Read full article on original website
Related
Aston Villa’s Emery era off and running with victory over Manchester United
Unai Emery’s first game in charge of Aston Villa ended with a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in which Jacob Ramsey scored at both ends either side of half-time
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can Liverpool turn their season around with a win at Antonio Conte’s third-placed Spurs? Find out with Rob Smyth
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Trust the key to Denmark success, says coach Hjulmand
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Denmark head to the World Cup aiming to upset the bigger nations using a mix of intelligence, trust in each other and flexible tactics, team coach Kasper Hjulmand told Reuters. When Christian Eriksen collapsed during his side’s first Euro 2020 group game against Finland in June...
European nations demand Fifa deliver on workers’ rights in Qatar
Ten European footballing nations have called for a worker’s rights centre and compensation fund in Qatar which were made after Fifa president asked to put ‘politics’ aside
Comments / 0