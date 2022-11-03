ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Margarita, CA

The 562

PREVIEW: Long Beach State Women’s Soccer In Big West Championship

The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s coverage of Long Beach soccer for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. For the fourth time in history, and first since 2016, Long Beach State and UC Irvine...
The 562

CIF Boys’ Water Polo: Wilson Falls In Quarterfinals

The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. A valiant effort came up short for Wilson boys’ water polo on Saturday at Long Beach City College...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Millikan vs. Saugus, CIF Football

The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

CIF Football: Lakewood Shuts Down Hemet In First Round

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. For the first time in 12 years, Lakewood football hosted a first round playoff game to open the CIF Southern Section Division 8 playoffs at John Ford Stadium. Friday night’s game would’ve looked very familiar to...
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Lakewood vs. Hemet, CIF Football

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. This is the week Lakewood football has been waiting for. The Lancers are hosting Hemet in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 8 playoffs on Friday. Not only are the Lancers looking for their first postseason win on campus since 2010, the game will be at the refurbished John Ford Stadium on its brand new field turf. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

Long Beach, CA
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

