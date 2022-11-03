The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. This is the week Lakewood football has been waiting for. The Lancers are hosting Hemet in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 8 playoffs on Friday. Not only are the Lancers looking for their first postseason win on campus since 2010, the game will be at the refurbished John Ford Stadium on its brand new field turf. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

LAKEWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO