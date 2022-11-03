ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

CCSO: Man arrested after truck found driving on rim, throwing sparks

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly driving a truck recklessly, including on a rim, and resisting arrest in Clark County, Wash., officials said.

Around 1 a.m., authorities responded to a report of a Ford F-250 truck driving on its rim near Northeast 76 th Street. Callers reported the truck threw sparks and gouged the pavement, Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

After Deputy Chelsea Quiggle reportedly followed several miles of gouged pavement, officials said she found the driver — identified as Melvern Raffelson — still driving on the truck’s rim and swerving in the roadway near NE 119 th St.

The deputy reportedly suspected Raffelson was intoxicated and tried to stop the truck but Raffelson “continued driving recklessly,” and “acknowledged the Deputy’s attempted traffic stop by giving her a gesture with his hand out the window.”

Authorities then deployed spike strips, flattening the other tires, however, Raffelson reportedly continued trying to drive away – revving the engine and spinning the wheels.

Additional deputies arrived on the scene to conduct the high-risk traffic stop, during which Raffelson refused to get out of the truck, officials said. Authorities used an Unmanned Aircraft System along with ballistic shields to monitor and communicate with Raffelson and attempt to de-escalate the incident, CCSO said.

According to CCSO, Raffelson got out of the truck and was taken into custody after pepper ball munitions were deployed inside the truck.

Raffelson was booked into Clark County Jail on several charges including resisting arrest and failure to stop/obey an officer. CCSO noted DUI charges are pending blood toxicology results.

