Silver Spring, MD

Stella Rosa Wines Presents: Lainey Wilson’s Country With A Flare Tours show in Silver Spring, MD Feb 2nd, 2023 – presale code

tmpresale.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Washington City Paper

Local R&B Performer Alex Vaughn Is an Artist on the Rise

Alex Vaughn, a Prince George’s County native, continues her breakout year with a sold-out, one night only show this Sunday, Nov. 6, at Songbyrd. The event will be Vaughn’s first live performance since releasing her mainstream debut album, The Hurtbook, last month. The flourishing R&B singer moved to L.A. and joined the Love Renaissance (LVRN) record label in 2021, quickly becoming an up-and-coming star in the industry. Her single “Mirage” has accumulated more than 3,000,000 streams on Spotify since its February release, and various publications including BET, Essence, and VIBE have endorsed her talent.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
InsideHook

DC’s Best New Restaurants Include Updates to Old Favorites

This month, Washington is seeing quite a few makeovers and reimaginings join the culinary landscape, from a luxe cocktail bar’s new French-inspired offerings to a late-night pizza menu at one of Arlington’s favorite event spaces and an upscale addition to an all-day dining staple in Silver Spring. Add a Latin-influenced, cocktail-focused restaurant in Chevy Chase and a brand new burger saloon with a Texas spin, and the primary challenge is deciding where to go first.
WASHINGTON, DC
storereporter.com

Middle Eastern & Greek food, collectible sneakers, latest on Pike & Rose

Two halal restaurants — one Middle Eastern and the other Greek — opened their doors this week at Westfield Montgomery mall. District Falafel, a food truck-turned-brick-and-mortar eatery, has taken over the onetime Fu Shing space at Westlake Terrace. The Middle Eastern menu includes gyros, shawarma, fried pita, grape leaves, hummus and sumac-spiced French fries. Inside the mall, Greek Aroma has joined the lineup in the Dining Terrace. Here you’ll find a Mediterranean menu of traditional favorites like kabobs, souvlaki, spanakopita and baklava.
POTOMAC, MD
mocoshow.com

Silver Spring Powerball Player Wins $50,000

A Silver Spring man won $50,000 after purchasing a Powerball ticket for the October 24 drawing at a Waldorf, MD Citgo, according to the Maryland Lottery. This Saturday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c. ash value of $745.9 million, making it the second...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

ZooLights returns to National Zoo for holiday season

WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian’s National Zoo holiday tradition, ZooLights, returns this holiday season!. The annual event requires a free pass and will open from 5pm to 9 pm on Nov. 25 to Dec. 30th. There is a flat-rate parking fee of $30 but on Member Night, Dec. 15th, parking will be free.
WASHINGTON, DC
idesignarch.com

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ Childhood Home by the Potomac River in Virginia

Merrywood Estate in McLean, Virginia has a storied history, serving as home to some of America’s most influential political and business figures. Built in 1919, the historic private estate was the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the mid-1940s. Discreetly situated on seven private acres with sweeping views...
MCLEAN, VA
actionnews5.com

Little boy gets big group hug from friends while twin brother remains in hospital

ROCKVILLE, Md. (Gray News) – Kids in Maryland shared a sweet moment when they welcomed back their classmate whose twin brother is in the hospital. In a video posted to Instagram by user @glitterenthusiast, a little boy named Ethan walks into his school in Rockville and is met one-by-one by five of his friends who come up to pile on the hugs.
ROCKVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Amazing Taiwanese street food in North Bethesda—if you know where to find it

Looking to pick up my to-go order from Bao Bei, a Taiwanese ghost kitchen concept that 26-year-old Gaithersburg native Kevin Hsieh began operating in June, I drive to the rear of a small industrial complex off Parklawn Drive. Spotting various parked food trucks, I know I’m in the right place: Farmland Commercial Kitchen, a licensed communal kitchen where many local entrepreneurs without brick-and-mortar facilities operate.
BETHESDA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Honoring DJ QuickSilva

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore Native and Superstar DJ has a lot to celebrate this weekend with an official street naming ceremony and a birthday party. DJ QuickSilva joined us to share more about this honor.
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

It Doesn’t Just Go To Dulles: 7 Day Trips You Can Take Along Metro’s Expanded Silver Line

As the Metro lady says: “Doors opening…” to new day trips and adventures in Northern Virginia. With the completion of the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line, Washingtonians now have expanded rail service to exciting new destinations. Yes, there’s Dulles International Airport — but there are also plenty of places to go along the line that make for an easy and accessible “daycation” experience.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man found dead in Kennedy Center parking garage

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police Chief Robert Contee said officers were investigating the death of a man whose body was in the parking garage of The Kennedy Center Friday morning. Contee said the Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a shooting around 7:30 a.m,. When officers arrived, they found a man they believe […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

$20,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Wheaton Exxon

A Montgomery County man won $20,000 playing Mega Millions with a ticket he purchased at the Wheaton Exxon at 11310 Georgia Avenue, according to the Maryland Lottery. The same individual also won $100,000 playing Powerball in 2021. In related news, this Saturday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Thrillist

This New Train Stop Will Connect Washington Dulles Airport to D.C. Directly

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
WASHINGTON, DC

