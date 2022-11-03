ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

Metro News

Cabell Midland team will play with heavy hearts

ONA, W.Va. — There will be heavy hearts among those on hand for tonight’s high school football game between Cabell Midland and Riverside. The student struck and killed on I-64 near the school has been identified as Caige Rider, 17, a senior who was a member of the Cabell Midland football team.
ONA, WV
Metro News

Marshall at Old Dominion: What to watch for

Marshall needs a bounce back victory to stay above the .500 mark for the season and avoid losses in four of its first five Sun Belt Conference games when the Thundering Herd takes on Old Dominion at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game at S.B. Ballard Stadium can be seen on...
NORFOLK, VA
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky man arrested in ambulance theft

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Pike County, Kentucky. According to Pikeville Police Department Public Information Officer Tony Conn, the incident happened between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. this morning, Friday, Nov. 4 at Pikeville Medical Center. The PPD says by the time hospital employees […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

US-460 reopened following Pike County crash

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed US-460 was reopened following a crash Friday afternoon. The road was temporarily closed near the connector to US-23. Officials did not release any other information.
PIKEVILLE, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Man found in well after tragic accident

Gun Creek – The body of a Magoffin County man and active community member from the Royalton area was discovered in a well, along with his dog, after crews searched for him for hours when he didn’t return from hunting on Monday, October 31. Deputy Coroner Brian Parker...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Metro News

TV host remembered by his boyhood hometown

GLASGOW, W.Va. — Mark Bowe spent a little time in the Kanawha County town of Glasgow Thursday morning. He knew the little hamlet well, it’s where he was raised. “My whole life all my childhood memories are here. I think every town you grow up in is what shapes you. What I remember the most is everybody would look out for one another. The houses are real close together, so you knew everybody, and there was always a sense of connection,” Bowe said.
GLASGOW, WV
wcyb.com

1 killed in Harlan County, Kentucky plane crash, police say

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCYB) — Kentucky troopers are investigating a small plane crash that killed one person in Harlan County, NBC affiliate WBIR reported. According to Kentucky State Police, its post in Harlan received multiple calls around 10:50 a.m. Thursday regarding a loud noise near the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Baxter.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Metro News

Mingo man arrested on Georgia criminal charges

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A Mingo County man is in custody after being arrested by U.S. Marshals on criminal charges from Georgia. The U.S. Marshal Service said Justin Eugene Ooten, 29, of Delbarton, was arrested in Williamson Wednesday. He’s wanted in Georgia on charges of Sexual Battery, Aggravated Child Molestation, and Sexual Battery Against a Child Under the Age 16.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Name released in deadly I-77 crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State police have released the name of man killed in a truck wreck Tuesday afternoon on I-77 just south of downtown Charleston. Troopers said Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle, was getting off I-77 at the U.S. Route 60 exit when his pick-up truck, which was hauling a trailer, hit the metal divider causing the truck to overturn and catch fire.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Huntington shooting leaves one person injured

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — One person is recovering from injuries after being shot in Huntington early Friday morning. The shooting was reported at around 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue, according to Huntington police. Police said an argument occurred at Premier Pub & Grill, which led to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Confirms Plane Crash Happened in Harlan County

Kentucky State Police have announced that a plane crash happened in Harlan County, near the Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport. It’s reported that people in the area heard loud noises Thursday morning around 10 a.m. Local first responders and Kentucky State Police were on the scene. Officials confirmed it was...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Metro News

Early voting period closing out, clerks turn focus to Tuesday’s election day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s 10-day early voting period ends Saturday. County courthouses and satellite early voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cabell County Chief Deputy Clerk Grace Taylor said they’ve had a steady flow of voters during the past 10 days at the main voting location in Huntington and a handful of satellite locations.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wmky.org

Rowan Man Charged for Forest Fire

A Rowan County man has received a citation for starting a 150-acre forest fire at Sugarloaf Mountain. 60-year-old George Hillyer was charged with setting fire to his own land without taking precautions Saturday evening. The charge is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a jail sentence of not more than twelve months or a fine of not more than $500, or a combination of both.
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested after Stealing Ambulance

One man from Eastern Kentucky now faces charges after he allegedly stole an ambulance from the Pikeville Medical Center. According to police, the suspect, 35-year-old Steven Reynolds of Mouthcard, stole an ambulance from the emergency room entrance of the Pikeville Medical Center this morning and drove it across the county before he was captured by law enforcement.
PIKEVILLE, KY

