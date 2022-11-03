Stella Rosa Wines Presents: Lainey Wilson’s Country With A Flare Tours show in Silver Spring, MD Feb 2nd, 2023 – presale code

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Related
Washington City Paper
Local R&B Performer Alex Vaughn Is an Artist on the Rise
Alex Vaughn, a Prince George’s County native, continues her breakout year with a sold-out, one night only show this Sunday, Nov. 6, at Songbyrd. The event will be Vaughn’s first live performance since releasing her mainstream debut album, The Hurtbook, last month. The flourishing R&B singer moved to L.A. and joined the Love Renaissance (LVRN) record label in 2021, quickly becoming an up-and-coming star in the industry. Her single “Mirage” has accumulated more than 3,000,000 streams on Spotify since its February release, and various publications including BET, Essence, and VIBE have endorsed her talent.
mocoshow.com
Lilly Magilly’s Cupcakery Announces Move; Will Close Rio Location Later This Month
Lilly Magilly’s Cupcakery, located at 220 Boardwalk Place at Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg for over a decade, has announced that it will be closing on November 20th. A new storefront has been announced, but the exact location of where it will be is not yet available. The full message from Lilly Magilly’s can be seen below:
DC’s Best New Restaurants Include Updates to Old Favorites
This month, Washington is seeing quite a few makeovers and reimaginings join the culinary landscape, from a luxe cocktail bar’s new French-inspired offerings to a late-night pizza menu at one of Arlington’s favorite event spaces and an upscale addition to an all-day dining staple in Silver Spring. Add a Latin-influenced, cocktail-focused restaurant in Chevy Chase and a brand new burger saloon with a Texas spin, and the primary challenge is deciding where to go first.
travelawaits.com
This New Bus Service Promises Passengers The Best Sleep — But Is It Worth It?
If flying is keeping you from traveling — whether it’s inconvenience or fear — a new premium sleeper coach service may help you take that trip. Napaway is a new type of travel that offers comfortable, convenient, overnight journeys between cities across the country. “We all want...
storereporter.com
Middle Eastern & Greek food, collectible sneakers, latest on Pike & Rose
Two halal restaurants — one Middle Eastern and the other Greek — opened their doors this week at Westfield Montgomery mall. District Falafel, a food truck-turned-brick-and-mortar eatery, has taken over the onetime Fu Shing space at Westlake Terrace. The Middle Eastern menu includes gyros, shawarma, fried pita, grape leaves, hummus and sumac-spiced French fries. Inside the mall, Greek Aroma has joined the lineup in the Dining Terrace. Here you’ll find a Mediterranean menu of traditional favorites like kabobs, souvlaki, spanakopita and baklava.
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Powerball Player Wins $50,000
A Silver Spring man won $50,000 after purchasing a Powerball ticket for the October 24 drawing at a Waldorf, MD Citgo, according to the Maryland Lottery. This Saturday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c. ash value of $745.9 million, making it the second...
RFK Stadium seats now on sale as DC announces 'Farewell RFK' celebration
WASHINGTON — As Washington Commanders fans look to the future with a potential sale of the franchise by embattled owner Daniel Snyder, the District is kicking off it’s tribute to the team’s past with the “Farewell RFK” campaign. “This is such an important legacy,” said...
fox5dc.com
ZooLights returns to National Zoo for holiday season
WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian’s National Zoo holiday tradition, ZooLights, returns this holiday season!. The annual event requires a free pass and will open from 5pm to 9 pm on Nov. 25 to Dec. 30th. There is a flat-rate parking fee of $30 but on Member Night, Dec. 15th, parking will be free.
fox5dc.com
UPS holding 'Brown Friday' hiring events for holiday season in DC area
As UPS prepares for a busy holiday season, hiring events will take place this weekend in the D.C. area to recruit drivers and warehouse workers. The event is called Brown Friday and will take place in Landover, Springfield, Laurel, Gaithersburg and Chantilly on Nov. 4 and 5. Here are the...
idesignarch.com
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ Childhood Home by the Potomac River in Virginia
Merrywood Estate in McLean, Virginia has a storied history, serving as home to some of America’s most influential political and business figures. Built in 1919, the historic private estate was the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the mid-1940s. Discreetly situated on seven private acres with sweeping views...
rockvillenights.com
Greek Aroma opens at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos + Menu)
Is now open at Westfield Montgomery Mall. The Greek and Mediterranean grill restaurant's meats are all halal. See the menu in the photos below. Look for Greek Aroma in the Dining Terrace food court, between Panda Express and J. Chow's.
actionnews5.com
Little boy gets big group hug from friends while twin brother remains in hospital
ROCKVILLE, Md. (Gray News) – Kids in Maryland shared a sweet moment when they welcomed back their classmate whose twin brother is in the hospital. In a video posted to Instagram by user @glitterenthusiast, a little boy named Ethan walks into his school in Rockville and is met one-by-one by five of his friends who come up to pile on the hugs.
bethesdamagazine.com
Amazing Taiwanese street food in North Bethesda—if you know where to find it
Looking to pick up my to-go order from Bao Bei, a Taiwanese ghost kitchen concept that 26-year-old Gaithersburg native Kevin Hsieh began operating in June, I drive to the rear of a small industrial complex off Parklawn Drive. Spotting various parked food trucks, I know I’m in the right place: Farmland Commercial Kitchen, a licensed communal kitchen where many local entrepreneurs without brick-and-mortar facilities operate.
WUSA
9+ things to do this weekend across DC, Maryland and Virginia | Nov. 4-6
WASHINGTON — It's weekend time! Celebrate the first week of November with a number of activities around the DMV, from markets to get you in the holiday spirit to others that let you hang on to cider and pumpkin patch season just a little longer. Every week, WUSA9 is...
foxbaltimore.com
Honoring DJ QuickSilva
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore Native and Superstar DJ has a lot to celebrate this weekend with an official street naming ceremony and a birthday party. DJ QuickSilva joined us to share more about this honor.
It Doesn’t Just Go To Dulles: 7 Day Trips You Can Take Along Metro’s Expanded Silver Line
As the Metro lady says: “Doors opening…” to new day trips and adventures in Northern Virginia. With the completion of the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line, Washingtonians now have expanded rail service to exciting new destinations. Yes, there’s Dulles International Airport — but there are also plenty of places to go along the line that make for an easy and accessible “daycation” experience.
Man found dead in Kennedy Center parking garage
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police Chief Robert Contee said officers were investigating the death of a man whose body was in the parking garage of The Kennedy Center Friday morning. Contee said the Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a shooting around 7:30 a.m,. When officers arrived, they found a man they believe […]
mocoshow.com
$20,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Wheaton Exxon
A Montgomery County man won $20,000 playing Mega Millions with a ticket he purchased at the Wheaton Exxon at 11310 Georgia Avenue, according to the Maryland Lottery. The same individual also won $100,000 playing Powerball in 2021. In related news, this Saturday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
Two dead in Friday morning shooting at Giant Food in Oxon Hill
Two people are dead following a Friday morning shooting at a Giant Food in Oxon Hill. Prince George's County Police were called to the store on Audrey Lane just before 10:30am.
Thrillist
This New Train Stop Will Connect Washington Dulles Airport to D.C. Directly
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Comments / 0