ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Trust the key to Denmark success, says coach Hjulmand

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Denmark head to the World Cup aiming to upset the bigger nations using a mix of intelligence, trust in each other and flexible tactics, team coach Kasper Hjulmand told Reuters. When Christian Eriksen collapsed during his side’s first Euro 2020 group game against Finland in June...

Comments / 0

Community Policy