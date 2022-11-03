Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Tony Pollard Said He Was Tired, 'Done' After 30 Week 8 Plays, RB Coach Says
Fans and analysts puzzled by Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard's limited usage might have more to do with his in-game stamina than Jerry Jones' obsession with Ezekiel Elliott. Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete told Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Pollard said he was "done"...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR Projections
Fantasy football matchups are often won at the flex spots: running back, wide receiver and tight end. The reason fantasy experts often advise against early investments in quarterbacks are because each NFL season usually has enough good ones to go around. While there are some quality differences in kickers and defenses, they aren't wide enough to warrant paying a significant price for either position.
Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 9 of the NFL season
Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 9 lineups!. Palmer gets a big boost this week with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both likely sidelined (and with Austin Ekeler and Donald Parham also dealing with injuries). Now cleared from concussion protocol, Palmer gets a matchup indoors with one of the week's highest totals (49.5 points) against a Falcons defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to receivers. Atlanta also ranks last both in pressure rate on the season and in DVOA over the last month.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports
Week 9 could be a tricky one for fantasy managers, as the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers are all on bye. This means that fantasy staples like Nick Chubb, Dak Prescott, Courtland Sutton, Saquon Barkley, Pat Freiermuth and Christian McCaffrey...
Rams coordinators shed light on Cam Akers' situation and return to the team
Cam Akers’ situation has been somewhat of a mystery over the last few weeks. He was away from the team for what were originally called personal reasons, and he had his name shopped on the trade market before Tuesday’s deadline. The Rams couldn’t find a trade partner so...
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Titans, Week 9
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:. Chiefs.
ESPN
NFL Week 9 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 9 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 9: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
As you sit back and set your fantasy football lineups, a particular game may stand out as the matchup to focus on for a ton of points. That’s the case in Week 9. Bettors will place wagers on the over point total if they think two teams will light up the scoreboard. In a similar vein, fantasy managers should load up on players in those matchups.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
Fantasy football: Hardman among must-start wide receivers for Week 9
Chris Godwin and Mecole Hardman are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 9 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
fantasypros.com
Fitz’s Week 9 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s bad enough that we’re in a dreaded six-team bye week — a byepocalypse, if you will. Further complicating matters is the large number of significant fantasy contributors whose status for Week 9 is up in the air due to injuries. Among those players: Jonathan Taylor, Mark Andrews, Keenan Allen and D’Andre Swift. (There are others, too.)
theScore
Fantasy: Week 9 Rankings - Flex (PPR)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 9.
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week Nine: Rams @ Buccaneers, Dolphins @ Bears, Titans @ Chiefs
Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were back to make their Week Nine predictions on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast, looking ahead to Sunday's live NFL action on Sky Sports. Click on the link below to listen to Neil and Jeff on this week's podcast, where they...
Ravens release first injury report for Week 9 matchup vs. Saints
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to face the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football” in Week 9 of the 2022 season. It will mark the last primetime game of the year for Baltimore, pending another one of their games getting flexed later in the season. The...
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Rumors: Packers Wanted Darren Waller, D.J. Moore and Chase Claypool
The Green Bay Packers didn't make a major addition to their passing game ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team "made aggressive attempts" to land Chase Claypool and Darren Waller. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Green Bay also inquired about the availability of D.J. Moore but was rebuffed by the Carolina Panthers.
Bleacher Report
Jonathan Taylor, Mark Andrews NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 9
Fantasy football in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season was already going to be difficult to navigate with six teams on bye weeks. Sunday's slate just got tougher to manage with the news that Jonathan Taylor will be out for the Indianapolis Colts against the New England Patriots. The...
Bleacher Report
Schefter: Teams Called NFL About Pushing Trade Deadline Back to Week 10 or 12
The NFL received multiple calls about moving the trade deadline back to Week 10 or 12, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "The issue is expected to be raised at the NFL's general manager committee meetings later this month and then could be discussed further and presented to vote at the league's owners meetings in the spring, according to sources," per Schefter.
Bleacher Report
Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on Yahoo
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, fantasy football managers have likely scoured over the waiver wire quite a few times. At this point, the undrafted breakout stars are now rostered, so managers' adds are likely players who could make an impact later on. It's always important...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams Poised to Be Major Offseason Players Following the 2022 Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, and as expected, some teams dealt key players in order to improve their future draft and cap capital. The Denver Broncos, for example, got a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds from the Miami Dolphins for pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-rounder.
Bleacher Report
Bold Predictions For Second Half of 2022 NFL Season
Prognostication is tricky business in the NFL. The 2022 season has been a perfect example. If someone had told you that the Raiders would be sitting at 2-5 after trading for Davante Adams and signing Chandler Jones, they'd likely have been laughed and scoffed at. The same could be said for any ardent Giants fans that predicted a 6-2 start in Brian Daboll's first season at the helm.
