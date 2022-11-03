5 November 2022 12:51 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Absolute Software Corp is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -10 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -11 cents to ​a loss of -8 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -10 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -8 cents to a low of -11 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $13.52. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $55.56 million from $43.75 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -10 cents per share implies a gain of 35.00 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -15 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.10 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.10 -0.13 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.10 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.05 -0.15 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:51 a.m..

1 DAY AGO