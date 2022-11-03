The French house is marking the timepiece’s 20th anniversary with an ephemeral exhibition at South Coast Plaza. Louis Vuitton’s Tambour watch, designed to look as if it was carved from a solid metal block, is celebrating two decades with an immersive capsule exhibition held in the South Coast Plaza’s Jewel Court through Thursday, November 10. The presentation, a retrospective of the bold ticker, chronicles the timepiece’s various iterations from the first version launched in 2002 to the latest limited-edition Tambour Twenty model which debuted this past September. Its name, meaning drum in French, refers to its unique case shape, and on display are models showing the ways in which its understated look steadily evolves yet retains core elements from year to year. The current Tambour includes letters spelling the French trunk-maker’s name as the chronograph’s 12 dial indexes and the case’s solid shape still evokes the sturdy dependability of the house’s first forays into luggage and travel accessories. Long yellow hand glides nod to the thread traditionally used to create leatherwork cases.

COSTA MESA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO