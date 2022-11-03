Read full article on original website
Metro News
Charleston Catholic sweeps Class AA/A soccer titles for second straight season
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Charleston Catholic’s soccer programs are no stranger to success at the state tournament. For the second consecutive year, the Irish gave that new meaning as both teams wrapped up an unbeaten season. In the opening match of championship Saturday at Carter Field, Charleston Catholic’s girls...
Metro News
Cabell Midland team will play with heavy hearts
ONA, W.Va. — There will be heavy hearts among those on hand for tonight’s high school football game between Cabell Midland and Riverside. The student struck and killed on I-64 near the school has been identified as Caige Rider, 17, a senior who was a member of the Cabell Midland football team.
Metro News
Marshall at Old Dominion: What to watch for
Marshall needs a bounce back victory to stay above the .500 mark for the season and avoid losses in four of its first five Sun Belt Conference games when the Thundering Herd takes on Old Dominion at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game at S.B. Ballard Stadium can be seen on...
Metro News
Lochow’s late touchdown run lifts Huntington over Hurricane, 24-21
HURRICANE, W.Va. — Jeremiah Riffle had just scored on a 7-yard run to give Class AAA No. 2 Hurricane a 21-17 lead over No. 3 Huntington with 4:16 to play. Highlanders’ quarterback Gavin Lochow got the offense and coaching staff together on the sideline and delivered a message.
wymt.com
‘Magoffin County is the place to be’: Energy company moving to Salyersville
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One new Eastern Kentucky industrial park will soon have its first tenant. On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Floyd County-based Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Company will move its headquarters to the recently opened Gifford Road Industrial Park in Magoffin County. “Means more jobs. Means...
wymt.com
One East Kentucky awarded $270,000 grant for downtown revitalization in six EKY communities
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Six Eastern Kentucky communities will soon receive facelifts, thanks to some grant funding from a power company. Kentucky Power recently awarded a $270,000 economic development grant to One East Kentucky (OEK) for downtown revitalization plans in Hazard, Jenkins, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, Whitesburg and Martin County. The grant...
Kentucky man arrested in ambulance theft
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Pike County, Kentucky. According to Pikeville Police Department Public Information Officer Tony Conn, the incident happened between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. this morning, Friday, Nov. 4 at Pikeville Medical Center. The PPD says by the time hospital employees […]
wymt.com
US-460 reopened following Pike County crash
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed US-460 was reopened following a crash Friday afternoon. The road was temporarily closed near the connector to US-23. Officials did not release any other information.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Man found in well after tragic accident
Gun Creek – The body of a Magoffin County man and active community member from the Royalton area was discovered in a well, along with his dog, after crews searched for him for hours when he didn’t return from hunting on Monday, October 31. Deputy Coroner Brian Parker...
Kentucky State Police: No survivors after small plane crash in Harlan Co.
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky troopers are investigating a small plane crash that killed one person in Harlan County, Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, its post in Harlan received multiple calls around 10:50 a.m. about a loud noise near the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Baxter. KSP and other...
Metro News
TV host remembered by his boyhood hometown
GLASGOW, W.Va. — Mark Bowe spent a little time in the Kanawha County town of Glasgow Thursday morning. He knew the little hamlet well, it’s where he was raised. “My whole life all my childhood memories are here. I think every town you grow up in is what shapes you. What I remember the most is everybody would look out for one another. The houses are real close together, so you knew everybody, and there was always a sense of connection,” Bowe said.
wcyb.com
1 killed in Harlan County, Kentucky plane crash, police say
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCYB) — Kentucky troopers are investigating a small plane crash that killed one person in Harlan County, NBC affiliate WBIR reported. According to Kentucky State Police, its post in Harlan received multiple calls around 10:50 a.m. Thursday regarding a loud noise near the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Baxter.
Metro News
Mingo man arrested on Georgia criminal charges
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A Mingo County man is in custody after being arrested by U.S. Marshals on criminal charges from Georgia. The U.S. Marshal Service said Justin Eugene Ooten, 29, of Delbarton, was arrested in Williamson Wednesday. He’s wanted in Georgia on charges of Sexual Battery, Aggravated Child Molestation, and Sexual Battery Against a Child Under the Age 16.
Metro News
Name released in deadly I-77 crash in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State police have released the name of man killed in a truck wreck Tuesday afternoon on I-77 just south of downtown Charleston. Troopers said Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle, was getting off I-77 at the U.S. Route 60 exit when his pick-up truck, which was hauling a trailer, hit the metal divider causing the truck to overturn and catch fire.
Metro News
Huntington shooting leaves one person injured
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — One person is recovering from injuries after being shot in Huntington early Friday morning. The shooting was reported at around 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue, according to Huntington police. Police said an argument occurred at Premier Pub & Grill, which led to...
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Confirms Plane Crash Happened in Harlan County
Kentucky State Police have announced that a plane crash happened in Harlan County, near the Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport. It’s reported that people in the area heard loud noises Thursday morning around 10 a.m. Local first responders and Kentucky State Police were on the scene. Officials confirmed it was...
Metro News
Early voting period closing out, clerks turn focus to Tuesday’s election day
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s 10-day early voting period ends Saturday. County courthouses and satellite early voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cabell County Chief Deputy Clerk Grace Taylor said they’ve had a steady flow of voters during the past 10 days at the main voting location in Huntington and a handful of satellite locations.
thelevisalazer.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED IN LOUISA ON 13 CHARGES IN 4 COUNTY MOTORCYCLE CHASE
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. NIGHTHAWK WANNABE: WILLIAM V. HICKS, 49, OF SITKA, KY., WAS ARRESTED AFTER LEADING COPS ON A HIGH SPEED CHASE ON HIS MOTORCYCLE, THAT BEGAN IN JOHNSON COUNTY WENT BACK AND FORTH IN TWO OTHER COUNTIES, BEFORE HE WAS FINALLY APPREHENDED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY.
wmky.org
Rowan Man Charged for Forest Fire
A Rowan County man has received a citation for starting a 150-acre forest fire at Sugarloaf Mountain. 60-year-old George Hillyer was charged with setting fire to his own land without taking precautions Saturday evening. The charge is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a jail sentence of not more than twelve months or a fine of not more than $500, or a combination of both.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested after Stealing Ambulance
One man from Eastern Kentucky now faces charges after he allegedly stole an ambulance from the Pikeville Medical Center. According to police, the suspect, 35-year-old Steven Reynolds of Mouthcard, stole an ambulance from the emergency room entrance of the Pikeville Medical Center this morning and drove it across the county before he was captured by law enforcement.
