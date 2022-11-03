ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

localocnews.com

CIF football playoff scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4

It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
High School Football PRO

Newport Beach, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Valencia High School - Placentia football team will have a game with Newport Harbor High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The 562

CIF Boys’ Water Polo: Wilson Falls In Quarterfinals

The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. A valiant effort came up short for Wilson boys’ water polo on Saturday at Long Beach City College...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Millikan vs. Saugus, CIF Football

The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LONG BEACH, CA
High School Football PRO

Orange, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pasadena High School football team will have a game with El Modena High School on November 03, 2022, 19:00:00. 2022 CIF-SS Div. 3 Football Playoffs (First Round)
PASADENA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

It’s Surf City’s new royalty

A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
magazinec.com

Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Watch Tribute Lands in Costa Mesa

The French house is marking the timepiece’s 20th anniversary with an ephemeral exhibition at South Coast Plaza. Louis Vuitton’s Tambour watch, designed to look as if it was carved from a solid metal block, is celebrating two decades with an immersive capsule exhibition held in the South Coast Plaza’s Jewel Court through Thursday, November 10. The presentation, a retrospective of the bold ticker, chronicles the timepiece’s various iterations from the first version launched in 2002 to the latest limited-edition Tambour Twenty model which debuted this past September. Its name, meaning drum in French, refers to its unique case shape, and on display are models showing the ways in which its understated look steadily evolves yet retains core elements from year to year. The current Tambour includes letters spelling the French trunk-maker’s name as the chronograph’s 12 dial indexes and the case’s solid shape still evokes the sturdy dependability of the house’s first forays into luggage and travel accessories. Long yellow hand glides nod to the thread traditionally used to create leatherwork cases.
COSTA MESA, CA
idesignarch.com

Whimsical Rock House in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach, California – The “Rock House” is a piece of whimsical real estate art on a desirable beachfront lot in Laguna Beach. The unique home was designed by Brion Jeannette Architecture. It is an exquisite landmark inspired by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi. The 3,000-square-foot 3 bedroom...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
daytrippen.com

Balboa Fun Zone Newport Beach

The Balboa Island fun Zone is defiantly not what it used to be and is slowly being whittled away by development. The only Fun Zone ride left is the Ferris wheel. You can still take a guided harbor cruise or rent a Duffy electric boat and explore the harbor on your own, but the merry-go-round, bumper cars, and scary dark ride are no more.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
dailytitan.com

Five ramen spots in Orange County to check out

The powerful duo creamy broth and chewy noodles is a comfort meal that encapsulates a warm hug on days when you need it the most. Ramen is a traditional Japanese dish loved by many served in a flavorful broth with thick or thin noodles adorned in toppings, such as a slice of pork, a soft-boiled egg and scallions.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
actiontourguide.com

Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?

The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
