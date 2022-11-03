GLASGOW, W.Va. — Mark Bowe spent a little time in the Kanawha County town of Glasgow Thursday morning. He knew the little hamlet well, it’s where he was raised. “My whole life all my childhood memories are here. I think every town you grow up in is what shapes you. What I remember the most is everybody would look out for one another. The houses are real close together, so you knew everybody, and there was always a sense of connection,” Bowe said.

