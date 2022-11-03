Read full article on original website
Alabama Football Staffer Needs Police Escort From Stadium After Heated Confrontation With LSU Fan: VIDEO
Three weeks after Tennessee fans stormed the field at Neyland Stadium in a stunning upset over Alabama, it looks like it’s deja vu all over again for Nick Saban and his Alabama football team. Last night, LSU fans rushed the field at Death Valley after the No. 10 Tigers defeated the No. 6 Tide 32-31.
Nine top-25 teams lose on Saturday, which could help USC beyond the playoff
The College Football Playoff landscape just shifted drastically after Saturday’s wild slate of games. Tennessee lost the top spot after falling to the Georgia Bulldogs (the Vols shouldn’t have been No. 1 anyway, or so one could argue). Alabama fell to LSU, and Clemson lost to Notre Dame in a series of games that will alter the next set of rankings drastically.
Miami Dolphins live updates: Bradley Chubb, Jeff Wilson to make debuts vs. Chicago Bears
The Miami Dolphins are headed to Chicago in pursuit of their second three-game win streak of the 2022 season. The Dolphins (5-3) enter with back-to-back wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions, spurred by the return of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. ...
AP top 25: FSU reenters our rankings and where Alabama, Clemson, Vols fell
Florida State is back in my top 25 after its blowout win at Miami, and there’s been a change at No. 1 in my rankings, again. We’ll start at the top, where things were relatively easy. Georgia is the obvious No. 1 after a win over Tennessee in this year’s Game of the Century. The next three spots (Ohio State, Michigan and TCU) were relatively simple, too. Then it gets tough.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
