Algoma Steel Group Inc <ASTL.TO>: Profits of 46 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:23 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Algoma Steel Group Inc is expected to report third quarter earnings of 46 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 26 cents to 79 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from 46 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 79 cents to a low of 26 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is negative for the company at 36.5 percent. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is C$14.6. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $642.85 million, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * No EPS actual value is available for the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.47 1.49 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.57 1.45 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.79 0.92 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:23 p.m..
Jack Henry & Associates Inc expected to post earnings of $1.43 a share - Earnings Preview
* Jack Henry & Associates Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Monett Missouri-based company is expected to report a 8.7% increase in revenue to $530.719 million from $488.06 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Jack Henry & Associates Inc is for earnings of $1.43 per share. The company's EPS guidance on September 1 2022, for the period ended September 30, was between USD1.36 and USD1.38 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 12 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Jack Henry & Associates Inc is $198, above its last closing price of $180.46. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.00 1.00 1.10 Beat 9.7 Mar. 31 2022 1.06 1.06 1.16 Beat 9.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.13 1.13 1.30 Beat 15 Sep. 30 2021 1.32 1.32 1.38 Beat 4.4 Jun. 0.92 0.93 1.04 Beat 12.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.87 0.86 0.95 Beat 10.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.87 0.87 0.94 Beat 8.6 Sep. 30 2020 1.05 1.05 1.19 Beat 12.8 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 02:39 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Absolute Software Corp <ABST.TO>: A loss of 10 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
5 November 2022 12:51 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Absolute Software Corp is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -10 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -11 cents to a loss of -8 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -10 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -8 cents to a low of -11 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $13.52. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $55.56 million from $43.75 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -10 cents per share implies a gain of 35.00 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -15 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.10 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.10 -0.13 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.10 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.05 -0.15 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:51 a.m..
UPDATE 1-Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares
(Adds financial details, context on Q2 earnings and background on bitcoin moves) Nov 3 (Reuters) - Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters.
Bausch Health Companies Inc <BHC.TO>: Profits of 76 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 03:36 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Bausch Health Companies Inc in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 76 cents per share, 40 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.16. Profits of 87 cents per share were anticipated by the seven analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 72 cents to $1.04 per share, with a forecasted mean of 87 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.05 billion, which is lower than the estimated $2.06 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $2.05 billion from $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.89 0.56 Missed Mar. 31 2022 1.03 0.73 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.11 1.28 Beat Sep. 30 2021 1.04 1.16 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 03:36 p.m.
Westlake Corp <WLK>: Profits of $3.10 announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 01:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Westlake Corp in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $3.10 per share, $1.59 lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $4.69. Profits of $4.30 per share were anticipated by the nineteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $3.20 to $5.89 per share, with a forecasted mean of $4.30 per share. The company reported revenue of $3.96 billion, which is lower than the estimated $3.99 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the commodity chemicals peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Eighteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $3.96 billion from $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 5.98 6.65 Beat Mar. 31 2022 4.63 5.83 Beat Dec. 31 2021 4.49 4.98 Beat Sep. 30 2021 3.96 4.69 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 01:31 p.m.
EngageSmart Inc <ESMT.K>: Profits of 4 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 03:49 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by EngageSmart Inc in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 4 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 2 cents. Profits of 5 cents per share were anticipated by the seven analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 3 cents to 6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 5 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $78.80 million, which is higher than the estimated $74.84 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Nine analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $78.8 million from $55.49 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.04 0.08 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.02 0.04 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.02 0.03 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.02 0.02 Met This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 03:49 p.m.
Constellation Software Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Constellation Software Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $16.08 per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of six analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $13.37 per share. * Revenue rose 32.8% to $1.73 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $1.73 billion. * Constellation Software Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was $6.42. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 1.3% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates * Constellation Software Inc shares had risen by 0.8% this quarter and lost 17.4% so far this year. * The company reported quarterly net income of $143 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Constellation Software Inc is C$2,450.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:05 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 13.37 16.08 Beat Jun. 30 2022 13.07 13.00 Missed Mar. 31 2022 11.54 13.40 Beat Dec. 31 2021 13.02 13.93 Beat.
PayPal Holdings Inc <PYPL.O>: Profits of $1.08 announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 12:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by PayPal Holdings Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.08 per share, 3 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.11. Profits of 96 cents per share were anticipated by the thirty six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 93 cents to $1.03 per share, with a forecasted mean of 96 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $6.85 billion, which is higher than the estimated $6.82 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Thirty six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $6.85 billion from $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.86 0.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.88 0.88 Met Dec. 31 2021 1.12 1.11 Missed Sep. 30 2021 1.07 1.11 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 12:01 a.m.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp <WPM.TO>: Profits of 21 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 10:46 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Wheaton Precious Metals Corp in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 21 cents per share, 9 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 30 cents. Profits of 22 cents per share were anticipated by the twelve analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 19 cents to 28 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 22 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $218.84 million, which is lower than the estimated $228.22 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the gold peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eleven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $218.84 million from $268.96 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.32 0.33 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.35 0.35 Met Dec. 31 2021 0.31 0.29 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.34 0.30 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 10:46 p.m.
Vaxcyte Inc expected to post a loss of 84 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Vaxcyte Inc is expected to show no change in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8 (estimated). * * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Vaxcyte Inc is for a loss of 84 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Vaxcyte Inc is $53.5, above its last closing price of $42.99. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.69 -0.69 -0.80 Missed -15.9 Mar. 31 2022 -0.64 -0.63 -0.68 Missed -8.5 Dec. 31 2021 -0.52 -0.56 -0.55 Beat 1.8 Sep. 30 2021 -0.53 -0.55 -0.51 Beat 6.7 Jun. -0.53 -0.52 -0.46 Beat 12.1 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.50 -0.48 -0.41 Beat 15.5 Dec. 31 2020 -0.54 -0.41 Beat 24.1 Sep. 30 2020 -0.43 -0.44 -0.41 Beat 7.5 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 02:50 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
O2micro International Ltd <OIIM.O>: Losses of 4 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by O2micro International Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -4 cents per share, 16 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 12 cents. Losses of -6 cents per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -4 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -6 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $18.16 million, which is higher than the estimated $18 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $18.16 million from $27.27 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.02 0.02 Met Mar. 31 2022 0.00 0.03 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.05 0.09 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.10 0.12 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 01:35 p.m.
Gatos Silver Inc expected to post earnings of 17cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Gatos Silver Inc is expected to report results on November 7 (estimated). * The Greenwood Village Colorado-based company is expected to report revenue of $77 million, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Gatos Silver Inc is for earnings of 17 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Gatos Silver Inc is $3.88, above its last closing price of $3.13. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Dec. 31 2021 0.15 Sep. 30 2021 0.09 0.08 -0.22 Missed -366.7 Jun. 30 2021 0.13 0.13 0.23 Beat 72.5 Mar. 31 2021 0.04 0.05 -0.03 Missed -166.7 Dec. -0.07 -0.07 -0.55 Missed -685.7 31 2020 Sep. 30 2020 -0.11 -0.11 -0.01 Beat 90.9 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 14:31 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Icahn Enterprises LP <IEP.O>: Losses of 37 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Icahn Enterprises LP in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported losses of -37 cents per share, 18 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -55 cents. Profits of 22 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $3.34 billion, which is higher than the estimated $2.77 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Strong Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the oil & gas refining and marketing peer group is also "Strong Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $3.34 billion from $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.07 -0.41 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.13 1.06 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.13 -1.72 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.11 -0.55 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 01:35 p.m.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc <LSPD.TO>: Losses of 5 cents announced for second quarter
3 November 2022 02:25 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Lightspeed Commerce Inc in the second quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -5 cents per share, 3 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -8 cents. Losses of -6 cents per share were anticipated by the four analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -5 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -6 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $183.70 million, which is higher than the estimated $183.18 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $183.7 million from $133.22 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.14 -0.12 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.12 -0.15 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.09 -0.07 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.09 -0.08 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 02:25 p.m.
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-DSM, Novo Nordisk, Vestas
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including DSM, Novo Nordisk and Vestas, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * DSM : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 130 from EUR 160 * Novo Nordisk : Credit Suisse raises target price to DKK 860 from DKK 820 * Vestas : JP Morgan cuts target price to DKK 125 from DKK 127 Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Auto1 Group SE : JP Morgan cuts target price to EUR 8.2 from EUR 9 * Demant A/S : JP Morgan cuts target price to DKK 233 from DKK 263 * DSM : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 130 from EUR 160 * Haleon Plc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 353p from 368p * Inwit : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 11.5 from EUR 13 * Millennium BCP : Credit Suisse raises target price to EUR 0.16 from EUR 0.15 * Novo Nordisk : Credit Suisse raises target price to DKK 860 from DKK 820 * Oxford Biomedica Plc : Peel Hunt cuts target price to 1,170p from 1,780p * Vestas : JP Morgan cuts target price to DKK 125 from DKK 127 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Britvic, Hannover Rueck SE, Hill & Smith
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Britvic, Hannover Rueck SE, and Hill & Smith, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Britvic : HSBC cuts target price to 920p from 1,050p * Hannover Rueck SE : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 190 from EUR 175 * Hill & Smith : HSBC cuts target price to 1,400p from 1,460p Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Accor : HSBC raises target price to EUR 33 from EUR 30 * Ahold Delhaize : HSBC raises target price to EUR 32 from EUR 31 * Believe : HSBC raises target price to EUR 15 from EUR 14 * Britvic : HSBC cuts target price to 920p from 1,050p * BT : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 155p from 185p * BT : New Street Research cuts fair value to 225p from 245p * Grenke : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 38 from EUR 43 * Hannover Rueck SE : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 190 from EUR 175 * Hill & Smith : HSBC cuts target price to 1400p from 1460p * ITV : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 106p from 118p * Lancashire Holdings : HSBC raises target price to 520p from 490p * Lancashire Holdings : JP Morgan raises target price to 675p from 640p * Nexans : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 88 from EUR 93 * OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon : Credit Suisse cuts target to CHF 8.3 * Partners Group Holding AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to CHF 1,100 from CHF 1,175 * Scout24 SE : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 57 from EUR 58 * Telefonica Deutschland : Credit Suisse raises target to EUR 3.1 from EUR 2.7 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
How are Synlait’s (ASX:SM1) shares faring post US FDA nod?
Synlait has secured the US FDA permit to export its infant dairy products in US via The a2 Milk company. Synlait’s shares closed trading at AU$2.850 per share on ASX by the end of Thursday’s trading session . On 3 November 2022, the dairy product manufacturer Synlait Milk...
Why did Allkem's shares close higher today?
Allkem’s shares last exchanged hands at AU$14.94 per share, up 6.03% on ASX today (4 November). This outperformed ASX 200 Materials index which was 1.80% higher at 15,616.40 points. ASX-listed materials company Allkem Limited's (ASX:AKE) shares closed trading in the green today (4 November). The shares last exchanged hands...
Cargojet vs Air Canada: Which stock to explore after Q3 earnings?
Cargojet stock witnessed a QTD increase of 16.95 per cent. Air Canada showed a decline and fell by 3.21 per cent within a month. The YTD performance of Air Canada stock was -10.17 per cent. TSX has several aviation companies listed on it. Along with the traditional passenger airlines, it...
