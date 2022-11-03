Read full article on original website
Constellation Software Inc <CSU.TO>: Profits of $16.08 announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:06 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Constellation Software Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $16.08 per share, $9.36 higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $6.72. Profits of $13.37 per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $12.23 to $14.21 per share, with a forecasted mean of $13.37 per share. The company reported revenue of $1.73 billion, which is lower than the estimated $1.73 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $1.73 billion from $1.3 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 13.07 13.00 Missed Mar. 31 2022 11.54 13.40 Beat Dec. 31 2021 13.02 13.93 Beat Sep. 30 2021 12.03 6.72 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:06 p.m.
PayPal Holdings Inc <PYPL.O>: Profits of $1.08 announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 12:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by PayPal Holdings Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.08 per share, 3 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.11. Profits of 96 cents per share were anticipated by the thirty six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 93 cents to $1.03 per share, with a forecasted mean of 96 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $6.85 billion, which is higher than the estimated $6.82 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Thirty six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $6.85 billion from $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.86 0.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.88 0.88 Met Dec. 31 2021 1.12 1.11 Missed Sep. 30 2021 1.07 1.11 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 12:01 a.m.
EngageSmart Inc <ESMT.K>: Profits of 4 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 03:49 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by EngageSmart Inc in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 4 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 2 cents. Profits of 5 cents per share were anticipated by the seven analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 3 cents to 6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 5 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $78.80 million, which is higher than the estimated $74.84 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Nine analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $78.8 million from $55.49 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.04 0.08 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.02 0.04 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.02 0.03 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.02 0.02 Met This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 03:49 p.m.
Absolute Software Corp expected to post a loss of 10 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Absolute Software Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report a 27.0% increase in revenue to $55.559 million from $43.75 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Absolute Software Corp is for a loss of 10 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Absolute Software Corp is $12.85, below its last closing price of C$14.67. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.08 -0.10 Missed -25 Mar. 31 2022 -0.09 -0.10 -0.13 Missed -30 Dec. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.08 -0.10 Missed -25 Sep. 30 2021 0.05 0.05 -0.15 Missed -421.4 Jun. 0.03 0.03 -0.06 Missed -314.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.22 0.18 0.04 Missed -78.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.03 0.04 0.04 Met 14.3 Sep. 30 2020 0.09 0.07 0.06 Missed -17.2 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 00:46 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Westlake Corp <WLK>: Profits of $3.10 announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 01:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Westlake Corp in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $3.10 per share, $1.59 lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $4.69. Profits of $4.30 per share were anticipated by the nineteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $3.20 to $5.89 per share, with a forecasted mean of $4.30 per share. The company reported revenue of $3.96 billion, which is lower than the estimated $3.99 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the commodity chemicals peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Eighteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $3.96 billion from $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 5.98 6.65 Beat Mar. 31 2022 4.63 5.83 Beat Dec. 31 2021 4.49 4.98 Beat Sep. 30 2021 3.96 4.69 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 01:31 p.m.
SSR Mining Inc expected to post earnings of 5cents a share - Earnings Preview
* SSR Mining Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Denver Colorado-based company is expected to report a 2.2% decrease in revenue to $315.62 million from $322.85 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for SSR Mining Inc is for earnings of 5 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for SSR Mining Inc is $22, above its last closing price of $12.96. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.21 0.23 0.27 Beat 15.4 Mar. 31 2022 0.29 0.29 0.30 Beat 2 Dec. 31 2021 0.46 0.46 0.44 Missed -3.9 Sep. 30 2021 0.32 0.34 0.40 Beat 17.6 Jun. 0.35 0.37 0.46 Beat 26 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.37 0.43 0.47 Beat 9.3 Dec. 31 2020 0.54 0.52 0.50 Missed -4.5 Sep. 30 2020 0.31 0.29 0.49 Beat 67.5 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 14:32 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Geron Corp <GERN.O>: Losses of 10 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 05:00 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Geron Corp in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -10 cents per share, 2 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -8 cents. Losses of -9 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -11 cents to -8 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -9 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $297.00 thousand, which is higher than the estimated $91.67 thousand. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Strong Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $297 thousand from $109 thousand in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.09 -0.07 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.10 -0.09 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.10 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.09 -0.08 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 05:00 p.m.
Bicycle Therapeutics PLC reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Bicycle Therapeutics PLC reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 96 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of fifteen analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 89 cents per share. * Revenue fell 29.8% to $3.04 million from a year ago; analysts expected $5.47 million. * Bicycle Therapeutics PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 96 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 3.2% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Bicycle Therapeutics PLC shares had risen by 5.3% this quarter and lost 59.8% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $28.35 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Bicycle Therapeutics PLC is $58.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 13 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 02:44 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.89 -0.96 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.85 -0.90 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.68 -0.93 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.61 -0.63 Missed.
Uphealth Inc expected to post a loss of 7 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Uphealth Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8 (estimated). * The Delray Beach Florida-based company is expected to report a 3.5% decrease in revenue to $47.377 million from $49.07 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Uphealth Inc is for a loss of 7 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Uphealth Inc is $3, above its last closing price of $0.50. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.07 -0.08 -0.03 Beat 62.5 Mar. 31 2022 -0.19 -0.17 -0.10 Beat 42.9 Dec. 31 2021 -0.17 -0.17 -0.29 Missed -67.3 Sep. 30 2021 -0.05 -0.05 -0.07 Missed -40 Jun. -0.11 -0.11 -0.38 Missed -256.2 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.06 -0.35 Missed -483.3 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 15:00 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Jack Henry & Associates Inc expected to post earnings of $1.43 a share - Earnings Preview
* Jack Henry & Associates Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Monett Missouri-based company is expected to report a 8.7% increase in revenue to $530.719 million from $488.06 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Jack Henry & Associates Inc is for earnings of $1.43 per share. The company's EPS guidance on September 1 2022, for the period ended September 30, was between USD1.36 and USD1.38 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 12 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Jack Henry & Associates Inc is $198, above its last closing price of $180.46. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.00 1.00 1.10 Beat 9.7 Mar. 31 2022 1.06 1.06 1.16 Beat 9.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.13 1.13 1.30 Beat 15 Sep. 30 2021 1.32 1.32 1.38 Beat 4.4 Jun. 0.92 0.93 1.04 Beat 12.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.87 0.86 0.95 Beat 10.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.87 0.87 0.94 Beat 8.6 Sep. 30 2020 1.05 1.05 1.19 Beat 12.8 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 02:39 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Algoma Steel Group Inc <ASTL.TO>: Profits of 46 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:23 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Algoma Steel Group Inc is expected to report third quarter earnings of 46 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 26 cents to 79 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from 46 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 79 cents to a low of 26 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is negative for the company at 36.5 percent. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is C$14.6. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $642.85 million, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * No EPS actual value is available for the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.47 1.49 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.57 1.45 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.79 0.92 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:23 p.m..
Compass Pathways PLC <CMPS.O>: Losses of 43 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 03:47 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Compass Pathways PLC in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -43 cents per share, 5 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -38 cents. Losses of -65 cents per share were anticipated by the nine analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -73 cents to -55 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -65 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is in line with the estimated revenue. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Nine analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $0, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.61 -0.50 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.67 -0.50 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.50 -0.61 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.49 -0.38 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 03:47 p.m.
Achilles Therapeutics PLC expected to post a loss of 55 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Achilles Therapeutics PLC is expected to show no change in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7 (estimated). * * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Achilles Therapeutics PLC is for a loss of 55 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Achilles Therapeutics PLC is $14.5, above its last closing price of $1.94. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.57 -0.56 -0.44 Beat 21.1 Mar. 31 2022 -0.50 -0.50 -0.45 Beat 10.9 Dec. 31 2021 -0.38 -0.41 -0.45 Missed -10.8 Sep. 30 2021 -0.48 -0.48 -0.34 Beat 29.5 Jun. -0.52 -0.49 -0.45 Beat 8.9 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.45 -3.25 -8.38 Missed -157.8 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 18:31 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Lightspeed Commerce Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 5 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of eight analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 6 cents per share. * Revenue rose 37.9% to $183.70 million from a year ago; analysts expected $183.18 million. * Lightspeed Commerce Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 53 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 31.6% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Lightspeed Commerce Inc shares had risen by 1.3% this quarter and lost 51.8% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $79.94 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc is $30.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 12 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 02:25 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.06 -0.05 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.14 -0.12 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.12 -0.15 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.09 -0.07 Beat.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc expected to post earnings of $16.81 a share - Earnings Preview
* Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. * The Bristol Tennessee-based company is expected to report a 43.5% increase in revenue to $931.233 million from $648.84 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is for earnings of $16.81 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is $207, above its last closing price of $167.38. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 30.92 30.80 30.03 Missed -2.5 Mar. 31 2022 19.08 19.04 20.52 Beat 7.8 Dec. 31 2021 11.52 11.44 13.45 Beat 17.6 Sep. 30 2021 4.46 4.15 4.40 Beat 6.2 Jun. -0.68 -0.77 -1.03 Missed -33.8 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -2.06 -2.06 -1.79 Beat 13.1 Dec. 31 2020 -2.80 -2.82 -3.00 Missed -6.4 Sep. 30 2020 -3.24 -3.04 -3.75 Missed -23.4 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 19:40 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc <LSPD.TO>: Losses of 5 cents announced for second quarter
3 November 2022 02:25 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Lightspeed Commerce Inc in the second quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -5 cents per share, 3 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -8 cents. Losses of -6 cents per share were anticipated by the four analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -5 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -6 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $183.70 million, which is higher than the estimated $183.18 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $183.7 million from $133.22 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.14 -0.12 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.12 -0.15 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.09 -0.07 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.09 -0.08 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 02:25 p.m.
Absolute Software Corp <ABST.TO>: A loss of 10 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
5 November 2022 12:51 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Absolute Software Corp is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -10 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -11 cents to a loss of -8 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -10 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -8 cents to a low of -11 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $13.52. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $55.56 million from $43.75 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -10 cents per share implies a gain of 35.00 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -15 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.10 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.10 -0.13 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.10 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.05 -0.15 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:51 a.m..
UPDATE 1-Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares
(Adds financial details, context on Q2 earnings and background on bitcoin moves) Nov 3 (Reuters) - Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters.
IPO corner: 5 ASX listings scheduled for November
Many companies have gone public in the past few months. But the number of listings has been lower compared to the corresponding period last year. Several companies have registered their initial public offerings on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) in the past few months despite stock market volatility, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions. However, fewer companies have registered the listing date with the exchange compared with the number for the corresponding period in 2021, as of 30 June 2022. “At this stage, it seems unlikely that the IPO market in 2022 will come anywhere near the amount raised or the number of listings that we saw last year,” said Marcus Ohm, the author of the HLB Mann Judd IPO Watch Australia mid-year report.
Why did Allkem's shares close higher today?
Allkem’s shares last exchanged hands at AU$14.94 per share, up 6.03% on ASX today (4 November). This outperformed ASX 200 Materials index which was 1.80% higher at 15,616.40 points. ASX-listed materials company Allkem Limited's (ASX:AKE) shares closed trading in the green today (4 November). The shares last exchanged hands...
