. The power company was working to restore power. High winds also tore the roof off a six-story apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday.
WGNtv.com
Powerful & possibly damaging wind heading our way
ONE OF THE WARMEST NOVEMBER OPENS OF THE PAST 151 YEARS IN CHICAGO–INCLUDING 70+-DEG TEMPS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY—IS TO BE FOLLOWED BY A CLASSIC HIGH WIND SET-UP SATURDAY, ONE WHICH COULD UNLEASH A PERIOD OF 50+ MPH WINDS—WATCH FOR POTENTIAL ADVISORIES OF WARNINGS FOR HIGH WINDS SATURDAY.
WGNtv.com
Gusty showers to start the weekend before unlimited sunshine
HERE’S THE LATEST FRIDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (11/4/2022) plus the FRIDAY WEATHER HEADLINES and the latest NWS 6 to 10 and 8 to 14 DAY TEMP TREND FORECAST. —–A 5th STRAIGHT ABOVE NORMAL DAY Friday with a high of 66-deg at a time of year when 55 is normal.
Temps in the 70s continue into Thursday, Friday
FIRST HERE ARE THE LATEST WEDNESDAY WEATHER HEADLINES:. –Another beautiful day—-making for a terrific 2nd day of November—one filled with sun!! It’s also the 5th consecutive day of above normal temps in Chicago—with 8 more to run in the current mild spell. –Two more 70+-deg highs...
Storms cause over 400 cancellations at O’Hare, ComEd reports over 22,000 outages
Strong winds and storms that ripped across the Chicago area on Saturday have downed trees, caused power outages, and grounded flights. As of 1 p.m., ComEd was reporting more than 22,000 outages, and O’Hare grounded over 400 flights.
Chicago magazine
The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell
Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
WGNtv.com
Chicago’s rare consecutive 70-degree days in November
Three consecutive 70s in November – it’s happened only 7 times in 151 years of Chicago weather records The temperature topped out at 72-degrees at Chicago’s official observation location on O’Hare Field Tuesday, and we’re forecasting highs in the 70s both Thursday and Friday – should this occur it will be just the 8th time in our weather records dating back to 1871. So we’re in rare meteorological territory—these are late September-level temps we’re enjoying—and in EARLY NOVEMBER!
WGNtv.com
Another 70-degree day with threat of scattered showers Friday
–The week’s SECOND OFFICIAL 70-deg HIGH TEMP today (Thursday)–the 73-deg high came within 2 degrees of the 1987 record of 75 set 35 years ago. It’s a LATE SEPTEMBER LEVEL DAYTIME HIGH. –Tonight’s low temp—expected to straddle 60-deg in the city—is warmer than the NORMAL HIGH TEMP...
NBC Chicago
Building Damaged, Power Outages Reported After Fierce Winds Tear Through Chicago Area
Intense winds ripped through portions of the Chicago area Saturday, tearing the roof off a suburban apartment building and causing power outages for more than 30,000 people. In Elk Grove Village, a portion of the roof at Willow Crossing Apartments, 1031 Charlela Ln., was blown off at around 10:30 a.m. Fire officials say in all, the complex has approximately 60 units, and no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was called in to assist residents who were displaced in finding temporary shelter.
porchdrinking.com
District Brew Yards Now Open in Wheeling, IL
District Brew Yards is well-known within the West Loop of Chicago as a pour-your-own beer hall with four different breweries in operation. After looking for expansion opportunities throughout the past year, the previous Ram Brewing location in Wheeling, Illinois was the perfect fit. The current West Loop location has four breweries in residency: Around the Bend Beer Co, Burnt City Brewing, Twisted Hippo and Casa Humilde Cerveceria. At the Wheeling location, customers will find these four breweries, as well as Histrionic Brewlab. In addition to these five breweries, there is an Added Libations Tab, where ciders and wines will be available.
Annual Chicago Christkindlmarket mugs, ornament unveiled
If you visit Christkindlmarkets this season, you can take home a keepsake.
Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago
PAWS Chicago – 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago. The Drake Hotel, 140 E Walton Place, Chicago, IL 60611. Purchase tickets or bid on the silent auction NOW at www.pawschicago.org/furball.
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
midwestliving.com
10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter
In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
fox32chicago.com
For the second time in 4 days, human remains were found in a trash can in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - Human remains were found in a trash can in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday, about half a mile from where remains were found on Wednesday. Chicago police said the latest discovery was on North Leclaire near Washington Boulevard around 7 p.m. Saturday. On Wednesday morning, remains were found...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy and mostly sunny Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A breezy and mostly sunny Thursday is in the forecast with high temperatures running 20 degrees above average in the mid-70s.Wind gusts out of the south could reach 30 mph at times during the afternoon.Clouds increase Thursday night with lows only in the upper 50s and low 60s.Rain chances arrive Friday with a gusty south wind and highs in the low 70s. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible Friday, then likely by early Saturday morning. The best chance for rain will be during the morning hours on Saturday as a strong area of low pressure pushes through the region. Temperatures will be in the low 60s in the morning, then fall to the 50s through the afternoon.Saturday will be very windy, with wind gusts at times exceeding 50 mph in some spots in the morning and early afternoon.Sunday will be dry, breezy, and cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. Low 60s expected for Monday and Election Day Tuesday.TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 52°THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies, breezy and warm. High 75°FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Breezy. High 70°
947wls.com
$1.5 Billion Power Ball Drawing tomorrow but there were several $50K and $100K winners around Chicago
Tomorrow, (Saturday, November 5th) is another drawing for Powerball. The jackpot is a whopping $1.5 Billion!!. Sure no one won Wednesday’s drawing, but there were three $100K winners and nine $50K winners in Illinois on November 2nd. I hope you didn’t throw away your ticket just because you heard...
Chicago is Getting Its 109th Christmas Tree From This Suburb
Chicago is getting its Christmas tree from this suburb.
Comments / 1