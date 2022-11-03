ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nine top-25 teams lose on Saturday, which could help USC beyond the playoff

The College Football Playoff landscape just shifted drastically after Saturday’s wild slate of games. Tennessee lost the top spot after falling to the Georgia Bulldogs (the Vols shouldn’t have been No. 1 anyway, or so one could argue). Alabama fell to LSU, and Clemson lost to Notre Dame in a series of games that will alter the next set of rankings drastically.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tampa Bay Times

AP top 25: FSU reenters our rankings and where Alabama, Clemson, Vols fell

Florida State is back in my top 25 after its blowout win at Miami, and there’s been a change at No. 1 in my rankings, again. We’ll start at the top, where things were relatively easy. Georgia is the obvious No. 1 after a win over Tennessee in this year’s Game of the Century. The next three spots (Ohio State, Michigan and TCU) were relatively simple, too. Then it gets tough.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy