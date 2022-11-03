Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Related
localocnews.com
CIF football playoff scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4
It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
CIF Girls’ Tennis: Wilson Falls To Los Alamitos In Round Two
The562’s coverage of Long Beach tennis is sponsored by the Long Beach State Tennis Boosters. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Photos and additional reporting by Roxy Kuper-Wilson. The Wilson Bruins saw their season come to an end in...
ocsportszone.com
Fred Kelly Stadium a busy place for this weekend’s CIF football playoff games
Orange Coach Robert Pedroza talks to his players after last Friday’s 35-0 victory over Santa Ana that clinched the Orange Coast League title for the Panthers. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Newly-remodeled Fred Kelly Stadium on the El Modena High School campus is the site of...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Top-seeded Santa Ana battles back and defeats Fillmore in CIF playoff opener
Santa Ana’s Stephen Hughes (No. 2) celebrates with wide receiver Joseph Foster (No. 10) after a 9-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter that tied the score at 7-7. Both later connected in the fourth quarter to lead the Saints to a victory. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone).
Newport Beach, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Valencia High School - Placentia football team will have a game with Newport Harbor High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CIF Boys’ Water Polo: Wilson Falls In Quarterfinals
The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. A valiant effort came up short for Wilson boys’ water polo on Saturday at Long Beach City College...
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Saugus, CIF Football
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
JSerra football coach Scott McKnight taken off field following pregame collision with player
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Scott McKnight, a third-year coach at Orange County football power JSerra-San Juan Capistrano, was carted off the field following a pregame "friendly fire" collision with one of his players. In a scene normally reserved for players during a game, McKnight was put on a ...
Orange, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pasadena High School football team will have a game with El Modena High School on November 03, 2022, 19:00:00. 2022 CIF-SS Div. 3 Football Playoffs (First Round) #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Bread: Freshly baked, warm, and wonderful options are all over Orange County
We suggest some of the best examples of all shapes, sizes, and origins of your favorite carb treats. The post Bread: Freshly baked, warm, and wonderful options are all over Orange County appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
PREVIEW: Long Beach State Men’s Basketball Reloaded For 2022-23 Season
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. During preseason interviews last year, coach Dan Monson said that his Long...
Onyx Golf Swings into Lake Forest
The 7,300-square-foot complex will feature ten driving bays and a cafe.
orangecountytribune.com
It’s Surf City’s new royalty
A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
magazinec.com
Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Watch Tribute Lands in Costa Mesa
The French house is marking the timepiece’s 20th anniversary with an ephemeral exhibition at South Coast Plaza. Louis Vuitton’s Tambour watch, designed to look as if it was carved from a solid metal block, is celebrating two decades with an immersive capsule exhibition held in the South Coast Plaza’s Jewel Court through Thursday, November 10. The presentation, a retrospective of the bold ticker, chronicles the timepiece’s various iterations from the first version launched in 2002 to the latest limited-edition Tambour Twenty model which debuted this past September. Its name, meaning drum in French, refers to its unique case shape, and on display are models showing the ways in which its understated look steadily evolves yet retains core elements from year to year. The current Tambour includes letters spelling the French trunk-maker’s name as the chronograph’s 12 dial indexes and the case’s solid shape still evokes the sturdy dependability of the house’s first forays into luggage and travel accessories. Long yellow hand glides nod to the thread traditionally used to create leatherwork cases.
idesignarch.com
Whimsical Rock House in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, California – The “Rock House” is a piece of whimsical real estate art on a desirable beachfront lot in Laguna Beach. The unique home was designed by Brion Jeannette Architecture. It is an exquisite landmark inspired by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi. The 3,000-square-foot 3 bedroom...
proclaimerscv.com
Southern California will Remain Cold on Friday, as SoCal Weather/Temperature Will go Below Average
The weather in Southern California will remain bright and clear on a Friday afternoon. But on the same day, there are chances of a little cold during the evening. For this weekend, the night temperature and SoCal weather will remain below average. On Friday noon the temperature in Orange County...
SoCal to see cool and pleasant weekend, but more rain is on the way
Cold air is moving into Southern California for the weekend as nighttime temperatures are expected stay below average, but more rain is on the way.
daytrippen.com
Balboa Fun Zone Newport Beach
The Balboa Island fun Zone is defiantly not what it used to be and is slowly being whittled away by development. The only Fun Zone ride left is the Ferris wheel. You can still take a guided harbor cruise or rent a Duffy electric boat and explore the harbor on your own, but the merry-go-round, bumper cars, and scary dark ride are no more.
dailytitan.com
Five ramen spots in Orange County to check out
The powerful duo creamy broth and chewy noodles is a comfort meal that encapsulates a warm hug on days when you need it the most. Ramen is a traditional Japanese dish loved by many served in a flavorful broth with thick or thin noodles adorned in toppings, such as a slice of pork, a soft-boiled egg and scallions.
actiontourguide.com
Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?
The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
The 562
Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.https://www.the562.org
Comments / 0